ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

The 8 Cutest Laptop Tote Bags Under $100: Save Up to 67% Off Select Brands

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

A tote bag offers a chic alternative to the more traditional laptop bag . You can stuff everything from electronic devices to textbooks, clothing and other things that you might need for work, school or travel.

To help you make the best choice, we’ve rounded up a handful of the cutest laptop tote bags under $100. From leather and canvas to eco-friendly designs, see the list of durable tote bags below.

Coach Zip Top Tote

$99

$298


Buy Now

1

Need of a luxury tote bag, hit up the Coach Outlet . Shoppers can save up to 70% on tote bags, wallets, purses and other designs. The zipper tote pictured above is on sale for $99 (a savings of 67%). The tote bag is available in black, green, white, and pink.

Ted Baker Icon Croc Detail Tote

$66

$95


Buy Now

1

Another sturdy and affordable option, this Tedd Baker tote bag is on sale for $66. The polyurethane bag features a croc-embossed texture with polyester lining and a zipper closure (it measures 17.7 inches x 13.7 inches high and 5.3-inch depth). Find other colors and sizes on sale at Bloomingdale’s and TeddBaker.com .

Michael Kors MK Signature Eva Large Tote

$116.73

$298


Buy Now

1

Michael Kors is known for making cute bags that won’t break the bank. This extra-large, printed canvas bag will cost you a little more than $100 , but it’s worth it. The durable and stylish tote features an all-over MK monogram pint, an interior slip pocket, and a removable snap pouch. And customers can’t help but gush over the adorable bag, which scored a 4.8-star out of 5-star rating.

Moss Please Recycle Tote Bag

$58

$


Buy Now

1

This carryall tote is available in four colors including green, blue, pink and black and if you’re looking to make an environmental statement, the bag has “Please Recycle” webbing on the strap. Other features include, a large main pocket (with zipper), two side slip pockets, a large front slip pocket and a small interior zip pocket to store keys, phones, and other little items.

Lubardy Laptop Tote Bag

$35.99

$


Buy Now

1

Designed for a 15.6-inch laptop, this water-resistant bag features a crocodile leather design, polyester lining and trimmed with gold-toned hardware. The bag has one main pocket, two open big pockets for documents, books, etc., a large zipper pocket to store your personal belonging, two slip pockets, two pen pockets and a small zipper pocket for your ID, wallet and other essentials.

The Lubardy tote is available in a dozen different colors including black, brown, beige, blue and green. “This bag fits everything,” reads one Amazon review . “It fits a laptop, my keyboard, mouse, notebook, AirPods, mouse pad, wallet, water, EVERYTHING!”

Other reviews described the bag as “practical and fashionable,” perfect for work and travel, and roomy enough to fit a lot of items.

“I love everything about this laptop bag. I received a couple of compliments on the bag within the first few days of receiving it,” reads another Amazon review. “It looks very high end, although it is extremely affordable. Definitely a winner!”

Leather Tote Bag

$25.99


Buy Now

1

Elsewhere on the list of super affordable bags that customers love, this tote has a near perfect, 5-star customer rating, and it’s only $25.99 at Walmart . The tote bag is useful for work, school, travel, shopping, and can be given as a holiday gift. The bag is available in multiple colors, including black, green and red.

“Nice practical purse,” wrote on customer who noted that the bag is “Large enough for everything including the cell phone and tablet.”

Vera Bradley Drawstring Family Tote Bag

$45.50

$65


Buy Now

1

Looking for an eco-friendly bag? The Vera Bradley Family Tote is a great work bag for smaller electronics. This functional but versatile tote is made from recycled cotton and measures 15.25-inches wide by 14-inches long with a 12-inch strap drop.

The exterior features multiple pockets and is available in multiple prints. Find other Vera Bradley designs on sale at Amazon .

Another “green” option, the Moss Please Recycle Tote is made from recycled water bottles and roomy enough to hold notebooks, binders, textbooks, a laptop, tablet and maybe even a change of clothes, per one customer review .

Italian Leather Tote Bag

$99


Buy Now

1

From green bags, to brown bags. This gorgeous, Italian leather tote is convenient for everyday use, work or the weekend. The tote has firm and comfortable straps, a 13-inch laptop slip, iPhone pocket, zipper pocket, a hook for your keys and several other pockets to store your essentials. The medium-sized bag is available in cognac or black.

“Truly a classic bag,” reads one customer review . “Very simple, attractive; goes with everything and perfect size for business folders.”

