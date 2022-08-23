ARCATA’S GATEWAY AREA PLAN: Arcata City Council and Planning Commission Joint Study Session Tonight; Maximum Building Heights May be Set

Read full article on original website
FIRE UPDATE: Surprise Weather Again Comes to Firefighters’ Aid; Community Meetings Scheduled in Burnt Ranch, Hoopa
From the command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,904 acres with 80% containment and 1,843 personnel assigned to the incident.
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Complex Grows to 29,815 Acres with 80 Percent Containment; Humid Conditions Dampen Fire Intensity
From the command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 29,815 acres with 80% containment and 1,970 personnel assigned to the incident.
THE ECONEWS REPORT: How Will the IRA Impact Humboldt?
The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest single action taken by the United States against the climate crisis ever. Roughly $370 million will go to a variety of eco-groovy things, from rebates for consumers for things like solar panels or heat pumps to tax incentives for large renewable power projects.
(VIDEO) HUMBOLDT OUTDOORS: Ray Olson Takes Us on a Camping Trip to Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park
Self-taught documentarian Ray Olson is back with another edition of his local travel series “Humboldt Outdoors.”. In today’s episode, Olson travels up to the Wolf Creek Education Center in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park for a few days of summer camp fun with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Cal Poly Humboldt.
Crazy-Ass Pursuit Through Eureka in the Middle of the Night Started Off as Confrontation in the Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot, Department Says; Four Cop Cars Dinged, 55-Year-Old Man Arrested
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Aug. 26, 2022, at about 2:14 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a suspicious vehicle investigation on a vehicle that had parked in the HCSO Eureka Main Station paved lot, blocking a patrol vehicle from exiting. Deputies contacted the...
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Ferndale’s Town Clock — The One That Let Guy Fieri Know He Was Late to Stuff — Turns 100
To many of the tourists drawn to its historic, colorful Main Street, Ferndale seems like a town frozen in time. But your Lost Coast Outpost can confirm that time does indeed pass in the Cream City. Oh yes. And for the past 100 years they’ve had a handsome and mostly reliable clock to prove it.
