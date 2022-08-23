Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Hear Beyoncé, Isley Brothers’ Reimagining of “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2”
A few days ago, Beyoncé and Ronald Isley announced that they were gearing up for a duet of the Isley Brothers’ classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” The reimagined version is set to appear on the Isley Brothers‘ upcoming album, which is slated for release later this year.
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’
Sometimes bands have to grow on you for you to really appreciate them, which was the case with Behemoth's Nergal and Metallica. While discussing his fandom in a new interview, the frontman named the 21st century Metallica song he thinks is "one of their best songs ever." Nergal admitted to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
musictimes.com
Britney Spears, Elton John Collab Teaser: Snippet Sounds Like Dua Lipa's 'Cold Heart' [Listen]
Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have collaborated for the first time. It's a massive project, since not only does it signify two titans working together, it is also Spears' newest project since being released from her conservatorship. Fans have been clamoring for new songs from the pop legend for a very long time now. Granted that "Tiny Dancer" is not an OG song by the popstar, fans are still very, very excited.
Bad Bunny Time Travels to the Nineties and Pays Homage to Elvis Crespo in Delightful ‘Neverita’ Video
One of the most upbeat, unexpected songs on Bad Bunny’s record-shattering album Un Verano Sin Ti is “Neverita,” a bright, electro-pop bop. On Monday, the Puerto Rican superstar released a playful video to accompany the breezy track, embracing retro internet aesthetics and paying tribute to the merengue legend, Elvis Crespo. The video, directed by Bad Bunny’s go-to collaborator Stillz, flashes back in time to the late Nineties and sees Bad Bunny recreating parts of Crespo’s “Suavemente,” the legendary track from 1999. Bad Bunny sings and dances over several backdrops that charmingly look like they’ve been built in an outdated version...
On This Day: Glen Campbell Tops the Chart With Signature Hit, ‘Rhinestone Cowboy,’ in 1975
Glen Campbell topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with his signature hit, “Rhinestone Cowboy,” on August 23, 1975. With his virtuosic guitar chops and easy-going vocals, Glen Campbell was one smooth operator. By the late 1960s, Glen had established himself as a force on the country charts with No. 1 hits “I Wanna Live,” “Wichita Lineman,” and “Galveston.” The affable entertainer also crossed over to mainstream prominence with his variety show on CBS, The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour, which ran from 1969 to 1972.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
Nosaj Thing – “Blue Hour” (Feat. Julianna Barwick)
It’s been a little bit since we’ve heard from Jason Chung, the Los Angeles-based producer who puts out music as Nosaj Thing. But today he’s back with a new single, “Blue Hour,” which will appear on an upcoming full-length, Continua, his first new album since 2017’s Parallels. It’s a collaboration with Julianna Barwick — Nosaj guested on a track from her 2020 record Healing Is A Miracle. Barwick’s vocals float above the dreamy and smooth and calming song. Check it out below.
Elton John Teases Britney Spears Duet With Restaurant Performance
Elton John previewed "Hold Me Closer," his new collaborative song with Britney Spears, by singing over the recording outside a restaurant in France. The singer-songwriter posted a video of the performance Tuesday on Instagram. The clip, tagged at La Guerite in Cannes, opens with John introducing the track: "Britney Spears, Elton John — here we go," he says, as a DJ plays the electro-pop cut. John sings his verses over pulsating synth-bass, building to a chorus where Spears handles the hook from his 1971 classic "Tiny Dancer."
The Kut: punk-pop swagger sprinkled with homages to new wave, melodic metal and grunge
Chart-topping alt.rock trio The Kut give vintage grunge dynamics a contemporary twist on new album Grit
Billboard
Britney Spears Dances In the Studio As Her Collab With Elton John ‘Hold Me Closer’ Get A Release Date | Billboard News
Spears rocked high heels and red lingerie for the clip while dancing to Portugal. The Man’s 2017 hit and Elton John reveals that his and Brit’s highly anticipated collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’ will be out this Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olivia Rodrigo Joins Billy Joel for “Deja Vu” and “Uptown Girl” at Madison Square Garden: Watch
Olivia Rodrigo brought out a lot of special guests during her tour, but, tonight (August 24), it was her turn to return the favor. Billy Joel invited Rodrigo onstage during his headlining show at Madison Square Garden where the two sang her song “Deja Vu” together, as well as his 1983 classic “Uptown Girl.” Watch it happen below.
AOL Corp
Harry Styles Wrote a ‘Sweet and Creepy’ Song for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Pop star, singer-songwriter and actor, Harry Styles is now adding film composer to his resume. In Olivia Wilde’s new cover story interview with Variety, it was revealed that the 28-year-old Grammy winner contributed an original song to Don’t Worry Darling — and it only took him five minutes to make.
Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst Lands Role in New Horror Film
Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst is among a lineup of musicians who've landed a role in A24's new horror film called I Saw the TV Glow. Directed by Jane Schoenbrun and starring Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine, I Saw the TV Glow tells the story of two teenage friends who are enamored with a horror series on TV that gets canceled, and eventually causes them to question reality. In addition to Durst, Phoebe Bridgers and Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan will be featured in the film. All three artists will also portray musicians in the movie, according to Consequence.
Look: DKB release new EP, '24/7' music video
K-pop group DKB released the EP "Autumn" and a music video for the single "24/7."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lourdes Leon releases debut single with Madonna's stamp of approval: 'I am so proud of you'
Madonna's daughter Lourdes "Lola" Leon released her debut single "Lock&Key" with an accompanying music video.
‘Revolver’ Confirmed as Next Beatles Album to Get Deluxe Treatment and Remix
The suspense over which album by the Beatles might be next in line to get a remix and bonus-filled boxed-set treatment is over: It’s officially “Revolver.” Apple Corps and Universal Music have confirmed that a deluxe celebration of the 1966 release — which, like the Beatle boxes that have preceded it, will include a Giles Martin remix — is in the pipeline for this fall. An official announcement of the project is not expected to come until some time in September, at which point details about the deluxe package’s contents and a release date will be forthcoming. “Revolver” had been widely speculated...
BBC
Elton John gives diners preview of Britney Spears' first music since 2016
Sir Elton John has given French diners a preview of Britney Spears' first new music since the conservatorship running her life was lifted last year. Sir Elton has recorded a duet with Spears, called Hold Me Closer, which will be released on Friday. However, he couldn't resist sharing the track...
Comments / 0