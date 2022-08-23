Read full article on original website
South Carolina veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, shoots self
Investigators said a veteran who was being evicted from a property set a building and camper on fire before shooting himself in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
Assault charges dropped against South Carolina deputy in hair pulling case
"We did the right thing by charging and arresting him,” Lott said in a statement after the charge was dismissed. “This does not change that what he did was wrong and there should be no doubt that I will continue to hold my deputies to a much higher standard.”
WRAL
SC daycare worker denies abusing children at church, despite video evidence from investigators
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. SC daycare worker denies abusing children at church, despite video evidence from investigators. A South Carolina woman denies that she abused any children at her...
WLTX.com
Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
WLTX.com
Oklahoma executes man despite parole board recommending clemency
MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
South Carolina court rejects 25 appeals regarding James Brown’s estate
The South Carolina Court of Appeals has once again rejected appeals from the former trustee of legendary singer James Brown's estate.
South Carolina Department of Corrections getting more job applications after pay raises for officers, other staffers
The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring.
WCNC
South Carolina residents worried of possible new drug entering state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following Fentanyl Awareness Day on Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration sent a warning for a new version of the drug fentanyl. The pill is rainbow-colored and resembles candy. This new version recently entered the drug market in the United States. “Rainbow colors, all different types of...
Gov. McMaster to get first-hand look at derelict boats in Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will get a first-hand look at one problem plaguing Lowcountry waterways – derelict and abandoned boats. Local law enforcement, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations for years have been working to crack down on abandoned boats which can pose environmental and navigational hazards. Removing these abandoned and […]
WLTX.com
'Emmett Till Alert' system launched in Maryland to bring awareness to hate crimes across the state
MARYLAND, USA — A name that rings bells will sound off alarms in Maryland in a new alert system initiative to bring awareness to racially charged hate crimes. The "Emmett Till Alert" is named after a 14-year-old boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 for allegedly whistling at a white woman. The lynching ignited a flame in the civil rights movement after Till's funeral had an open casket to show the brutality of the incident.
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase
IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
SCDOT to give update on Carolina Crossroads
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wondering what's the latest on the plans to unravel Malfunction Junction? South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be hosting a public meeting Tuesday, August 30, to provide the latest information concerning the Carolina Crossroads I-20/26/126 Corridor Project. Attendees at Tuesday's meeting -- 5-7 p.m. at...
wach.com
SC woman charged after allegedly failing to report income of more than $600,000
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A SC woman has been charged with tax evasion after she allegedly failed to report income of more than $600,000. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Zina F. Hampton, 59, of Irmo, failed to timely report Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015-2021, per her arrest warrants.
WIS-TV
South Carolina workers continue near record pace of job quitting in ‘Great Resignation’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) says workers are continuing to quit their jobs at near record pace in the ‘Great Resignation.’. Tuesday the department released a preliminary look at June’s data. SCEW’s Labor Market Information Director Dr. Bryan Grady said,...
SCDMV hosts mobile REAL ID events
ANDERSON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is hosting several mobile events to encourage residents to get “REAL ID ready.” Beginning May 3, 2023, South Carolina residents must have a gold star on their driver’s license or identification card to show it is a REAL ID in order to board […]
South Carolina Gov. McMaster blasts Biden’s student loan forgiveness
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster blasted President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in a statement Wednesday.
Charlotte Stories
South Carolina Ranked Among The Worst States For Women’s Equality
In order to determine where women receive the most equal treatment in American society, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men. Best States for Women’s Rights...
Did you get a voter registration card in the mail? Here's what to know.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands residents might be getting voter registration cards in the mail. According to Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Election Commission, whether you get one depends where you live. "It’s a county by county decision. It’s not required by law and it would be a factor...
When Food Stamps Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive September SNAP Payments
SNAP, which is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP recipients receive monthly scheduled...
