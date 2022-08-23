Read full article on original website
North Dakota’s Favorite Celebrity Couple Set To Wed
Minot, North Dakota's very own Josh Duhamel, and his fiance' Audra Marie have taken the next step towards marriage. The actor, model, and beauty pageant winner have gotten a marriage license at the Cass County Courthouse, according to an article at InForum. Duhamel and Mari were spotted in the Cass...
ND Country Fest Announces Next Year’s 2023 Headliner
North Dakota Country Fest has made its big announcement for next year's headlining act for 2023. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
Almost Over! Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME X
Cando and Willdo? Say these out loud- Ypsilanti and Bisbee! Frog Point, Kenmare, and don't miss Carpio. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
North Dakota, Scare Up Some Fun At World’s Largest Corn Maze!
That photo needed to be taken from an airplane because they couldn't get a full photo by using a drone. That's how huge the Stoney Brook Farms corn maze is this year. The maze is located outside Foley in central Minnesota just a five and a half hour jaunt from Bismarck.
Have You Tried North Dakota’s Favorite Chip & Dip Combo?
According to an article on The Loupe, they decided to break down every state's favorite chip and dip combination. I'm not going to lie. I haven't even heard of this particular chip brand that we supposedly love in North Dakota. I asked around our building to see if my co-workers had partaken in these so-called most popular chips in the state. Most were like me and had never even heard of them before. BEC from our morning show had heard of them but like me, she was surprised this so-called brand was North Dakota's favorite.
North Dakota/Minnesota Barbecue Giant Bought By Canadians
Famous Dave's is part of blockbuster $200 million deal. It was announced Tuesday that Famous Dave's parent company BBQ Holdings was sold for $200 million to Montreal-based MTY Food Group. BBQ Holdings is also the parent to Village Inn, Granite City, Bario Queen, and other restaurants. BBQ Holdings operates over 200 franchised locations and over 100 corporate-owned stores.
North Dakota’s Student Loan Debt One Of Highest In The Country?
Student loans are terrible. Let's not pretend otherwise. Many of us will be paying on ours for the better part of a decade. According to WalletHub, the average student is in $37,000 of debt by the time they graduate, and there are 43.4 million people who've taken out loans as of 2022.
This Is North Dakota’s Favorite Ice Cream Flavor
If there's anything we can all agree on, it's that ice cream is delicious. Now when we start talking about the different flavors, that's where we get into debate. Even though Summer is almost over, we can still sneak in a few more ice cream runs. Honestly, I'm the type of person who will eat ice cream no matter what the weather is. If it's snowing and I'm having a craving I'm getting it.
The Top 11 Countries Providing North Dakota’s New Faces
Anytime anyone has any hateful blanket statement about immigrants and immigration in general just reply with this simple phrase... Not only poor but Catholic as well! Mel Brooks spelled out America's general distrust in the Irish in his ridiculously funny and one hundred percent inappropriate comedy Blazing Saddles. It's only 20 seconds long but watch at your own risk.
Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota
The Bismarck Bubble "burst" last night. We received some much-needed precipitation across most of south-central North Dakota early Tuesday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were posted for parts of Burleigh County which brought heavy rain, 60-mile-per-hour winds, and quarter-sized hail. Some of these storms really packed a punch. Rainfall totals ranged...
North Dakota: Owner Of Glasser Images Files For Bankruptcy
I'm sure you've heard about all the controversy surrounding Glasser Images. Clients and photographers have been coming forward, saying they're not getting paid and/or cannot get refunds. This has been an ongoing issue for quite some time. Coming To Light. Earlier this year, in May, North Dakota Attorney General, Drew...
6 Fantastic North Dakota Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
I know it's not quite Fall, but the season is right around the corner and I want to make sure you're prepared for all of its awesomeness. Pumpkins are a Fall essential. Maybe you plan to get some to decorate your home, or to carve, or to make some delicious pumpkin pie (my favorite), or maybe you plan to put one on your head, hop on a horse and scare the village people. -- No judgement. What I'm trying to say is pumpkins are a must.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
ND Posting & Trespass Laws You Need To Know This Season!
As we all gear up for hunting seasons and enjoy those fall activities, beware there are laws that everyone needs to know and heed. Sometimes it's easy to forget when heading to the outdoors whether it's camping, hiking, fishing, or hunting that there are laws in place to preserve our state's natural habitat, make for a fair game scenario as well as protect our landowner rights.
Raise A Glass Because This Is Where ND Ranks
Trends have certainly changed in the past few years. After the pandemic, we have all re-evaluated HOW WE ARE "LIVING" OUR LIFESTYLE. Maybe it is the after-effects that we are evaluating, aka the pandemic 15 (15 pounds gained). So where are the healthiest places, the healthiest states? According to Nice...
This Small Town Named North Dakota’s Most Underrated
A travel website called Love Exploring just came out with an article on the most underrated city in each state in America. Love Exploring has numerous articles on travel not only in the United States but all over the world. They certainly seem to have some credibility looking at some...
It’s The FINAL Weekend Of North Dakota’s Renaissance Fair!
Good Sirs and Good Ladies, I implore you not to miss this most amazing weekend. Frankly, I think this will help you wrap your head around North Dakota's First Annual Rennaisance Faire! Let's hear from Salamander... “Today, I’m in charge of the maze of wonders. We have a dragon in...
2022’s Suckiest States To Live In? Where Does North Dakota Land?
People have been moving less and less since COVID-19. According to an article from our friends at WalletHub, only 8.4% percent of Americans moved last year in 2021. That's down significantly prior to 2020. WalletHub recently did a study comparing all 50 states and 52 indicators of liveability. Some of...
North Dakotans: Would You Try These New Doritos?!
Hmmm, What Could This Household Favorite Snack Be Up Too?. Have you ever thought of or wanted such a flavored snack...?. On the radio we asked, on the app we asked, and now here too would you try these?. In North Dakota there is a guarantee when you open a...
Kristen Bell And Dax Sheppard Spotted In North Dakota!
Errrmehgerd! A woman captured a photo of who she believed to be Dax Sheppard while stopping at the Tesoro gas station on Interchange Avenue in Bismarck. The woman who captured the moment, Rose Burcham-LaFountain told me the photo was taken yesterday (August 16th) at approximately 5:30 pm. Talk about being at the right place at the right time. She said she also saw his wife (Kristen Bell) and their kids in the car. Here's LaFountain's post:
