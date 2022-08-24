If You Work In The Medical Field, Tell Me Some Red Flags Patients Might Not Know Of But Should
Hospitals, urgent care, doctor and dentist offices, and other healthcare settings can be stressful places for many people.
From a patient's perspective, it can be tricky trying to figure out the best doctor to see for something, which specialist to pick from a list of names, which hospital to go to in the event of an emergency, and so on.
So I figured I'd ask the BuzzFeed Community for some help on this topic. If you're a healthcare professional — this includes doctors, dentists, nurses, hospital workers, specialists, surgeons, and more — what are some medical setting red flags people should be on the lookout for?
Maybe if a patient visits a dentist's office with a toothache but the dentist (or hygienist) doesn't do X-rays of the tooth and instead brushes it off as just being a sensitive tooth, it might be best to get a second opinion at another office.
Perhaps a patient was admitted to the hospital for something and the physicians aren't aware of all the medications they're taking. This is not a good sign as there is a chance they might prescribe something that interacts with something else they're taking.
Or maybe a person has a surgery planned but barely has enough information on how to prep for the surgery, leaving the patient confused and uneasy.
Whatever the red flags are that patients should be on the lookout for when it comes to their health, share them with me in this anonymous form or in the comments below.
