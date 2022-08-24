ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The White Atlanta Cop Who Killed A Black Man In A Wendy's Parking Lot Won't Face Charges

By Paige Skinner
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eg8fL_0hSXGKFJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcWpX_0hSXGKFJ00

Police Officer Garrett Rolfe speaks with Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta in this June 12, 2020, screengrab taken from body camera video.

Associated Press

The white police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks , a 27-year-old Black man, two years ago in Atlanta will no longer face charges, a special prosecutor announced Tuesday.

Prosecutor Danny Porter said Garrett Rolfe, the police officer who fatally shot Brooks, "did not act with criminal intent" and his use of deadly force was "objectively reasonable."

On June 12, 2020 , police were called to a Wendy's in Atlanta because Brooks was asleep in his car, which was blocking the drive-thru lane. After police ordered Brooks to move his car, they gave him a field sobriety test and determined his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit. As Brooks was being handcuffed, he began hitting Rolfe and another officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan. Brooks then ran away with one of the officers' Tasers. Rolfe shot Brooks in the back three times.

During Tuesday's news conference, prosecutors presented video from the officers' body cameras, as well as from onlookers and surveillance footage. They said they believed Rolfe was in the right to use force because Brooks had taken and fired one of the officer's Tasers at them.

Rolfe was initially charged with felony murder and was fired from the police department, only to be later reinstated . Brooks's death led to demonstrations in Atlanta, during which protesters burned down the Wendy's where the shooting occurred.

Special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis said Tuesday that it's important to remember the background of the case.

"We have to remember what mood our country was in in 2020 when this happened, and we have to remember what mood our state was in," he said.

Skandalakis said that when Brooks took the Taser, he was then in an "offensive position," and it could have been deadly.

"In this case, you must remember that here we have a peaceful encounter that all of a sudden becomes a violent encounter, and not only does it become a violent encounter, it is quickly changing, it is quickly dynamic," Skandalakis said. "We do not look at this with 20/20 hindsight. We look at it with what information the officers had in a dynamic situation that is quickly evolving and is causing them to react."

More on this

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Midtown shooting suspect believed to possibly have more targets, taxi driver says

ATLANTA — A taxi driver, who picked up the woman suspected of shooting three men in Midtown Monday, said she could possibly have had more targets. Giles Patrick Mandio thought it was a normal day when he picked up Raissa Kengne from Midtown. As his in-car camera showed, he came across police and firefighters investigating a scene at the condos at 1280 West Peachtree.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect

ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)

One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head. The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Shooting#Criminal Intent#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
americanmilitarynews.com

4 injured by one bullet after gun discharges inside Georgia Walmart

Four people were shot and injured after a gun went off Sunday at a Walmart in Lovejoy, police said. The shooting occurred about 12:20 p.m. when a customer inside the store along Tara Boulevard shot himself in the leg after mishandling a gun, police said. The bullet then ricocheted, striking three other people, according to authorities.
LOVEJOY, GA
WJBF

Georgia man on trial says highway shooting was self-defense

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl in a highway shooting opened fire from his car in self-defense after the pickup truck in which the girl was a passenger tried to force him off the road, a defense attorney told a jury as his murder trial opened Wednesday. Marc […]
REIDSVILLE, GA
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy