ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Charlotte County airport celebrates new operations, fueling and event space

Punta Gorda Airport recently held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for its new PGD Air Center. The newly constructed, 13,500-square-foot center is on the north side of Punta Gorda Airport, at 27450 Challenger Blvd., just east of the 600-series T-Hangars in the PGD AviEx development area. The PGD Air Center houses FBO operations, aircraft fueling, meeting and event space, pilot lounge and amenities, office suites, and aircraft parking on a 510,000-square-foot ramp, according to a statement.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Bradenton museum launches search for a new CEO

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is on the hunt again for a new CEO. Just a little more than a year after hiring Hillary Spencer for the role, the museum announced it “went through leadership changes, and Hillary Spencer is no longer the CEO of the museum,” in a message from the board.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota, FL
Real Estate
Sarasota County, FL
Business
Sarasota County, FL
Real Estate
businessobserverfl.com

St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition

A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Bot topic: Business accelerator event to focus on robots in restaurants

Key takeaway: A severe labor shortage brought on by the pandemic and other factors have led restaurateurs and hoteliers to increasingly focus on robotics and other automation technology to maintain operational consistency. Core challenge: A single robotic server can cost as much as $17,000, and restaurant staff need to be...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Infrastructure#Property Management#Business Industry#Linus Business#Seaward Development#The Business Observer
businessobserverfl.com

Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee

Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County Primary Election Results 2022

As of 9 p.m., 99/99 Sarasota County precincts are reported; 124,918 ballots were counted, with an overall 35.74% countywide voter turnout. Each winner advances to the general election Nov. 8. Fredd Atkins (D) | 3,720 votes | 35.24%. Hagen Brody (D) | 3,610 votes | 34.20%. Mike Cosentino (D) |...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy