Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
businessobserverfl.com
Charlotte County airport celebrates new operations, fueling and event space
Punta Gorda Airport recently held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for its new PGD Air Center. The newly constructed, 13,500-square-foot center is on the north side of Punta Gorda Airport, at 27450 Challenger Blvd., just east of the 600-series T-Hangars in the PGD AviEx development area. The PGD Air Center houses FBO operations, aircraft fueling, meeting and event space, pilot lounge and amenities, office suites, and aircraft parking on a 510,000-square-foot ramp, according to a statement.
tornadopix.com
Sarasota house for sale in a small hidden neighborhood near the heart of the city
With all of its many and varied neighborhoods, the Sarasota area has a surprising number of unincorporated locations as well. Most are small enclaves of homes located on the outskirts of existing communities or sandwiched between existing subdivisions. One is in the back of Sherwood Estates, a neighborhood off Mackintosh...
businessobserverfl.com
Bradenton museum launches search for a new CEO
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is on the hunt again for a new CEO. Just a little more than a year after hiring Hillary Spencer for the role, the museum announced it “went through leadership changes, and Hillary Spencer is no longer the CEO of the museum,” in a message from the board.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition
A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
businessobserverfl.com
Mayor issues RFP for Tropicana Field site, requires acreage set aside for new Rays stadium
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has issued a much-anticipated new request for proposal for the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site and is asking prospective developers to keep 17.3 acres available for a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays. The new RFP follows Welch’s decision in late June to...
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
businessobserverfl.com
Bot topic: Business accelerator event to focus on robots in restaurants
Key takeaway: A severe labor shortage brought on by the pandemic and other factors have led restaurateurs and hoteliers to increasingly focus on robotics and other automation technology to maintain operational consistency. Core challenge: A single robotic server can cost as much as $17,000, and restaurant staff need to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
businessobserverfl.com
Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee
Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
Deputies: 2 people found dead in South Venice neighborhood
VENICE, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is on scene investigating the death of two people Friday night. According to deputies, two people were found dead in a neighborhood off of E. Seminole Drive in South Venice. "The incident is isolated in nature, we have all parties accounted...
Deputies release video of Pinellas woman Irish folk dancing during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman exposes self to kids at Pinellas Co. pool: police
A woman was arrested for exposing herself to children at a Pinellas County swimming pool on Monday, according to police.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County Primary Election Results 2022
As of 9 p.m., 99/99 Sarasota County precincts are reported; 124,918 ballots were counted, with an overall 35.74% countywide voter turnout. Each winner advances to the general election Nov. 8. Fredd Atkins (D) | 3,720 votes | 35.24%. Hagen Brody (D) | 3,610 votes | 34.20%. Mike Cosentino (D) |...
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
13 charged in Sarasota retail theft operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota.
Deputies investigating death at Tampa hotel
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at a hotel in Tampa Wednesday morning.
Deputies investigating suspected murder-suicide in Sarasota County
Sarasota County Sheriff's Department investigating what deputies believe to be a murder-suicide case in Venice.
Publix Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccination Injury
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against Publix Supermarkets for alleged improper administration or supervision of a COVID-19 vaccination, causing injuries to a man. The Publix located at 1700 34th Street North in St. Petersburg is the location where the vaccination was
Comments / 0