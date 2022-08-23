ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, AR

WLTX.com

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WLTX.com

Oklahoma executes man despite parole board recommending clemency

MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
#Attorneys#Police#Violent Crime
WCNC

South Carolina residents worried of possible new drug entering state

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following Fentanyl Awareness Day on Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration sent a warning for a new version of the drug fentanyl. The pill is rainbow-colored and resembles candy. This new version recently entered the drug market in the United States. “Rainbow colors, all different types of...
HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster to get first-hand look at derelict boats in Charleston waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will get a first-hand look at one problem plaguing Lowcountry waterways – derelict and abandoned boats. Local law enforcement, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations for years have been working to crack down on abandoned boats which can pose environmental and navigational hazards. Removing these abandoned and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

'Emmett Till Alert' system launched in Maryland to bring awareness to hate crimes across the state

MARYLAND, USA — A name that rings bells will sound off alarms in Maryland in a new alert system initiative to bring awareness to racially charged hate crimes. The "Emmett Till Alert" is named after a 14-year-old boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 for allegedly whistling at a white woman. The lynching ignited a flame in the civil rights movement after Till's funeral had an open casket to show the brutality of the incident.
MARYLAND STATE
News19 WLTX

SCDOT to give update on Carolina Crossroads

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wondering what's the latest on the plans to unravel Malfunction Junction? South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be hosting a public meeting Tuesday, August 30, to provide the latest information concerning the Carolina Crossroads I-20/26/126 Corridor Project. Attendees at Tuesday's meeting -- 5-7 p.m. at...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC woman charged after allegedly failing to report income of more than $600,000

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A SC woman has been charged with tax evasion after she allegedly failed to report income of more than $600,000. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Zina F. Hampton, 59, of Irmo, failed to timely report Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015-2021, per her arrest warrants.
IRMO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV hosts mobile REAL ID events

ANDERSON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is hosting several mobile events to encourage residents to get “REAL ID ready.” Beginning May 3, 2023, South Carolina residents must have a gold star on their driver’s license or identification card to show it is a REAL ID in order to board […]
TECHNOLOGY
Charlotte Stories

South Carolina Ranked Among The Worst States For Women’s Equality

In order to determine where women receive the most equal treatment in American society, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men. Best States for Women’s Rights...
SOCIETY

