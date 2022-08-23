The Kansas City Chiefs only had three players voted into the NFL’s Top 100 Players list for the 2022 season. Peers voted Chris Jones, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes among the Top 100 players in the NFL, but that’s it for 2022. Despite rebuilding their offensive line to great success, none of the Chiefs’ new offensive linemen made the Top 100 this year.

