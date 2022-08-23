ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst from preseason matchup vs. Browns

By Glenn Erby
 5 days ago
The Eagles utilized a consistent rushing attack and timely passing from Gardner Minshew to move past the Cleveland Browns, 21-20, in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason.

The starters for both teams got the day off, allowing for critical reserves and rookies vying for a roster spot had multiple opportunities to stake claim to about a dozen available roster spots.

With Philadelphia set to depart to Miami for two days of joint practices with the Dolphins, here are the best and worst grades from PFF following preseason Week 2.

Best -- 1. Deon Cain

(AP Photo/David Richard)

2. Cam Jurgens

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

3. Kayode Awosika

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

4. Devon Allen

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

5. Josh Sills

(AP Photo)

6. Jaquiski Tartt

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

7. DeAndre Torrey

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

8. K'Von Wallace

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

9. Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

10. Mac McCain

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Worst: 1. Davion Taylor

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2. Matt Leo

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

3. Rennell Wren

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

4. Jarrid Williams

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

5. Sua Opeta

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

6. Kobe Smith

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

7. Carson Strong

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

8. Marvin Wilson

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

9. Jack Stoll

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

10. Jordan Davis

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Former Penn State QB injured in season opener with new team

Well, so much for the potential redemption story for former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson. At least for the season opener. Hours after getting the chance to be the starting quarterback for the UConn Huskies and guiding the underdogs to an early lead against Utah State, Roberson was knocked out of the game with a knee injury. Roberson scored the game’s first touchdown of the day, scoring on a QB sneak up the middle from the Utah State one-yard line. But Roberson’s time on the following UConn possession. On a keeper on second down, Roberson picked up five yards but left...
Here's what Nathaniel Hackett told roster bubble players before Broncos' preseason finale

Saturday night was the last chance for players on the Denver Broncos’ roster bubble to prove they deserve a spot on the team’s 53-man roster. Even the players who don’t make the Broncos’ roster could still land with other teams if they performed well in preseason. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett emphasized that point to players on the roster bubble before the team’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
ESPN predicts Nebraska’s Scott Frost doesn’t last as head coach until the Iowa game

At least one writer is ready to put pen to paper that Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost won’t make it to the showdown with the Iowa Hawkeyes. It’s obviously not the craziest opinion out there. Frost is regarded as the Big Ten’s lone head coach that was squarely on the hot seat entering the 2022 season. According to the team of writers at CBS Sports, Frost earned a “5” rating of “win or be fired.” As one of his three bold predictions in his Big Ten preview, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach predicted that Frost wouldn’t make it through the entirety of the...
Skip Bayless believes Baker Mayfield will lead Panthers to playoffs

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is beginning to make some believers out of folks. And one of those folks just so happens to be Skip Bayless. The man fellow “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe affectionately knows as “SKIIIIUUP” took to his podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, to speak on the Panthers and their new starting quarterback. He thinks that Mayfield, just as he’s done throughout his football career, is ready to win people over on this latest journey.
Penn State fans won’t like ESPN’s pick for biggest upset in Big Ten this season

There is an old college football thought that if you are going to play your worst game of the season and suffer your worst loss, it is best to get it out of the way as early as possible so you have time to make up for it. If that is the case, then ESPN doesn’t think Penn State will have to wait very long to get the ugly taste out of its mouth. In fact, it will just be a matter of days. ESPN college football reporter Mark Schlabach rolled out his entire list of preseason predictions for each power...
Alabama transfer Tommy Brown getting healthy with season opener close

The Colorado Buffaloes had an up-and-down offseason with the transfer portal. However, they were able to land a talented offensive lineman from Alabama. Yes, the Crimson Tide watched one of their own leave Tuscaloosa and come to Boulder. That player is Tommy Brown. It has been a long road for Brown so far in Colorado as he has been working his way back from a knee injury. However, on Monday, Brown got cleared to practice and expressed how important it was to stay mentally ready (h/t Nikki Edwards of Rivals). “The mental reps I got in fall camp were pretty incredible. I’m fully...
