SEC Chair Gary Gensler Singles Out Crypto Lenders, Says Platforms Do Not Comply With Regulations

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), thinks crypto lending platforms are not complying with the country’s financial regulations. Gensler says in a new editorial in the Wall Street Journal that crypto shouldn’t be treated differently than the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology.
u.today

Cardano Pools Are 33% Ready for Vasil Hard Fork, Here Is How Much More Is Missing

As reported by the largest independent Cardano explorer, Cexplorer, 33% of the nodes of blockchain's stake pools are updated and ready for Vasil hard fork. Sixty-seven percent of the nodes remain unrenewed or in pre-Vasil condition. The end point is predicted to take place around epoch number 375. Another Cardano...
ambcrypto.com

Will history repeat itself for Shiba Inu [SHIB] long-term holders

Shiba Inu [SHIB] fell to number thirteen in market value according to CoinMarketCap as the meme coin price plunged. The altcoin, which has recently enjoyed moments of sustained rallies, was trading at $0.0000128 at press time. This price represented a 12.91% decrease from its 24-hour status. Before the capitulation, SHIB...
decrypt.co

Coinbase Announces cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token

Undeterred by an SEC probe, the exchange launches a new utility token before the merge. As the crypto world prepares for the Ethereum merge next month, popular crypto exchange Coinbase announced on Wednesday the launch of cbETH, its new wrapped and staked Ethereum ERC-20 token. Coinbase will add support for...
CoinDesk

The Ethereum Merge Has an Official Kick-Off Date

The Ethereum Foundation disclosed Wednesday the official parameters for the long-awaited Merge blockchain upgrade to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Proof-of-stake is a method of maintaining integrity in a blockchain, ensuring users of a cryptocurrency can’t mint coins they didn’t earn. It is considered to be more energy efficient than Ethereum's current proof-of-work system.
cryptopotato.com

Post Voyager Announces the Launch of Jellyme, MOOI Network’s NFT Marketplace

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 23rd August 2022]. POST VOYAGER, a blockchain arm of a Japanese mobile game powerhouse Cocone and a developer of the MOOI Network, announced on Monday the launch of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, Jellyme. Jellyme is described as a “decentralized NFT marketplace that allows...
cryptopotato.com

Polarys Utility NFT Venture Launches its Exclusive Genesis NFT Collection

Polarys, the new exciting Web3 venture that aims to bring utility NFTs to everyday businesses has launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine, and the team is in the process of minting its Genesis utility NFT collection. This exclusive and once only minted collection will remain for sale until August 31, 2022. Any unsold NFTs will be burned after that date.
decrypt.co

Polygon Founder Launches $50 Million Early-Stage Web3 Fund

Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal and Cere Network founder Kenzi Wang have launched Symbolic Capital. Despite a brutal bear market, money is still flowing into the crypto space: The founder of blockchain infrastructure provider Polygon today launched a new crypto-focused venture capital firm with $50 million in the bank. Headed up...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum whales reignite Shiba Inu [SHIB] interest- Decoding details

Ethereum [ETH] whales seem to have turned the tables on their previous action to leave Shiba Inu [SHIB] out of their top holdings. Recollect that these whales had exited a three-figure million dollar SHIB holdings. Now, SHIB is back as a matter of interest. WhaleStats says the top 100 ETH...
CoinDesk

Indian Exchange CoinDCX Launches DeFi Mobile App, Signaling Shift Towards Web3

Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX launched Okto, a decentralized finance (DeFi) mobile app, on Friday, aimed at easing the transition of crypto consumers to DeFi, co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal told CoinDesk. "For crypto to succeed (in India) consumers will have to migrate to Web3 and DeFi setup and at the moment, it's...
