Baltimore, MD

Getting Paid In Full Is The New Wave | Lamar Jackson Doesn’t Merely Want More Than Kyler Murray’s Contract, He Wants His Money Fully Guaranteed

By Myles Berry
theshadowleague.com
 2 days ago
Comments / 58

KINGQUAD750
2d ago

Just get rid of him and be done with it, let some other team waste their money because that’s what it’s all going to amount to

Reply(10)
16
Phil Layshio
1d ago

Not worth it....man make poor decisions and Baltimorgue will be on the hook to guarantee his pay for years. Huntley to the rescue. People forget, in 2000 Ravens had one of the lowest rated and paid quarterbacks in the league as the $$$ was invested in defence = Super Bowl. 2012 Flacco was below the midpoint for quarterbacks in yardage/completions/touchdowns $$$ invested in defense = Super Bowl. 2013 gave Flacco record contract.....Ravens went right in the crapper folks.

Reply(1)
8
jerry j
2d ago

I have a suggestion Tampa Bay is interested in Lamar after tom leaves next year that gives him a year to learn under Tom and we put in Huntley and take the millions of dollars we save and build around Huntley just like we did with Trent Dilfer

Reply(6)
5
 

