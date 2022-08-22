Read full article on original website
Inside Late Actress Olivia Newton-John’s Final Days After 30-Year Cancer Battle
Over the past few years, Olivia Newton-John spent more time at her California ranch. For the England-born, Australian-reared actress and pop star, it was a welcome haven from a life spent traveling the globe. “Just having a day where I don’t have to be somewhere has been so amazing to me,” she told Closer in 2019. “I can sit and watch the birds all day.”
thebrag.com
Sam Fender adds new show to headline Australia tour
After selling out his biggest Australian headline shows to date, Sam Fender has added a second and final Sydney show to meet demand. Sydneysiders who missed out will now be able to see the English singer-songwriter sensation at the Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, November 26th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 30th at 12pm AEST. Presale begins on Monday, August 29th at 12pm AEST (sign up for access here).
thebrag.com
John Farnham in stable condition after cancer surgery
John Farnham is in a stable condition after undergoing successful surgery to remove a cancer tumour. It was announced yesterday that the Australian music icon had been diagnosed with cancer, and was being sent to a Victorian hospital for treatment. In an updated statement released today, Farnham’s family – wife...
thebrag.com
Sharon Van Etten announces 2022 Australian tour
Sharon Van Etten, one of the greatest songwriters of her generation, is coming to Australia later this year. After touring the U.S. with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker, Van Etten will perform in Sydney, Brisbane, Fremantle and Melbourne, as well as appearing at Meredith Festival (see full dates below). She’ll...
thebrag.com
The Terrys announce debut album and huge national tour
If you’re a fan of surf rockers The Terrys, it’s a big day for you: the band have announced their debut album, national tour, and released their latest single all in one go. Titled True Colour, the album is set for release on October 7th via Domestic La...
Darius Campbell Danesh dead: Pop Idol star dies aged 41 after being found in US apartment, family reveal
POP Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41, his family announced in an emotional tribute today. The star, who burst onto the scene with his memorable rendition of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time for his audition on the talent show Popstars in 2001, was found dead in his US apartment on August 11.
Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview
A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met...
thebrag.com
Big Twisty, Short Stack, Clowns and More Strip Down for Bonds x Rolling Stone Australia Charity Calendar
Rolling Stone and Bonds’ special Father’s Day calendar, featuring Aussie muso’s sporting their finest pair of Bonds’ new Total Package™ underwear, is available now for purchase. A limited number of calendars are on sale now, with proceeds going to the music industry charity, Support Act....
Micky Dolenz, the last living Monkee, on keeping the music alive
Micky Dolenz is the last of The Monkees, that madcap quartet who took pop culture by storm in the 1960s. A made-for-TV band, The Monkees had four albums hit #1 in 1967 – a feat not even a real band has ever equaled. This month marks 56 years since...
Former Cradle of Filth Guitarist Stuart Anstis Dies at 48
Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis, who was a member of the group from 1995 through 1999, died on August 21, according to posts from his wife Antoinette and former bandmate Richard Walsh. No cause of death was cited; he was 48. Antoinette wrote on the guitarist’s Facebook page, “Rest in Peace, you were too beautiful for this world me Lover. “Nothing will ever be the same again, Love Always and ever your Antoinette Until we meet again…” Band founder Dani Filth wrote, also on Facebook: “It is with a deeply saddened heart that I have heard of the passing of my former guitarist Stuart...
'The Bachelorette' : Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date
The Bachelorette dedicated Monday night's episode to Erich Schwer's father Allan. During the episode, Gabby Windey met suitor Erich's family during hometown dates. The visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, held extra weight because — as Erich, 29, told Gabby, 31, prior to the meeting — his dad Allan had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and "was legitimately supposed to die like three times."
Margaret Urlich, Aria winner and popular New Zealand singer, dies aged 57
Margaret Urlich, an Aria award-winning singer and one of New Zealand’s most successful musicians, has died aged 57. Born in Auckland, Urlich died on Monday of cancer at her home in New South Wales’ Southern Highlands. “It is with incredible sadness that we inform you that Margaret Urlich...
'The Bachelorette' : Rachel Recchia Faces the 'Hardest Thing I've Had to Do' During Hometown Dates
This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. Twice the Bachelorettes means twice the hometown dates — so many that they didn't even fit into one episode. Gabby Windey headed home with Erich, Jason and Johnny this week, while Rachel Recchia visited the homes of Tino, Tyler...
Mick Jagger Pays Moving Tribute to Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts
On the anniversary of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts’ death, Mick Jagger posted a video combining photos of the two over the years, with a brief spoken passage and the group’s 1974 song “Till the Next Goodbye.” “I miss Charlie… because he had a great sense of humor,” Jagger says. “Outside of the band, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times. We loved sports, we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from just music. But, of course… I really miss Charlie so much.” Watts was wry and rock-steady in...
thebrag.com
Dave Mustaine on what bothered him most about getting fired from Metallica
Dave Mustaine has opened up about the one thing that bothered him the most about being let go from Metallica in 1983. The musician disbanded Panic to join Metallica as the lead guitarist back in 1981, but he only lasted two years before being dropped for Kirk Hammet. Mustaine formed Megadeth shortly after being kicked out in an attempt to rival Metallica.
Popculture
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
thebrag.com
Get To Know: multi-hyphenate pop singer Ayesha Madon
Not content to just be starring in one of the most hotly-anticipated Netflix original show’s of the year, Ayesha Madon is also dropping bedroom pop gems like ‘Goldfish’. Before she’ll be seen as Amerie in Heartbreak High, Netflix’s reboot of the beloved 90s show of the same name, Ayesha released her latest single today, a shiny and groovy track that mixes delicate notes of R&B with contemporary bedroom pop.
thebrag.com
Dave Mustaine opens up on the brutal reason Marty Friedman left Megadeth
It’s well known that one of the main reasons that Marty Friedman left Megadeth is because of the removal of his solo in ‘Breadline’ [off Megadeths’ 1999’s ‘Risk’ album]. However, Dave Mustaine has explained how the situation went down, and why the news...
thebrag.com
Below Deck star Hannah Ferrier opens up about her huge weight loss
Below Deck fan favourite – and future The Real Love Boat star – Hannah Ferrier has opened up about the dramatic amount of weight she lost before her wedding in March this year. The reality star told Daily Telegraph that she shed 7.5 kilos in the month before...
thebrag.com
Quandamooka Festival: Shakaya and Sachém interview each other
After a difficult two years due to the pandemic, Quandamooka Festival is finally returning to Country this weekend. Taking place on Friday, August 26th until Sunday, August 28th on Minjerribah/Stradbroke Island, the festival celebrates the culture and knowledge of the Quandamooka people. A wonderful lineup of First Nations artists are...
