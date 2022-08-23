ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Come Under Pressure After Initially Showing A Lack Of Direction

(RTTNews) - Stocks came under pressure over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, extending the notable downward move seen in the past few sessions. The major averages showed a lack of direction early in the session but eventually slid firmly into negative territory. The major averages saw further...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs as tech stocks rebound, oil drops

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday as technology and growth stocks rebounded after a three-day slump on rate hike worries, while weaker-than-expected private payrolls data and a slide in oil prices helped ease some worries about inflation. Aug 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday as...
STOCKS
Jerome Powell
NASDAQ

Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Renewed Selling Pressure Likely For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 220 points or 1.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 19,950-point plateau although it's expected to head south again on Thursday. The global forecast for the...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

NVIDIA : U.S. Imposes New License Requirement For Future Export Of Some Chips To China, Russia

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) disclosed in a regulatory filing that the U.S. government has imposed a new license requirement for any future export to China, including Hong Kong, and Russia of the company's A100 and forthcoming H100 integrated circuits. DGX or any other systems which incorporate A100 or H100 integrated circuits and the A100X are also covered by the new license requirement.
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

Cash Dividend On The Way From Imperial Oil (IMO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $50.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 9/1/22.
MARKETS
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#European Union#Interest Rates#World Economy#Price Stability
NASDAQ

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 49.22% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 72.47% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 35.51% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and HAL make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: TMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.84, changing hands as low as $42.69 per share. Terminix Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH

The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 375,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of IYH were down about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Viatris, trading...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Is Mosaic (MOS) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Mosaic (MOS). Shares have added about 9.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Mosaic due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Why Coinbase, Ethereum, and NEXO Jumped Wednesday

The crypto market was moving higher for most of the day on Wednesday despite the fact that the stock market was moving lower. There wasn't any major news driving token prices upward, but there were small steps toward mainstream crypto adoption. Credit Suisse disclosed in a filing that it held $31 million in "digital assets" for clients last quarter and Binance froze a wallet related to a Russian gun manufacturer, which shows even the biggest exchanges are complying with international sanctions.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why NVDA, AMD Shares Are Plunging Today

Nvidia Corporation NVDA shares are moving sharply to the downside in premarket trading on Thursday. The weakness follows a late Wednesday filing by the company that revealed that the U.S. government has communicated to it the need to secure a license for exporting its powerful AI processors such as the A100 and the yet-to-be-released H100 chips to China. This would prevent the export of these chips to China, one of its key markets.
STOCKS

