ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

If You Work In The Medical Field, Tell Me Some Red Flags Patients Might Not Know Of But Should

By Fabiana Buontempo
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUXTM_0hSXKio700

Hospitals, urgent care, doctor and dentist offices, and other healthcare settings can be stressful places for many people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46O9rD_0hSXKio700
ABC

From a patient's perspective, it can be tricky trying to figure out the best doctor to see for something, which specialist to pick from a list of names, which hospital to go to in the event of an emergency, and so on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLh7A_0hSXKio700
Andresr / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

So I figured I'd ask the BuzzFeed Community for some help on this topic. If you're a healthcare professional — this includes doctors, dentists, nurses, hospital workers, specialists, surgeons, and more — what are some medical setting red flags people should be on the lookout for?

Maybe if a patient visits a dentist's office with a toothache but the dentist (or hygienist) doesn't do X-rays of the tooth and instead brushes it off as just being a sensitive tooth, it might be best to get a second opinion at another office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAMZF_0hSXKio700
Yacobchuk / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images

Perhaps a patient was admitted to the hospital for something and the physicians aren't aware of all the medications they're taking. This is not a good sign as there is a chance they might prescribe something that interacts with something else they're taking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Fq5S_0hSXKio700
ABC

Or maybe a person has a surgery planned but barely has enough information on how to prep for the surgery, leaving the patient confused and uneasy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264sbc_0hSXKio700
ABC

Whatever the red flags are that patients should be on the lookout for when it comes to their health, share them with me in this anonymous form or in the comments below.

Some responses might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

Comments / 152

Joe
3d ago

I own a hospital in Italy 🇮🇹 and I am also a doctor. Golden rule: Doctors should always treat each patient as they would treat their loved ones.

Reply(13)
129
Sandra She Ra Audas
3d ago

1st red flag is they don’t know your name when entering your room , then begin to speak about a condition of which is different than the reason your there.

Reply(5)
80
Veronica Dennis
3d ago

whenever going into the doctor for bad news such as a cancer diagnosis, always bring a good friend or family member to take notes as you will likely not remember half of what the doctor told you due to the shock of the diagnosisnd. As a nurse and the wife of a cancer survivor you will need an advocate and someone to ask even basic questions and always bring pen and paper to every visit.

Reply(2)
54
Related
Scary Mommy

What Is Medical Gaslighting? How To Recognize It, From A Doctor Who’s Experienced It Herself

People go to doctors for many reasons, ranging from minor to much more serious. But looking at it from a broad-picture perspective, we go to doctors for help. We've been raised to think of physicians almost as friends or counselors. And, in theory, they're full of medical knowledge that the average person simply doesn't have. That's always been the benefit of doctors. You should be able to trust them with your life... right? Except for many, many patients, that trust just isn't there. Sure, there is the new nuisance of insurance companies wanting a say in absolutely every move you make and every referral, prescription, or diagnosis your doctor gives you. But many patients also worry about and deal with medical gaslighting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#Dentists#Toothache#X Rays#Abc#Andresr Getty Images#The Buzzfeed Community
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
Medical News Today

What is a rainbow baby and why are they special?

A rainbow baby is a healthy baby born to a parent or family who has previously lost a child to miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death. The term refers to a baby’s ability to help the parent or family heal after experiencing trauma. In recent years, some people have started...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
BGR.com

Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
PET SERVICES
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share

Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy