The 8 Cutest Laptop Tote Bags Under $100: Save Up to 67% Off Select Brands

A tote bag offers a chic alternative to the more traditional laptop bag . You can stuff everything from electronic devices to textbooks, clothing and other things that you might need for work, school or travel.

To help you make the best choice, we’ve rounded up a handful of the cutest laptop tote bags under $100. From leather and canvas to eco-friendly designs, see the list of durable tote bags below.

Coach Zip Top Tote



$99



$298





Need of a luxury tote bag, hit up the Coach Outlet . Shoppers can save up to 70% on tote bags, wallets, purses and other designs. The zipper tote pictured above is on sale for $99 (a savings of 67%). The tote bag is available in black, green, white, and pink.

Ted Baker Icon Croc Detail Tote



$66



$95





Another sturdy and affordable option, this Tedd Baker tote bag is on sale for $66. The polyurethane bag features a croc-embossed texture with polyester lining and a zipper closure (it measures 17.7 inches x 13.7 inches high and 5.3-inch depth). Find other colors and sizes on sale at Bloomingdale’s and TeddBaker.com .

Michael Kors MK Signature Eva Large Tote



$116.73



$298





Michael Kors is known for making cute bags that won’t break the bank. This extra-large, printed canvas bag will cost you a little more than $100 , but it’s worth it. The durable and stylish tote features an all-over MK monogram pint, an interior slip pocket, and a removable snap pouch. And customers can’t help but gush over the adorable bag, which scored a 4.8-star out of 5-star rating.

Moss Please Recycle Tote Bag



$58



$





This carryall tote is available in four colors including green, blue, pink and black and if you’re looking to make an environmental statement, the bag has “Please Recycle” webbing on the strap. Other features include, a large main pocket (with zipper), two side slip pockets, a large front slip pocket and a small interior zip pocket to store keys, phones, and other little items.

Lubardy Laptop Tote Bag



$35.99



$





Designed for a 15.6-inch laptop, this water-resistant bag features a crocodile leather design, polyester lining and trimmed with gold-toned hardware. The bag has one main pocket, two open big pockets for documents, books, etc., a large zipper pocket to store your personal belonging, two slip pockets, two pen pockets and a small zipper pocket for your ID, wallet and other essentials.

The Lubardy tote is available in a dozen different colors including black, brown, beige, blue and green. “This bag fits everything,” reads one Amazon review . “It fits a laptop, my keyboard, mouse, notebook, AirPods, mouse pad, wallet, water, EVERYTHING!”

Other reviews described the bag as “practical and fashionable,” perfect for work and travel, and roomy enough to fit a lot of items.

“I love everything about this laptop bag. I received a couple of compliments on the bag within the first few days of receiving it,” reads another Amazon review. “It looks very high end, although it is extremely affordable. Definitely a winner!”

Leather Tote Bag



$25.99





Elsewhere on the list of super affordable bags that customers love, this tote has a near perfect, 5-star customer rating, and it’s only $25.99 at Walmart . The tote bag is useful for work, school, travel, shopping, and can be given as a holiday gift. The bag is available in multiple colors, including black, green and red.

“Nice practical purse,” wrote on customer who noted that the bag is “Large enough for everything including the cell phone and tablet.”

Vera Bradley Drawstring Family Tote Bag



$45.50



$65





Looking for an eco-friendly bag? The Vera Bradley Family Tote is a great work bag for smaller electronics. This functional but versatile tote is made from recycled cotton and measures 15.25-inches wide by 14-inches long with a 12-inch strap drop.

The exterior features multiple pockets and is available in multiple prints. Find other Vera Bradley designs on sale at Amazon .

Italian Leather Tote Bag



$99





From green bags, to brown bags. This gorgeous, Italian leather tote is convenient for everyday use, work or the weekend. The tote has firm and comfortable straps, a 13-inch laptop slip, iPhone pocket, zipper pocket, a hook for your keys and several other pockets to store your essentials. The medium-sized bag is available in cognac or black.

“Truly a classic bag,” reads one customer review . “Very simple, attractive; goes with everything and perfect size for business folders.”

Need more options? This cognac-colored, handmade genuine leather bag is on sale for $89.96 on Etsy and this vegan leather checkered brown tote retails for just $22.59 at Walmart .