NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Come Under Pressure After Initially Showing A Lack Of Direction
(RTTNews) - Stocks came under pressure over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, extending the notable downward move seen in the past few sessions. The major averages showed a lack of direction early in the session but eventually slid firmly into negative territory. The major averages saw further...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs as tech stocks rebound, oil drops
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday as technology and growth stocks rebounded after a three-day slump on rate hike worries, while weaker-than-expected private payrolls data and a slide in oil prices helped ease some worries about inflation. Aug 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday as...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Thousands Are Holed Up in a Politician’s Farm, Waiting for the End of the World
Huddled together at a private farmhouse, thousands of people have spent days anticipating a biblical flood that will engulf all of the world—except one farm in rural Cambodia. When a politician started sharing his doomsday prophecy on Facebook last week, his supporters left their lives behind and traveled from...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
NASDAQ
Renewed Selling Pressure Likely For Hong Kong Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 220 points or 1.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 19,950-point plateau although it's expected to head south again on Thursday. The global forecast for the...
NASDAQ
NVIDIA : U.S. Imposes New License Requirement For Future Export Of Some Chips To China, Russia
(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) disclosed in a regulatory filing that the U.S. government has imposed a new license requirement for any future export to China, including Hong Kong, and Russia of the company's A100 and forthcoming H100 integrated circuits. DGX or any other systems which incorporate A100 or H100 integrated circuits and the A100X are also covered by the new license requirement.
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From Imperial Oil (IMO)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $50.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 9/1/22.
Australia's property downturn puts home buyers in double mortgage bind
SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Australia's housing market downturn is squeezing many home sellers into a double bind: They've taken out a mortgage for a new home but are holding out for a good deal on their old place, forcing them also to hold a bridging loan to cover their previous mortgage.
Kremlin set to receive $10 billion from state-run gas company Gazprom after it saw record profits this year
Russian state-run giant Gazprom is set to give $10 billion in dividends to the Kremlin. The Kremlin owns half of Gazprom, which saw a record net profit for the first half of 2022. If the payout goes through, it would be a blow to Western efforts to choke out Russia's...
Taiwan businessman offers funds to train civilian marksmen
TAIPEI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - One of Taiwan's richest men, Robert Tsao, said on Thursday he would provide T$1 billion ($33 million) to two civilian defence training programmes, in a private effort to strengthen the island's defences amid heightened tension with China.
NASDAQ
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services
The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 49.22% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 72.47% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 35.51% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and HAL make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: TMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.84, changing hands as low as $42.69 per share. Terminix Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH
The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 375,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of IYH were down about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Viatris, trading...
NASDAQ
Why Is Mosaic (MOS) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Mosaic (MOS). Shares have added about 9.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Mosaic due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Why Coinbase, Ethereum, and NEXO Jumped Wednesday
The crypto market was moving higher for most of the day on Wednesday despite the fact that the stock market was moving lower. There wasn't any major news driving token prices upward, but there were small steps toward mainstream crypto adoption. Credit Suisse disclosed in a filing that it held $31 million in "digital assets" for clients last quarter and Binance froze a wallet related to a Russian gun manufacturer, which shows even the biggest exchanges are complying with international sanctions.
Why NVDA, AMD Shares Are Plunging Today
Nvidia Corporation NVDA shares are moving sharply to the downside in premarket trading on Thursday. The weakness follows a late Wednesday filing by the company that revealed that the U.S. government has communicated to it the need to secure a license for exporting its powerful AI processors such as the A100 and the yet-to-be-released H100 chips to China. This would prevent the export of these chips to China, one of its key markets.
UK public ranks Boris Johnson as the worst-performing post-war prime minister in new poll
A new survey found that half of the British public — 49% of those polled — thinks Boris Johnson did a bad job as PM.
Chinese metropolis of Chengdu locks down 21 million residents
The Chinese metropolis of Chengdu will impose a sweeping city-wide lockdown on Thursday evening, confining 21 million residents to their homes as the country doubles down on its zero-Covid policy ahead of a key Communist Party meeting.
