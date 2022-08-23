Genshin Impact’s huge 3.0 patch is here, adding part of the nation of Sumeru, the new Dendro element, and new playable characters. Sumeru is a huge sprawling area filled with jungles and new towns, which means there are new puzzles to solve and new environmental objects to interact with. Our guides will help you travel through Sumeru, figuring out how to complete new world quests and make the most of the new Dendro element.

