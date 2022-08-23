Read full article on original website
Related
Recap: Macy's Q2 Earnings
Macy's M reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Macy's beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.85. Revenue was down $47.00 million from the same period last...
investing.com
Marvell Technology Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Investing.com - Marvell Technology reported Thursday better-than-expected second-quarter profit, led by strong growth in its data center business. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL ) was DOWN 1.9% in afterhours trading following the report. The chipmaker reported Q2 adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents on revenue of $1.52 billion, compared with...
Lancaster Colony: Q4 Earnings Insights
Lancaster Colony LANC reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lancaster Colony beat estimated earnings by 32.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $66.85 million from the same...
NASDAQ
ScanSource (SCSC) Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates in Q4
ScanSource, Inc. SCSC reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line declined 5% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 96 cents per share. On a reported basis, the company delivered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iClick Interactive Asia: Q2 Earnings Insights
IClick Interactive Asia ICLK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iClick Interactive Asia missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $39.92 million from...
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Macy's Stock Rises Despite Falling Sales and Earnings: Here's Why
The second quarter represented a step backward compared to 2021, but results still exceeded expectations.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hain Celestial Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Hain Celestial Group HAIN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hain Celestial Group posted an EPS of $0.08. Revenue was up $6.36 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Electronic Arts, Gap, Ulta Beauty and more
Gap (GPS) – Gap rallied 6% in premarket trading after the clothing retailer reported an unexpected quarterly profit. Gap's results were helped by a jump in sales of dressier clothes at its Banana Republic chain as more people returned to offices. Affirm Holdings (AFRM) – Affirm slumped 13.5% in...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview For JinkoSolar Holding Co
JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that JinkoSolar Holding Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31. JinkoSolar Holding Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
Ulta Beauty Surpasses Wall Street Estimates in Q2, Raises Full Year Outlook
Ulta has raised its full-year outlook on the back of better-than-expected second-quarter results as consumers continue to open their wallets at the beauty counter despite an uncertain economic backdrop. Net sales increased 16.8 percent year-over-year to $2.3 billion in the second quarter of the fiscal year, compared to $2 billion in the same period a year earlier due to the “favorable impact from the continued resilience of the beauty category, the impact of new brands and product innovation, and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions,” the company said. Analysts had forecasted sales of around $2.2 billion, according to a Factset poll.More from...
investing.com
Salesforce Drops on Mixed Earnings, Analyst Says LT Narrative is 'Bent, Not Broken'
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are down over 6% after the software company reported mixed Q2 results and guidance for the third quarter and full fiscal year. Salesforce reported an adjusted EPS of $1.19 on sales of $7.72 billion while analysts were looking for an EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $7.69 billion. CRM also reported that its subscription and support revenue grew 21% YoY to $7.14 billion, slightly below the consensus of $7.19 billion.
Dell Stock Slumps As Muted PC Demand Forecast Offsets Solid Q2 Earnings
Dell Technologies (DELL) shares slumped lower Friday after the PC and laptop maker posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings but cautioned that weakening business and consumer demand would clip near-term sales. Dell earned an adjusted $1.68 per share over the three months ending in July, topping Street forecasts by around 4...
Dollar General's Q2 Highlights: Earnings Beat, 4.6% Comps Growth, Stock Buyback Boost & More
Dollar General Corp DG reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9% year-on-year to $9.43 billion, beating the consensus of $9.39 billion. Same-store sales increased 4.6% versus last year. Positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales drove the sales growth. The gross profit margin for the quarter...
tipranks.com
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock: Website Traffic Suggests Upbeat Q4 Results
Affirm is set to report earnings amid growing questions over the future of BNPL stocks as a result of potential loan defaults nightmare in a recession. However, the TipRanks Website Traffic tool points to upbeat earnings for now. California-based Affirm (AFRM) provides short-term consumer loans at the point of purchase...
InvestorPlace
3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027
Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Cisco, BJ's Wholesale, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Cisco Systems — Shares of the networking equipment producer jumped 5.8%. The company reported earnings after the bell on Wednesday that beat estimates. Cisco also provided a better-than-expected forecast for 2023. Bed Bath & Beyond — The latest favored meme...
AOL Corp
Peloton reports $1.2 billion loss, forecasts further revenue declines
Peloton Interactive (PTON) reported an operating loss of $1.2 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter as revenue came in below Wall Street expectations. Shares plunged more than 16% in pre-market trading following the results, one day after the exercise-bike maker saw its stock close up more than 20%. The company...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Deere, Foot Locker, Bed Bath & Beyond and more
Deere (DE) – Deere slid 5.2% in premarket trading after the heavy equipment maker missed quarterly earnings estimates despite higher-than-expected sales. Deere earned $6.16 per share, below the consensus estimate of $6.69, as it successfully implemented price hikes but also faced higher costs. The company also cut its full-year forecast.
Comments / 0