2 New Mexico women arrested after allegedly beating and chaining children to bed

TEXICO, N.M. (TCD) -- Two women were arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse after allegedly beating and chaining up children in their care.

According to KRQE-TV, Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena reportedly looked after six children, including Sena’s children, Kusman’s family members, and one foster child. The minors ranged in age from 5 to 16 years old.

On July 22, the New Mexico Youth and Families Department alerted authorities about possible child abuse, which launched an investigation into the case, The Associated Press reports.

Uncovered video footage reportedly revealed some of the children being chained to their beds by their ankles. This was allegedly done to keep the children from grabbing food in the kitchen.

Upon a search of the home, police discovered there was no running water, a backed-up toilet, and bedrooms with a strong urine odor, according to The Associated Press.

Sena and Kushman were booked into the Curry County Detention Center on Monday, Aug. 22, records show. They were each reportedly charged with 21 counts of child abuse, as well as obstructing an investigation of child abuse and conspiracy to commit child abuse. Sena and Kushman remain held without bond.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.