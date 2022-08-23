Something is always brewing at White Rock Coffee, the java-roasting empire that started in 2005 at Northwest Highway and Ferndale. The WRC team is gearing up to open its fifth location (if you count the drive-thru only on Mockingbird at Abrams and do not count the barista training center near to the original shop). Owners Nancy and Robert Baker also own three additional operations in Lake Highlands — a commercial bakery, a commercial roaster and a warehouse, we reported a few years ago. (These are not open to the public, but Nancy at the time suggested she could conceive of an eventual catering arm, a thing we’ll follow up on for future reporting)

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO