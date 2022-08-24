ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Exclusive-Twitter reshuffles 'health' team amid spam bot debate

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRmqY_0hSWpRME00

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is combining teams that work on reducing toxic content and spam bots, according to a staff memo on Tuesday seen by Reuters, amid accusations from a former executive that the company failed to do either job well.

The social media company will combine its health experience team, which works on reducing misinformation and harmful content, with the Twitter service team, which is responsible for reviewing profiles that users report and taking down spam accounts. The new group will be called "Health Products and Services (HPS)," according to the email to employees.

Ella Irwin, vice president of product for health and Twitter service, who joined the company in June, will lead the HPS team.

"We need teams to focus on specific problems, working together as one team and no longer operating in silos," Irwin wrote in the email to staff, adding the team will "ruthlessly prioritize" its projects.

The creation of the HPS team takes on greater significance because the company is challenged on multiple fronts. A former security chief and well-regarded hacker, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, has accused the company of misleading federal regulators about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts. read more

Twitter is battling Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) chief executive, Elon Musk, in court as the world's richest man attempts to walk away from a $44 billion deal to buy the company, accusing it of withholding information on how it calculates spam accounts.

Twitter said on Tuesday that Zatko's allegations were aimed at capturing attention and inflicting harm on the company, and it has said it stands by its disclosures on spam and bot accounts.

Twitter is also preparing to fortify its defenses against the spread of misinformation ahead of the November U.S. midterm elections. read more

The reorganization of the toxic content and spam teams "reflects our continued commitment to prioritize, and focus our teams in pursuit of our goals," a Twitter spokesperson said.

The move also comes as high-ranking executives including Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck, who oversaw consumer products and revenue, have departed the company in recent months amid the chaos with Musk.

Teams responsible for reducing harmful or toxic content have been hit hard by staff departures recently, according to two employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

At least one current employee said the reorganization did not appear to have a significant impact on their work.

A former employee who worked on security at Twitter said he was not optimistic the reshuffling would lead to improvements, because the roots of the company's problems with spam accounts have historically run deeper than one team can manage on its own. He declined to be named for fear of prejudicing future employment opportunities.

Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; additional reporting by Katie Paul Editing by Kenneth Li, Matthew Lewis and Jamie Freed

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk's bitter fight over Twitter is causing an 'absurdly high' number of employees to flee the social media company for other jobs as they lose faith in leadership

An increasing number of Twitter employees are leaving the company, insiders say. Stress from Elon Musk's acquisition, along with "poor" executive leadership, is the cause. So many people have left recently that Twitter changed the way it categorizes attrition. A steady stream of Twitter employees have left the company in...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents from fired general manager

Last week Musk's attorneys demanded that documents from 22 Twitter employees be handed over. The judge overseeing the case ordered documents from one employee, Kayvon Beykpour. Musk is now seeking more information on data through an additional motion filed confidentially. Elon Musk will receive some of the extra information he's...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
WORLD
Fox News

Don Lemon rejects 'narrative' new CNN boss wants to shift network to political center with Charlamagne Tha God

CNN anchor Don Lemon dismissed the apparent mission of his new boss about shifting the staunchly liberal network towards the political center. Appearing on Friday's installment of Comedy Central's "Hell Of A Week," host Charlamagne Tha God asked Lemon about how new CNN CEO Chris Licht wants to end the "opinion-based partisan news" in favor of more balanced coverage.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spam#Hackers
Deadline

Facebook & Instagram Remove Accounts Of Robert Kennedy Jr.’s Nonprofit Because Of Misinformation

Facebook and Instagram removed the accounts of Children’s Health Defense, the non-profit led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., over what the platforms said were repeated violations of their Covid-19 policies. Children’s Health Defense reported on the actions of the platforms in a posting on its website Thursday. It said that it had received a notice from Facebook that the account had been unpublished and a notice from Instagram that it had been suspended. In a statement, Kennedy said, “Facebook is acting here as a surrogate for the federal government’s crusade to silence all criticism of draconian government policies. Our constitutional framers recognized...
INTERNET
Distractify

Facebook's Edit Button Seems to Have Vanished, Leaving Users Frustrated

Depending on which social media apps you prefer, you likely have a different relationship with the idea of an edit button. Some platforms like Twitter have long resisted introducing that kind of functionality, while others, like Facebook, have had edit buttons for years. While Facebook users have long treasured that functionality, some have now noticed that the edit button seems to have disappeared.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Tesla
HackerNoon

It’s High Time We Talk about the Issue of Fake Accounts

A survey found that 1 of 4 people using online social media is a victim of trolls. Fake and bot accounts on social networks are responsible for harassment, cyberbullying, spreading fake news, and spamming. But at a fundamental level, Facebook and Twitter are disincentivized from doing anything about it. The identification and removal of these accounts require an immense amount of resources. The problem lies in the approach to deal with these issues i.e. identifying and banning the accounts. New fake accounts are created every day.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

CNN Parts Ways With Jeffrey Toobin After Sticking by Him

Jeffrey Toobin is no longer a paid legal analyst for CNN, the network he has worked for since 2002. “I wanted to let you know that after twenty years I’ve decided to leave CNN after my vacation,” he wrote in a letter to colleagues on Friday, which he reiterated on Twitter. “It was great to spend my last day on air, like so many before, with my pals at Sit Room, AC360 and Don Lemon Tonight. It’s been a privilege (and fun) being your colleague.” While it isn’t clear just yet if Toobin’s contract merely ran out, CNN’s statement about...
ENTERTAINMENT
Business Insider

The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says

Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

562K+
Followers
351K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy