Read full article on original website
Related
northeastoregonnow.com
Head Start Honors Cathy Wamsley With New Early Learning Center
Thursday afternoon saw the opening of a new learning center in honor of a woman who “dedicated her life to serving children and families.”. The Hermiston Chamber of Commerce was on hand Thursday to help Umatilla-Morrow Head Start officially open the Cathy Wamsley Early Learning Center on Second Street in Hermiston.
northeastoregonnow.com
Upcoming Workshop Designed for Native American Entrepreneurs
The Tamástslikt Cultural Institute in Pendleton is hosting a free small business development workshop for aspiring Native American entrepreneurs on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 8-9. The workshop is a collaboration by Tamástslikt, Red Wind Consulting and Nixyáawii Community Financial Services. Red Wind consultants will be providing training covering a...
Comments / 0