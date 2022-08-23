CORVALLIS – The No. 5 Oregon State men's soccer team's game vs. Utah Valley has been moved to 7 p.m. on Monday evening. The contest was originally slated to begin at 6 p.m. The match will air on Pac-12 Networks. The Beavers opened the season with a 2-1 win...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO