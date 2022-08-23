Father accused of fatally shooting teen son he mistook for burglar

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old father allegedly shot his 19-year-old son to death because he mistook him for a burglar.

According to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Aug. 20, deputies responded to 2550 County Road 673 in Webster, Florida, to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Jaiden McGeorge, who had been accidentally shot to death by his father.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the same address earlier in the evening after the victim's father reported that he saw three people trying to enter his home. He reportedly told authorities one of them was armed with a gun, but the scene was cleared and nothing was found.

According to the Sheriff's Office, no charges have been filed at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

