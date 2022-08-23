ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Driver arrested in alleged road rage on I-94 in Detroit, state police say

A driver has been arrested in connection with a reported road-rage incident Thursday on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. The incident was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Interstate 75 around 3:15 p.m. and involved a motorist pointing a weapon at another driver, according to a statement on Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Ypsilanti man in custody charged with CSC, kidnapping 11 year-old girl

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ypsilanti Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11 year-old girl.According to a press release, the victim snuck out of her home on the night of May 20 and was picked up by 35 year-old Brandon Hutson and that's when the assault took place. The girl was located the following day.Hutson was arrested on August 24 and is charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of first-degree criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful imprisonment. He's currently lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.Ypsilanti Police Lieutenant Brent Yuchasz says due to the sensitive nature of the case, no additional information will be released.
YPSILANTI, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vassar, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Oxford High shooting suspect ordered to remain in Oakland County Jail

Pontiac — Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was back in court virtually Thursday and ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail pending trial. Crumbley, 16, of Oxford is charged with 24 felony offenses, including killing four fellow students at the school and wounding six others and a teacher on Nov. 30. He is facing possible life in prison if convicted of the crimes.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Shooting#Suv#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Fox#Stahelin#Dpd Cmdr
ClickOnDetroit.com

Holly man calls in bomb threats for his own house to pin blame on enemy, cops say

HOLLY, Mich. – A Holly man called in bomb threats for his own house to try to pin the blame on someone he had problems with in his neighborhood, according to authorities. Holly police officers said they began investigating a series of fake 911 calls in May 2022. The caller would report that crimes and other serious emergencies were happening in a specific neighborhood, officials said.
HOLLY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
candgnews.com

Police called after boy left alone in vehicle

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Police periodically get calls about infants and toddlers left alone in vehicles, but it isn’t as common with older kids. However, it was the latter that police found themselves dealing with last week. Police were called to the Ascension St. John Hospital parking lot at around 7:39 p.m. Aug. 11 after a witness saw a child left alone in a vehicle.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
candgnews.com

Police identify woman accused of assaulting Meijer cashier

ROCHESTER HILLS — A woman accused of assaulting a Meijer cashier earlier this month has been identified by police. After asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, Stephen Huber, the communications officer for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the woman has been identified.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy