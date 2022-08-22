Read full article on original website
First Racially Integrated School In Michigan Started In 1837 By Laura Haviland
We know how the Civil Rights Movement was a huge step forward to the idea of there being equality in the country, but right here in Michigan, more than 100 years before the movement there was a woman who was taking a stand for it. Laura Smith Haviland was described as a Quaker, pacifist, abolitionist, feminist, and suffragist, and did more than her fair share to fight for equality back during the Antebellum era as the Marginal Mennonite Society recalls:
Yum or Yuk? Oktoberfest Beer Season in Michigan is Here
It's late August and this happens every year. We come to the stunning realization that Summer is almost over. "Where did it go?" is usually on the comments. My moment came this morning when I saw Short's Brewing's Facebook post about their Autumn IPA; not quite Oktoberfest, but close enough.
Ranking These 6 Michigan Pizza Spots Based On Slice Sizes
Pizza is one of the foods that has been around for as long as anyone can remember. An Italian dish that has made its way around the world and everyone has added their two cents of flavor. As the delicious pie was making its rounds around the world it continued to evolve and has turned into the world of pizza we know now.
Bizarre Video About Michigan’s Roadside Produce Stands Will Haunt Your Dreams, May Be Cursed
This is one of my favorite times of the year in the Mitten. Warmer weather means days spent at Lake Michigan, drinks on the patio, and filling up your basket with plenty of fresh produce from the local farmers markets. When I can't make it the market, I always love...
Robots Are Invading Beaches In Michigan and Ohio For Litter Patrol
Skynet is REAL, and the Robots are popping up EVERYWHERE, And now, they're on our own shores in Michigan!!!. Oh... well, actually... not so much. These robots on the beach in Michigan are actually doing some good by cleaning up our trash... but they're not happy about it, I'm sure.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
Do You Regret Not Doing One of These Things This Summer in SW Michigan?
School's starting soon... for some, it's already a reality. Colleges are back in session, teachers are back in their classrooms, preparing for students to pile back in for the fall semester. Sadly, that means the end of summer, and for some reason, it feels like it comes and goes SO...
Why Do People Think These Southwest Michigan Cities Suck?
The other day we posed a question on our social media page that triggered the internet into a rage when asked which Southwest Michigan city sucks the most. They no doubt thought we were trying to be negative and stir the pot, but on the contrary, it was a thought experiment. Firstly, the question was asked to see what gripes people had with some of the nearby cities, and what change might help those issues. Secondly, it was a chance to see if people were curious why we would ask such a question, or take it for what it was and assume they knew why we were asking it.
Haunted Houses in the Kalamazoo Area 2022
Here's a quick guide to haunted houses from Niles to Jackson and all Michigan haunts in between. Looking for a haunted attraction that is within driving distance of Kalamazoo? The guide below has what you're looking for if you dare. You'll find Haunted Houses and other Haunted Attractions in Niles, Kalamazoo, Dorr, Jackson, and other Michigan towns within about a 1 hour and 10-minute drive or less from Kalamazoo. Whether it's a date night or a family outing, here's the info you need.
The Only Floating Post Office In The World Sits In Michigan’s Detroit River
This has got to be one of the more notable pieces of Michigan trivia! With the Great Lakes surrounding us it's no wonder we've learned to adapt to this "water wonderland." For example, we've got pizza delivery by plane or jet ski, we've got water taxis, and we can lay claim to the fact that we've got the "only floating post office in the world."
What’s a Ghost Plant? Pale Flower Spotted in Michigan’s U.P.
Have you ever heard of the Ghost Pipe? Sometimes called the Ghost Plant, Corpse Plant, or Indian Pipe, it's a plant known for its distinct white color. And, I, in my 34 years of life, had never heard of it until today. I was casually scrolling through Facebook, dodging the...
Michigan’s New Haunting Experience Announces Fall Schedule
As fall and Halloween come creeping slower, the spooky season vibes are ramping up. The Halloween movies are starting to come on TV, the new ones are coming out in theaters, the candy is filling the shelves, and the commercials are all over the airwaves. Everyone knows what time of the year is coming and as some are gathering candy, making plans with friends, and picking out costumes over the next few weeks, others have different plans.
Your Guide on When & Where to Pick Fresh Apples in SW Michigan
Michigan's Fall season is right around the corner. With it comes sweater weather, pumpkin patches, and apple picking. Did you know that Michigan is the nation's third largest producer of apple trees? That's according to michiganapples.com. They go on to say that,. There are more than 14.9 million apple trees...
Michigan Dogs are Dying Within Three Days of Getting this Virus
A mysterious parvo-like virus is rapidly working its way through Michigan. Here's what we know so far. 50 or more dogs have died in Michigan recently due to this unknown illness. State and Federal authorities are now investigating this outbreak according to the New York Post,. The Michigan Department of...
To Heck With Amazon! Shop These 6 Independent SW Michigan Bookstores Instead
Now, not everyone can afford to buy books, new or used. And, that's okay. Here in SW Michigan, we have plenty of affordable, local bookstores, yes, but we also have local libraries. A few of them have even done away with late fees for the most part. Check them out below:
Do Southwest Michigan Restaurants Offer Free Birthday Specials?
One day out of 365. We all have one, and we all share one with strangers. Birthdays are the one day in the year where the day is about you as an individual. Considering this one day is technically like the other 364, a person still has to eat. While living in the U.P. and Minnesota, I was able to quickly find all sorts of deals from restaurants and other businesses for free or discounted items on your birthday. Does Kalamazoo businesses offer similar birthday specials?
The Best Spots for Waterfront Dining in Michigan
Waterfront dining is one of my favorite things to do. Having grown up on Lake Michigan, waterfront dining was something our family did all the time. It doesn't always have to be on a Great Lake, it just needs to be on the water. There's something special about the breeze,...
Lake Superior Is The G.L.O.A.T. and She’s Starting A Website About it
Lake Superior has got an heir of confidence about her that rivals ANY other body of water. Lately, she's been living up to that stigma, and has given herself the honorary title of GLOAT, or the Greatest Lake Of All Time!. If you aren't a follower of Lake Superior on...
Niles Scream Park Hears Customer Pleas For Upcoming Season
It’s almost that season boys and ghouls. There is a thin, cold crisp to the approaching autumn air. Leaves are beginning to drop off their branches, curling on their descent down, now ready to be crunched under heavy footsteps. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches approach their harvest, ready for their fall visitors to take them home. Hauntings and scares are ready for any and all unsuspecting visitors.
BREAKING: Jury Finds Duo Guilty of Michigan Governor Abduction Conspiracy
A Federal Jury in Grand Rapids has now convicted two men with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Barry Croft Jr., of Bear, Delaware, and Adam Fox, of Wyoming, Michigan, were on trial as the main conspirators in the abduction attempt on Governor Whitmer in 2020. The new trial...
