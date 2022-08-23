Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst from preseason matchup vs. Browns

The Eagles utilized a consistent rushing attack and timely passing from Gardner Minshew to move past the Cleveland Browns, 21-20, in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason.

The starters for both teams got the day off, allowing for critical reserves and rookies vying for a roster spot had multiple opportunities to stake claim to about a dozen available roster spots.

With Philadelphia set to depart to Miami for two days of joint practices with the Dolphins, here are the best and worst grades from PFF following preseason Week 2.

Best -- 1. Deon Cain

(AP Photo/David Richard)

2. Cam Jurgens

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

3. Kayode Awosika

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

4. Devon Allen

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

5. Josh Sills

(AP Photo)

6. Jaquiski Tartt

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

7. DeAndre Torrey

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

8. K'Von Wallace

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

9. Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

10. Mac McCain

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Worst: 1. Davion Taylor

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2. Matt Leo

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

3. Rennell Wren

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

4. Jarrid Williams

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

5. Sua Opeta

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

6. Kobe Smith

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

7. Carson Strong

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

8. Marvin Wilson

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

9. Jack Stoll

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

10. Jordan Davis