If You Work In The Medical Field, Tell Me Some Red Flags Patients Might Not Know Of But Should

People go to doctors for many reasons, ranging from minor to much more serious. But looking at it from a broad-picture perspective, we go to doctors for help. We've been raised to think of physicians almost as friends or counselors. And, in theory, they're full of medical knowledge that the average person simply doesn't have. That's always been the benefit of doctors. You should be able to trust them with your life... right? Except for many, many patients, that trust just isn't there. Sure, there is the new nuisance of insurance companies wanting a say in absolutely every move you make and every referral, prescription, or diagnosis your doctor gives you. But many patients also worry about and deal with medical gaslighting.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO