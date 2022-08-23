ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Macy's Q2 Earnings

Macy's M reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Macy's beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.85. Revenue was down $47.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Marvell Technology Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

Investing.com - Marvell Technology reported Thursday better-than-expected second-quarter profit, led by strong growth in its data center business. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL ) was DOWN 1.9% in afterhours trading following the report. The chipmaker reported Q2 adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents on revenue of $1.52 billion, compared with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Lancaster Colony: Q4 Earnings Insights

Lancaster Colony LANC reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lancaster Colony beat estimated earnings by 32.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $66.85 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

ScanSource (SCSC) Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates in Q4

ScanSource, Inc. SCSC reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line declined 5% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 96 cents per share. On a reported basis, the company delivered...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Fiscal Q2#Coraopolis#Sporting Goods Inc
Benzinga

iClick Interactive Asia: Q2 Earnings Insights

IClick Interactive Asia ICLK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iClick Interactive Asia missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $39.92 million from...
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Hain Celestial Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hain Celestial Group HAIN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hain Celestial Group posted an EPS of $0.08. Revenue was up $6.36 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For JinkoSolar Holding Co

JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that JinkoSolar Holding Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31. JinkoSolar Holding Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Ulta Beauty Surpasses Wall Street Estimates in Q2, Raises Full Year Outlook

Ulta has raised its full-year outlook on the back of better-than-expected second-quarter results as consumers continue to open their wallets at the beauty counter despite an uncertain economic backdrop. Net sales increased 16.8 percent year-over-year to $2.3 billion in the second quarter of the fiscal year, compared to $2 billion in the same period a year earlier due to the “favorable impact from the continued resilience of the beauty category, the impact of new brands and product innovation, and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions,” the company said. Analysts had forecasted sales of around $2.2 billion, according to a Factset poll.More from...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Salesforce Drops on Mixed Earnings, Analyst Says LT Narrative is 'Bent, Not Broken'

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are down over 6% after the software company reported mixed Q2 results and guidance for the third quarter and full fiscal year. Salesforce reported an adjusted EPS of $1.19 on sales of $7.72 billion while analysts were looking for an EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $7.69 billion. CRM also reported that its subscription and support revenue grew 21% YoY to $7.14 billion, slightly below the consensus of $7.19 billion.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Dell Stock Slumps As Muted PC Demand Forecast Offsets Solid Q2 Earnings

Dell Technologies (DELL) shares slumped lower Friday after the PC and laptop maker posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings but cautioned that weakening business and consumer demand would clip near-term sales. Dell earned an adjusted $1.68 per share over the three months ending in July, topping Street forecasts by around 4...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock: Website Traffic Suggests Upbeat Q4 Results

Affirm is set to report earnings amid growing questions over the future of BNPL stocks as a result of potential loan defaults nightmare in a recession. However, the TipRanks Website Traffic tool points to upbeat earnings for now. California-based Affirm (AFRM) provides short-term consumer loans at the point of purchase...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestorPlace

3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027

Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Peloton reports $1.2 billion loss, forecasts further revenue declines

Peloton Interactive (PTON) reported an operating loss of $1.2 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter as revenue came in below Wall Street expectations. Shares plunged more than 16% in pre-market trading following the results, one day after the exercise-bike maker saw its stock close up more than 20%. The company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Deere, Foot Locker, Bed Bath & Beyond and more

Deere (DE) – Deere slid 5.2% in premarket trading after the heavy equipment maker missed quarterly earnings estimates despite higher-than-expected sales. Deere earned $6.16 per share, below the consensus estimate of $6.69, as it successfully implemented price hikes but also faced higher costs. The company also cut its full-year forecast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy