The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 49.22% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 72.47% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 35.51% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and HAL make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO