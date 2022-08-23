Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Suspect in fatal shooting at barbeque allegedly used girl, 2, as shield against police
DETROIT – A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a barbeque in Detroit on Sunday allegedly fled from police and took a 2-year-old girl hostage during a five-hour standoff, authorities said. Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, eventually surrendered to police and was arrested on Monday,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after argument leads to shooting in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – One man was killed and another is in custody after an argument sparked a shooting in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 25) in the 17800 block of Maine Street, according to authorities. That’s near the intersection of Nevada and Joseph Campau avenues.
Detroit News
Driver arrested in alleged road rage on I-94 in Detroit, state police say
A driver has been arrested in connection with a reported road-rage incident Thursday on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. The incident was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Interstate 75 around 3:15 p.m. and involved a motorist pointing a weapon at another driver, according to a statement on Twitter.
Ypsilanti man in custody charged with CSC, kidnapping 11 year-old girl
YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ypsilanti Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11 year-old girl.According to a press release, the victim snuck out of her home on the night of May 20 and was picked up by 35 year-old Brandon Hutson and that's when the assault took place. The girl was located the following day.Hutson was arrested on August 24 and is charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of first-degree criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful imprisonment. He's currently lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.Ypsilanti Police Lieutenant Brent Yuchasz says due to the sensitive nature of the case, no additional information will be released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspects involved in shootout that injured 23-year-old
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for information into a shootout that multiple gunman had at a gas station on Eight Mile in Detroit last week. The shooting left a 23-year-old with a non-fatal gunshot wound during the Aug. 18 incident. It unfolded around midnight when the victim exited...
fox2detroit.com
Man found guilty after Detroit firefighter killed during road rage shooting in Troy
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, a jury convicted a man who shot and killed a Detroit firefighter during a road rage incident in Troy last summer. Jurors found Terell Josey, 28, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and possessing a weapon in connection with the July 5, 2021, death of Lt. Francis "Frank" Dombrowski.
fox2detroit.com
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Detroit
A man is in custody and facing charges after Detroit Fire Department intern Zambrecia Works was shot and killed. Police provided an update about the case Tuesday.
Detroit News
Oxford High shooting suspect ordered to remain in Oakland County Jail
Pontiac — Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was back in court virtually Thursday and ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail pending trial. Crumbley, 16, of Oxford is charged with 24 felony offenses, including killing four fellow students at the school and wounding six others and a teacher on Nov. 30. He is facing possible life in prison if convicted of the crimes.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox2detroit.com
2-year-old critically injured after getting head caught in car window unsupervised
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a young girl became unconscious after being left unsupervised on the city's southwest side. "I was walking out to my car last night, and I saw the little girl’s neck hanging outside the window, the window was only 2-3 inches at the most," the witness said.
Flint rapper charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot of Sterling Heights woman
A Flint rapper is facing federal charges after allegedly hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman.
CBS News
60-year-old man dead after he was assaulted, robbed in Canton, police say
The man was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on Saturday when a person asked him for a cigarette. That person then assaulted the victim and robbed him, police said.
Father of four gunned down, family seeking answers
Police said the 42-year-old and another person were walking down Fenkell near Prest Street when a black SUV pulled up, fired multiple shots and pulled off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother, 4 children injured in violent crash involving stolen truck on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A violent crash on the east side of Detroit sent a mother and her four children to the hospital. The crash involved a stolen truck that witnesses say was going 100 miles per hour through a neighborhood when it crashed into that mother’s car. Fortunately, the...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police arrest three kids - 11, 12, and 14 - trying to steal new Dodge Chargers and Challengers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police on Monday told FOX 2 that three children, between the ages of 11 and 14, were the most recent arrests in rising cases of carjackings throughout the city. On Monday, the trio of kids - ages 11, 12, and 14 - were arrested in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Holly man calls in bomb threats for his own house to pin blame on enemy, cops say
HOLLY, Mich. – A Holly man called in bomb threats for his own house to try to pin the blame on someone he had problems with in his neighborhood, according to authorities. Holly police officers said they began investigating a series of fake 911 calls in May 2022. The caller would report that crimes and other serious emergencies were happening in a specific neighborhood, officials said.
1 dead in early morning shooting on Detroit’s west side
Detroit police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on the city’s west side. WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports just after 4:30 a.m., shots were fired at a man on Prest Street near Greenfield and Fenkell. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
candgnews.com
Police called after boy left alone in vehicle
GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Police periodically get calls about infants and toddlers left alone in vehicles, but it isn’t as common with older kids. However, it was the latter that police found themselves dealing with last week. Police were called to the Ascension St. John Hospital parking lot at around 7:39 p.m. Aug. 11 after a witness saw a child left alone in a vehicle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Judge again orders accused Oxford shooter to remain at Oakland County Jail
The suspected Oxford High School shooter appeared virtually in court Thursday morning for a hearing to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail, where he awaits trial for the fatal Nov. 30 mass shooting. Each month, accused shooter Ethan Crumbley must appear in court for a pretrial hearing, in...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police looking for missing woman known to frequent 2 hotels
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman known to frequent two hotels in Southfield. Vanessa Painter, 21, last spoke to her mother on July 30. Police said she is often at Red Oak Inn at 27660 Northwestern Hwy. and Marvins Garden Inn at 27650 Northwestern Hwy.
candgnews.com
Police identify woman accused of assaulting Meijer cashier
ROCHESTER HILLS — A woman accused of assaulting a Meijer cashier earlier this month has been identified by police. After asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, Stephen Huber, the communications officer for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the woman has been identified.
Comments / 0