Ulta has raised its full-year outlook on the back of better-than-expected second-quarter results as consumers continue to open their wallets at the beauty counter despite an uncertain economic backdrop. Net sales increased 16.8 percent year-over-year to $2.3 billion in the second quarter of the fiscal year, compared to $2 billion in the same period a year earlier due to the "favorable impact from the continued resilience of the beauty category, the impact of new brands and product innovation, and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions," the company said. Analysts had forecasted sales of around $2.2 billion, according to a Factset poll.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO