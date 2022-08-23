Read full article on original website
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 25–28
When: August 26, 8:30 p.m. Details: Lady Gaga fans have been waiting for this postponed tour since 2020, but at long last, the Chromatica Ball comes to Truist Park this weekend. Expect impressive outfits, of course. When: August 25, 7 p.m. Where: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. Cost: Tickets...
fox5atlanta.com
Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta
Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.
CBS 46
Colony Square to host ‘Taste on the Square’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Colony Square will host the inaugural Taste on the Square event Sept. 22, celebrating some of the restaurants that call the Midtown complex home. Rumi’s Kitchen, Saints + Council and Tandoori Pizza & Wings are just some of the dozen restaurants that will be on offer. Local band Party Favorite will perform at the event.
AccessAtlanta
Pump up the adrenaline: 7 activities for thrill-seekers in and around Atlanta
Extreme sports add excitement to our lives, whether on the ground or in the air. Georgia offers a variety of activities that allow you to enjoy nature and appreciate the view while flirting with adventure. If you love the rush of adrenaline, these seven activities are guaranteed to provide a good thrill.
CBS 46
Crabs R Us Seafood Shack
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Crabs R Us Owner & CEO, Dr. Princess Lomax joins us to share about their exceptional cuisine within a beautiful, intimate setting. For more information, visit www.crabsruss.com. Sponsored By: Princess Lomax.
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
atlantafi.com
6 Of The Best Desserts In Atlanta
If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, there are a select few places you can go in Atlanta to satisfy your needs. In this article, we’ll cover where you can get some of the absolute best dessert dishes in Atlanta. Who’s Got The Best Dessert In...
secretatlanta.co
The Best Tacos In The Southeast Voted By Foursquare Is Making Its Debut In Atlanta
Atlanta may be a city that knows all about its hot wings, but we also know tacos! Apart of Atlanta being a foodies dream city in general, we for sure have our favorite cuisines and Mexican is one of them. Oh! And Atlanteans can’t seem to be released from the chokehold that is Casamigos. Lol! But, that’s neither here nor there, let’s see what this new taco spot hopes to add to Atlanta’s restaurant scene.
Atlanta Daily World
Big Boi, Atlanta Rap Legends Takeover ‘Wednesday Wind Down’ in East Point
Big Boi of OutKast and several Atlanta rap legends took over “Wednesday Wind Down” sponsored by the City of East Point, a town that borders Atlanta and College Park. Held on Aug. 24 at an outside venue near East Point’s City Hall, the event paid homage to “Old Atlanta,” a time before the metro area’s culture captivated the world.
restaurantclicks.com
Atlanta’s Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
If you’re planning a trip to Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city, there are plenty of things to see and do during your stay. Whenever I visit my friends in Atlanta, I always take the time to visit the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Martin Luther King, Jr. Historical Park, and the World of Coca-Cola.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best Black-owned restaurants in metro Atlanta
The city of Atlanta is deep-rooted in a rich history of Black culture and it’s no question that it shines through in the culinary world. Atlanta’s black-owned restaurants are some of the best gems the city has to offer and there is truly an amazing variety to choose from.
CBS 46
Hacks to keep your home spotless this fall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Spring may still be 207 days away, but that doesn’t mean spring cleaning can’t happen this fall. Home Clean Heroes’ of Atlanta owner Malia Sharpe joined CBS46 to share some useful hacks to help you get into the cleaning groove and keep your home spotless all year long.
atlantafi.com
Best Whiskey Bars In Atlanta
Whiskey is one of those acquired tastes that takes time to develop and appreciate. When it comes to Atlanta’s bars, premium whiskey is on the menu at quite a few of them. This article will tell you where to go in Atlanta for the best drinks containing whiskey. These...
Atlas Obscura
Atlanta's One-Person Jail Cell
In Victorian-era Atlanta, Georgia, police dealt with their troublemakers one prisoner at a time. Tucked away in Delta Park, in the Inman Park neighborhood of Atlanta, is the city’s last one-person jail cell. The structure itself looks like an old phone booth. It’s shaped like a small gazebo, with a glass window on top of the structure and a giant padlock in front. The jail was just large enough to hold one person standing up.
AccessAtlanta
Curls, Kinks & Culture Festival brings music, fashion, and beauty to Atlanta
It’s a culture celebration you don’t want to miss. The Curls, Kinks & Culture Festival is headed to Atlanta next month. The festival is aimed at creating “space for the next generation of rising entrepreneurs, artists, and creators to network, empower our community through business, and have fun.” It’s the fifth year for the festival and it is bringing music, art, community, beauty and fashion to Gateway Center Arena Skylot.
secretatlanta.co
You Can Now Make Reservations For Atlanta’s New Nobu Hotel In Buckhead
Perhaps you’ve noticed a new addition to the Buckhead skyline, or you’re in the know about the swanky Nobu hotel opening up in Buckhead this fall. This major news was announced during the expansion announcement at Phipps Plaza last year. One year later, and the time has finally...
FanBolt.Com
‘Barbarian’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia
20th Century Studios’ upcoming film Barbarian is opening in theaters on September 9, 2022, and to celebrate FanBolt is giving away tickets to an early screening!. The screening is taking place on Wednesday, September 7, in Atlanta, Georgia, and we have all the details for you below!. Barbarian Movie...
Snooze Expands its Signature Sustainable Breakfast Concept Across Atlanta
After opening its first Atlanta outpost last year, Snooze continues to grow both inside and outside the city center with five more locations planned through 2023.
myasbn.com
10 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants to Visit this Black Business Month
August is National Black Business Month when the country celebrates the success of black-owned businesses. It’s a way to recognize black-owned businesses that have been improving the American economy for years. It’s also a time to encourage consumers throughout the country to support local businesses and restaurants owned by people of color. National Black Business Month is also a great time to applaud black women-owned agencies that went through immense struggles and challenges to establish themselves in different industries.
AccessAtlanta
Join Barrels & Bites for an evening of wine, whiskey and small plates
Want to get a taste of some of the best restaurants in metro Atlanta? Then you don’t want to miss Barrel & Bites at The Village Dunwoody. From 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, enjoy an elevated evening of bites from local hospitality owners, music, wine, whiskey, tequila and a VIP hour. The ticketed event will take place throughout the expansive courtyard and parking lot.
