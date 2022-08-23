Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Shobdon Airfield: Man dies in light aircraft crash
A pilot has died following a light aircraft crash, police said. Emergency services were called to Shobdon Airfield, near Leominster, Herefordshire, after the incident at 10:30 BST on Friday. West Mercia Police said no-one else was on board the fixed wing, single engine light aircraft, and no other aircraft were...
BBC
Lake District death: Woman dies at Surprise View
A walker has died after a fall in the Lake District. The woman, aged in her 70s, fell on Friday from Surprise View, Borrowdale, at around 18:15 BST and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Emergency teams, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service and mountain rescue volunteers...
BBC
Leicester man jailed after killing wife and jumping off cliff
A depressed man who killed his wife then tried to kill himself by jumping off a cliff has been jailed. Loughborough Magistrates' Court heard Kaushik Solanki killed his wife Manisha in Leicester on 14 April 2021. The court was told the marriage had been a happy one for 25 years,...
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station
A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
BBC
Former Stoke-on-Trent councillor jailed for raping girl
A former councillor who raped a girl under the age of 16 has been jailed for nine years. Randy Conteh, 63, resigned as an independent councillor at Stoke-on-Trent City Council in May 2021 after 19 years at the local authority. Derby Crown Court heard he "derailed" the victim's life with...
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
BBC
American family killed in Highlands A9 crash named
Three people who died following a crash on the A9 near Newtonmore in the Highlands have been named by Police Scotland as visitors from the US. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother Jared Bastion, 45, and their mother Mary-Lou Mauch, 75, were in a car that crashed with a lorry on 10 August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information
Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target to hospital. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday. Merseyside Police also released aerial footage...
BBC
Man, 28, arrested after woman raped in Gloucester
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman. The victim met a man at Gloucester bus station, before they walked to the Horton Road area where she was raped in bushes near the Gulf petrol station between 20:00 BST and 20:40. She is now receiving specialist...
BBC
Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave
Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
BBC
Ghana zoo: Lions maul man to death in Accra
The authorities in Ghana are investigating after a man was mauled to death by a lion after he climbed into a zoo enclosure in the capital, Accra. The man, described as middle-aged, died from his injuries after Sunday's attack, officials say. The motive of the intruder is yet to be...
BBC
Cat and kittens abandoned outside Coventry rescue centre
A cat and three kittens were abandoned on the driveway of a rescue centre. RSPCA Coventry and District Branch said the animals were left at around 16:00 BST on Saturday, when a man hid from staff before running away after leaving a carrier with the animals inside. The charity said...
BBC
Alabama pastor arrested while watering neighbour's plants
Footage has emerged of a pastor in the US state of Alabama being wrongfully arrested as he watered his neighbour's flowers. Michael Jennings was handcuffed during the good deed, despite another neighbour telling police it was all a misunderstanding. His lawyer says the incident - in May of this year...
BBC
Men held over Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murder bailed
Two men who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool have been released on bail. Police said one of the men, aged 36, had been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. Olivia was fatally shot after a gunman chased a...
BBC
Paul Wakefield death: Pair who beat and stabbed man to death sentenced
A man and a woman who were convicted of the violent murder of a man in his home have been sentenced. Paul Wakefield was beaten and stabbed with a broken bottle in the attack in Folkestone, Kent. He died in hospital. Shane Myles, of Gillingham, will serve 22 years in...
BBC
Tony Hudgell: Release of birth father halted under new law on offenders
A man who tortured his baby has had his automatic release from prison placed on hold under new powers to protect the public from dangerous offenders. Tony Hudgell, now seven, was so badly abused by his birth parents Anthony Smith and Jody Simpson that he needed to have both of his legs amputated.
BBC
Carrickfergus: Jim Allen, 94, dies after boat sinks in 'tragic incident'
A 94-year-old man has died after a boat sank off the coast of Carrickfergus, County Antrim, on Saturday. Jim Allen, from Belfast, and another man in his 70s were on the sailing boat which launched from a yacht club off the Sydenham Road in Belfast. A rescue operation began after...
BBC
Sgt Gavin Hillier shot dead by soldier with 'poor eyesight'
An army sergeant was shot and killed when he was mistaken for a target by a soldier with "poor eyesight", an inquiry has found. Sgt Gavin Hillier died during a live fire exercise at Castlemartin base in Pembrokeshire on 4 March 2021. The inquiry found a contributory factor was that...
BBC
Children's worker Oliver Owen jailed over child images
A man who worked with children while secretly distributing illegal images of children has been jailed for two years. Oliver Owen had about 6,000 still and moving images of children, including 1,081 of the most serious type, on his phone, Carlisle Crown Court heard. The 25-year-old also advised others how...
Comments / 0