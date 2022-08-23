Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana’s home opener against Ball State moved to practice field with earlier kickoff
The time and location of the Indiana women’s soccer home opener against Ball State University has been changed due to poor field conditions at Jerry Yeagley Field. The match is two hours earlier at 6 p.m. and will now be played at the practice field adjacent to Bill Armstrong Stadium.
Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profile: Indiana Native Guard Sydney Parrish
We resume our series where we introduce to you the new faces of Indiana women's basketball. Junior guard Sydney Parrish hails from Fishers, Ind. but found a basketball home in Oregon for two seasons before transferring to Indiana earlier this year.
WTHI
Crews close Vigo County road to fix bridge failure
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County road is closed until further notice. The Vigo County Highway Department announced the closure of Greencastle Road. The road is closed from Rio Grande Avenue to Adams Street. The road is closed due to a bridge failure. The highway department did not...
INDOT: SR 28 project deadline a month behind schedule
INDOT says the project is going to add right and left turn lanes as well as reconstructing the city's storm water system. The project is now set to be completed in November.
Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
1017thepoint.com
RV CRASH IN HAGERSTOWN CLOSES MAIN STREET, KNOCKS OUT POWER
(Hagerstown, IN)--In Hagerstown Wednesday night, Main Street was closed and power was out to many after a crash involving an RV. It happened at around 8 o’clock on Hagerstown’s west side when the driver of the RV lost control and struck both a retaining wall and a utility pole. One person was taken to Reid Health and then flown to a Level One trauma center. There’s no word on that person’s identity or condition Main Street, which is also State Road 38, had reopened and power had been restored by Thursday morning.
Cracked timber causes shutdown of Vigo Co. bridge
Vigo County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Structural issues have cropped up under a local bridge. Now, a portion of one Vigo County roadway is closed to traffic. The bridge is located on Greencastle Road, between North Adams Street and East Rio Grande Avenue. That stretch of road had to be shut down Friday after timbers beneath […]
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
Fox 59
Fall fun destinations in central Indiana for 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will soon drop, kids are back to school, and football season here. There are so many things to do in the Indianapolis area when it comes to the fall season. Greater Indianapolis is plentiful with scares, pumpkin patches, orchards, festival, and more!. We took a look...
Journal Review
The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville
I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
readthereporter.com
200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede
Take part in community events & support local businesses. The legend of the Great Squirrel Stampede will be commemorated this fall with fun activities that also provide a sneak preview to the upcoming 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial. Residents and visitors can enjoy countywide, squirrel-themed events and support local businesses that...
Remembering the Kokomo tornado 6 years later
KOKOMO, Ind. — Multiple supercell thunderstorms produced a total of seven tornadoes across central Indiana on August 24, 2016. Significant damage occurred in Kokomo, where 20 people were injured, but there were no fatalities from this event. August 24, 2016 Kokomo tornado The Kokomo tornado touched down around 3:20 p.m. and lasted for about 14 […]
Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour
Hundreds of students and others gathered Sunday evening outside the university’s football stadium for a vigil in honor of the crash victims.
Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
Alcohol, speeding factors in crash that killed, injured Indiana State University football players
RILEY — Alcohol consumption, speeding, and conditions caused by rain may have played a role in a deadly crash Sunday that killed three people, including two Indiana State University football players, and injured others. A crash report made by a Vigo County Sheriff’s deputy states the five occupants of the car were on their way back […]
‘Freedom is not free’: Mother of late Logansport Marine speaks out year later
Friday marks one year since a Logansport native was killed in Afghanistan. Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez was one of thirteen military members killed in an airport bombing in Kabul.
wgnradio.com
Five reasons to visit Bloomington, Indiana
Erin White, the Director of Leisure Marketing & Media for Visit Bloomington, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the unique local restaurants, bars, shops and venues Bloomington has to offer. Also, Erin discusses why Bloomington was named one of the 22 Best Places to Travel in the US in 2022.
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT plans studies to discuss changes to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors that have been a source of concern. INDOT officials say a two-year PEL study will look at the environmental, community and economic...
I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now. ”There is finishing work taking place […]
Terminal building gets new life as ‘pub house’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The historic “Terminal” building in downtown Terre Haute is getting some new life. It’s located at 9th and Wabash. The owners of Charlie’s Pub and Grub in Terre Haute are creating the Terminal Pub House. They say there will be an emphasis on the food and the bar side of […]
