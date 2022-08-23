Read full article on original website
Polygon
Where to unlock the second tier of FFXIV: Endwalker raids
FFXIV: Endwalker’s second set of raids, Pandaemonium: Abyssos, was added to the game in patch 6.2, allowing you to get a new set of powerful gear. Our FF14 raid guide explains where to unlock the new Abyssos raids and how to trade the rewards for gear. Unlocking the Pandaemonium:...
Polygon
How to get Collei for free in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact’s new four-star Dendro character, Collei, is available for free for a limited time through the “Graven Innocence” event. She’s featured in Tighnari and Zhongli’s banner as a rate-up four-star character, but if you don’t want to spend your precious Primogems to get her, you can nab her for free.
Polygon
Treasure Beacon and Cryptic Quatrains pirate riddle guide for Destiny 2: Season of Plunder
Destiny 2: Season of Plunder is all about pirates, and what’s more pirate-like than finding a riddle hidden in a bottle? Well that’s the gist behind Season of Plunder’s new Treasure Beacon quests, which will take you on a riddle-filled adventure around the Sol system. In this...
Polygon
New fantasy action-RPG Atlas Fallen looks like Dune meets Destiny
Lords of the Fallen and The Surge developer Deck13 Interactive revealed a new fantasy-action RPG on Tuesday at Gamescom Opening Night Live: Atlas Fallen. The new game, coming in 2023, will take players to a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats,” including giant monsters that emerge from vast sand dunes. Fortunately, as seen in the game’s debut cinematic trailer, Atlas Fallen’s heroes have super powers and “sand-infused weapons” to combat those threats.
Lion Cub Tries To Roar For The First Time In Front Of Proud Mother
I’ll admit, baby animals can be pretty adorable, whether they’re bear cubs, lion cubs, a foal, or hell, all of them. They’re so cute, that you tend to forget to think about how a lot of these baby animals will grow into creatures that will relentlessly tear you apart if you cross paths with them the wrong way.
Earning its stripes: Incredible moment zebra sinks its teeth into a crocodile's throat after the predator lay in wait to attack herd crossing a river in Kenya
This is the incredible moment a zebra sunk its teeth into a crocodile's throat, turning the tables on the predator after it lay in wait to attack a herd crossing a river in Kenya. Amazingly, the zebra was able to successfully defend itself from being trapped in the jaws of...
Polygon
How to earn Map Fragments and Treasure Coordinates in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder
Destiny 2’s 18th season is here, and it’s filled with pirate lords to take down and plenty of booty to collect. But to get that loot in Season of Plunder, you’ll need to jump through more hoops than in the past few seasons. Instead of grinding one activity before jumping into a more narrative-focused secondary activity, you’ll be jumping from Ketchcrash, to Expeditions, to Pirate Hideouts.
Polygon
Destiny 2: Season of Plunder adds 6 new Exotics — here’s what they do
A new Destiny 2 season means new Exotics, but Season of Plunder has added a surprise twist. In addition to usual Exotic armor pieces, seasonal Exotic, and raid Exotic, Guardians who pre-order the Lightfall Annual Pass will get a new Exotic auto rifle immediately. Usually, Expansion pre-order Exotics like Osteo Striga and No Time To Explain don’t arrive in-game until the expansion’s launch.
Polygon
Sonic Frontiers arrives this November, action-packed trailer reveals
Sonic the Hedgehog’s next 3D game — pitched by Sega and Sonic Team as an “open-zone” platforming adventure — is coming this November. At Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers revealed that release date: Nov. 8, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Polygon
Remember Everywhere? It’s coming next year
Everywhere, the working title of a game that Rockstar and Grand Theft Auto alumnus Leslie Benzies conceived more than five years ago, is launching in 2023, from Edinburgh-based studio Build A Rocket Boy. Everywhere, according to a news release, will “seamlessly blend gameplay, adventure, creativity, and discovery in an all-new...
Polygon
Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live: Watch it here this afternoon
Gamescom — the world’s largest video games exposition — officially begins Wednesday, Aug. 24. Virtually, the fun starts Tuesday afternoon EDT with a two-hour Opening Night Live streaming presentation hosted by The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley. The show starts at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and...
Polygon
Genshin Impact patch 3.0 Sumeru update guides and walkthroughs
Genshin Impact’s huge 3.0 patch is here, adding part of the nation of Sumeru, the new Dendro element, and new playable characters. Sumeru is a huge sprawling area filled with jungles and new towns, which means there are new puzzles to solve and new environmental objects to interact with. Our guides will help you travel through Sumeru, figuring out how to complete new world quests and make the most of the new Dendro element.
Polygon
Saints Row fast-travel photo locations
Getting around Saints Row Santo Ileso takes some time — the map has 20 different regions to explore. Luckily, there are six fast travel locations to unlock. In this Saints Row fast-travel photo location guide, we’ll show you where to find all six fast travel photos and how to unlock them.
Polygon
How to unlock Island Sanctuary in FFXIV
Travel to your new home away from home in Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker’s Island Sanctuary, now available in patch 6.2. You’ll create your own paradise filled with your own house, minions, and animals. Our FFXIV guide will show you how to unlock your Island Sanctuary. Island Sanctuary is...
Polygon
Fallout 76’s gray market ‘couriers’ fix what Bethesda won’t
Fallout 76 is the current flagship game in the Fallout franchise, and Bethesda has continued to patch up the holes from its rough launch and regularly adds new content. But as the developers continue onward with expansions like a postapocalyptic Pittsburgh, the game’s communities create their own content and structure. Some players have built private Worlds and run a role-play endeavor, while others have established complex networks for “couriers” to sell high-end items in the game without getting scammed.
Polygon
Crypt of the Necrodancer spinoff channels Punch-Out!!, Rhythm Heaven, and Guitar Hero
On Wednesday, Brace Yourself Games gave players a look at Rift of the NecroDancer, a spin-off of Crypt of the NecroDancer. The NecroDancer herself, Cadence, is the star of this game, which looks remarkably different from both its predecessor and that game’s Zelda crossover. As opposed to the Dance...
Polygon
Saints Row collectibles locations
Scattered around Saints Row’s Santo Ileso are 115 collectibles for you to find and photograph — they all have a blue glow on them as you approach. Once you snap a picture of each one, you’ll be able to decorate the church with reproductions of them. In...
Polygon
The original Destiny’s best raid comes to Destiny 2 on Friday
During the 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase, Bungie revealed next year’s expansion, Lightfall, as well as Destiny 2: Season of Plunder, which launched Tuesday afternoon. One of the biggest announcements, however, was the reveal of Bungie’s second raid reprisal in Destiny 2. King’s Fall, the original Destiny’s biggest and best raid, is officially coming to Destiny 2 on Aug. 26.
Polygon
I like Animal Crossing. Will I like Cult of the Lamb?
Massive Monster’s Cult of the Lamb isn’t exactly the next Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the comparisons aren’t unfounded. So if you like New Horizons, will you like Cult of the Lamb? The answer is maybe. Let me explain. Cult of the Lamb, published by Devolver Digital...
Polygon
Smash Bros. creator has a new YouTube channel to help make games ‘a little more fun’
Missing your regular dose of Masahiro Sakurai since the final character reveal for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate last October? Not to worry, the director behind the Super Smash Bros. series and the creator of Kirby has launched a new YouTube channel dedicated to sharing his knowledge of game design amassed over three decades in the industry.