Need more options? This cognac-colored, handmade genuine leather bag is on sale for $89.96 on Etsy and this vegan leather checkered brown tote retails for just $22.59 at Walmart .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The best pillows in 2022

We tested a dozen pillows, including down, down alternative, memory foam and latex varieties, to find the best pillows to help you get a good night's sleep without neck pain or back pain, whether you are a side sleeper, and back sleeper, or a stomach sleeper .
SheKnows

Melissa & Doug’s Site-Wide Sale Lets You Stock Up on Kids’ Holiday Gifts at Half-Off — But Only for a Few Days

Finding durable toys that look cute and provide hours of entertainment for your kids isn’t as easy as it sounds. Sure, shelves are lined with hundreds of toys, but it’s rare to find ones that are safe, encourage independent play, and help develop creative minds. That’s where Melissa & Doug’s toys come in. The brand is known for its wooden toy sets that are interactive, imaginative, and, most importantly, fun. What more could you want when doing your holiday shopping? Even better: the brand is hosting an incredible BOGO sale where you can shop whatever you want on the website...
People

These Cushioned Kitchen Mats Are Trending on Amazon Right Now — and They're Up to 39% Off

“Instantly your feet feel like they are on a foam cloud” Whether you're cooking a big holiday meal or whipping up a complicated dish, standing on bare floors for long stretches of time can be uncomfortable or just downright painful. That's why it's a good idea for home chefs to invest in cushioned kitchen mats.  Right now, Amazon shoppers are loving the Mattitude Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats that are up to 39 percent off. The cushioned mats have been ranking on Amazon's Movers and Shakers home and kitchen chart...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Apartment Therapy

Overstock’s Having a Massive Sale on Furniture and Decor — Here Are 10 Deals You Should Snag Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Fall is when we go all-in on coziness. And although the season is already here, there are still great deals on cozy essentials (and more!) that will enhance your space and make you want to spend a little more time at home out of the cold.
CNN

The best cotton sheets in 2022

To find the best cotton sheet sets, we tested 10 options, evaluating them for quality, fit on the bed, and variety of size and color options. After extensive testing, we found five sets that are well-made, and gave us excellent rest.
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

The White Company Christmas collection has landed – from baubles to trees, here’s what’s in our basket

While the subject of ‘when is it too early to put up your Christmas tree?’ can be polarising, it’s never too early to start planning your Christmas decorating, and we’re already getting excited for the festive season. Providing a head start to Christmas preparations is The White Company, which has launched its Christmas collection for 2022 – and we have all the details. The White Company is every minimalist’s dream. Known for its crisp, white, luxury bedding; fragrances and candles, the retailer can help add an air of relaxation to every room. Read more:The White Company’s beauty advent calendar reviewBeauty...
Billboard

Fall Essentials: Men’s Hoodies & Crewneck Sweatshirts Are on Sale for $11

It’s time to stock up on fall essentials! Right now, shoppers can save up to 39% on men’s hoodies, crewneck sweaters and other loungewear items on sale at Amazon. The top-rated Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt is marked down to just $11, while the EcoSmart hoodie is discounted to $14.50. The sweatshirt and hoodie are perfect for layering up in chilly weather and available in over a dozen colors (sizes ranging from small to 5X-Large). Looking for more fall wear? Hanes three-button, long-sleeve shirts are 50% off in select colors and start at just $9.59. You can also find Gildan...
SheKnows

Ruggable's New Nursery Collection of Super Soft Rugs Will Create the Calming Environment Your Baby Deserves

Creating the dream nursery for your baby can take a bit of time and energy. Cribs, bedding, and changing table are just a few things you need to check off your list. But decorating is just as important, and the most fun part of preparing a nursery room. If you want to elevate your baby’s future haven, rugs are the best pieces to start with, and we found the perfect ones that make genius additions. The washable rug company Ruggable just revealed their new nursery rug collection filled with 13 different styles in an assortment of sizes starting as low...
Billboard

Kendrick Lamar‘s The Big Steppers Tour in Paris: Stream On-Demand & Shop the Exclusive Merch Collection

Kendrick Lamar is giving fans repeat access to the Paris stop on The Big Stepper’s Tour. The sold-out show, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of his triple-platinum good kid, m.A.A.d city LP, was livestreamed exclusively on Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch page on Saturday (Oct. 22). Fans who missed the first showing — and those who want to watch it again — can stream the concert on-demand via Prime Video. The performance includes sets from pgLang’s Tanna Leone and Baby Keem.  “As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing good kid, m.A.A.d city for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood...
active.com

Veterans Day Sales: Best Deals on Mattresses and Fitness Gear

With the holiday season approaching, you're probably well aware of a lot of upcoming sales events for big brands. Amazon Early Access, Black Friday, Cyber Monday…the list of sales events continues to grow year after year. Amidst all of the excitement, Veterans Day can tend to get lost. There...
Vogue Magazine

Collection

It says a lot about Roland Mouret as a designer that you can look at an origami-folded cap sleeve on a dress and think, Well, that’s very Roland. In fact, “that’s very Roland” is the constant refrain when it comes to his spring 2023 collection, which gets further zip and zing from its color palette, running from teal to candy pink to scarlet to tangerine. He is working with the Mouret-isms he’s been developing and drawing on since the dawn of the 2000s, back when he was wielding pinking shears directly into fabric to conjure up clothing, not to mention his later mega-success with the Galaxy, the dress that sculpted the world: folds and draping across the bust or upper arm or shoulder, reverse seaming, the precision of a high neckline that fans out in the most elegant yet coolest of fashion. They’re all here, looking as good as ever.
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy