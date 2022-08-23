Read full article on original website
Monday’s Match vs. Utah Valley Moved to 7 p.m.
CORVALLIS – The No. 5 Oregon State men's soccer team's game vs. Utah Valley has been moved to 7 p.m. on Monday evening. The contest was originally slated to begin at 6 p.m. The match will air on Pac-12 Networks. The Beavers opened the season with a 2-1 win...
Beavers, Pacific Play to Stalemate on Sunday
STOCKTON, Calif. -- A 57th-minute score from Skylar Herrera helped the Oregon State women's soccer team to a 1-1 draw with host Pacific on Sunday afternoon. The stalemate secured an unbeaten first road trip for the Beavers in the 2022 season. "Today was a difficult game," said head coach Lauren...
Beavers Drop Rose City Showdown Finale
PORTLAND – Oregon State made a furious comeback from down six to within two in the decisive fourth set, but they couldn't overcome an uneven hitting day in a 3-1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-17,25-20) loss at Portland State. In total, the Beavers made 31 attack errors, hitting .122 as a...
Fifth-Set Comeback Comes Up Short In Season Opener
PORTLAND – Oregon State battled back from a seven-point deficit in the fifth set, but the Beavers couldn't complete the comeback in a 3-2 (18-25, 22-25, 25-18, 28-26, 15-11) loss to Long Beach State. Vivian Light led Oregon State with 23 kills, 11 digs and three blocks while hitting...
