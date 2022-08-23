Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
Ethereum ‘merge’ will change crypto forever: Everything you need to know
The Ethereum community is more giddy than usual. On weekly Zoom calls dedicated to technical matters, Ethereum developers have been celebrating—even singing—as they advance toward the “merge”—an event hailed as the most important technological upgrade in the history of crypto. But what exactly is the...
inputmag.com
Another NFT venture disappeared hours after launch, this time with $815K
With each passing day, the crypto scams are becoming bolder, but the latest NFT rug pull is as brazen as it gets. SudoRare, a platform meant to facilitate NFT transactions, managed to run off with around $815,000 worth of user funds just six hours after launching. The platform was an...
u.today
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Launches as Solana (SOL) Trapped in Bear Market, VeChain (VET) Adoption Continues
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Singles Out Crypto Lenders, Says Platforms Do Not Comply With Regulations
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), thinks crypto lending platforms are not complying with the country’s financial regulations. Gensler says in a new editorial in the Wall Street Journal that crypto shouldn’t be treated differently than the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology.
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong warns investors to buckle in for a long crypto winter
CEO Brian Armstrong said in an interview with CNBC that the crypto winter could last longer than 12 or 18 months. Investors should bundle up because crypto winter—the popular term for the industry’s periodic downturns—could last another 12 to 18 months, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
Cardano Pools Are 33% Ready for Vasil Hard Fork, Here Is How Much More Is Missing
As reported by the largest independent Cardano explorer, Cexplorer, 33% of the nodes of blockchain's stake pools are updated and ready for Vasil hard fork. Sixty-seven percent of the nodes remain unrenewed or in pre-Vasil condition. The end point is predicted to take place around epoch number 375. Another Cardano...
ambcrypto.com
Will history repeat itself for Shiba Inu [SHIB] long-term holders
Shiba Inu [SHIB] fell to number thirteen in market value according to CoinMarketCap as the meme coin price plunged. The altcoin, which has recently enjoyed moments of sustained rallies, was trading at $0.0000128 at press time. This price represented a 12.91% decrease from its 24-hour status. Before the capitulation, SHIB...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Announces cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Undeterred by an SEC probe, the exchange launches a new utility token before the merge. As the crypto world prepares for the Ethereum merge next month, popular crypto exchange Coinbase announced on Wednesday the launch of cbETH, its new wrapped and staked Ethereum ERC-20 token. Coinbase will add support for...
CoinDesk
Crypto Developer Platform Thirdweb Gets Katie Haun's Backing at $160M Valuation
Thirdweb, a platform for Web3 app developers, raised $24 million in a Series A round at a $160 million valuation. The funding was led by Haun Ventures, the investment firm launched earlier this year by former Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) partner Katie Haun. Thirdweb offers pre-built, audited smart contracts that serve...
CoinDesk
The Ethereum Merge Has an Official Kick-Off Date
The Ethereum Foundation disclosed Wednesday the official parameters for the long-awaited Merge blockchain upgrade to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Proof-of-stake is a method of maintaining integrity in a blockchain, ensuring users of a cryptocurrency can’t mint coins they didn’t earn. It is considered to be more energy efficient than Ethereum's current proof-of-work system.
cryptopotato.com
Post Voyager Announces the Launch of Jellyme, MOOI Network’s NFT Marketplace
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 23rd August 2022]. POST VOYAGER, a blockchain arm of a Japanese mobile game powerhouse Cocone and a developer of the MOOI Network, announced on Monday the launch of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, Jellyme. Jellyme is described as a “decentralized NFT marketplace that allows...
cryptopotato.com
Polarys Utility NFT Venture Launches its Exclusive Genesis NFT Collection
Polarys, the new exciting Web3 venture that aims to bring utility NFTs to everyday businesses has launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine, and the team is in the process of minting its Genesis utility NFT collection. This exclusive and once only minted collection will remain for sale until August 31, 2022. Any unsold NFTs will be burned after that date.
Price of Cardano’s native cryptocoin, ADA, plunges after test failure of major blockchain upgrade
A failed test of Cardano’s highly anticipated blockchain upgrade last week has founder Charles Hoskinson fuming that his very own community unwittingly committed a “self-inflicted wound.”. Its native ADA coin fell by close to a fifth since Friday’s session, amid fears over more potential delays to improve the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Altcoin Built on Ethereum (ETH) As Markets Pause
An interoperability protocol focused on ease of use just joined the leading US-based crypto exchange’s trading roster. In a new post, Coinbase says that Celer Network (CELR) is now live across its entire platform, including on the iOS and Android apps. The Celer Network scaling platform was built on...
decrypt.co
Polygon Founder Launches $50 Million Early-Stage Web3 Fund
Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal and Cere Network founder Kenzi Wang have launched Symbolic Capital. Despite a brutal bear market, money is still flowing into the crypto space: The founder of blockchain infrastructure provider Polygon today launched a new crypto-focused venture capital firm with $50 million in the bank. Headed up...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum whales reignite Shiba Inu [SHIB] interest- Decoding details
Ethereum [ETH] whales seem to have turned the tables on their previous action to leave Shiba Inu [SHIB] out of their top holdings. Recollect that these whales had exited a three-figure million dollar SHIB holdings. Now, SHIB is back as a matter of interest. WhaleStats says the top 100 ETH...
PETS・
CoinDesk
Indian Exchange CoinDCX Launches DeFi Mobile App, Signaling Shift Towards Web3
Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX launched Okto, a decentralized finance (DeFi) mobile app, on Friday, aimed at easing the transition of crypto consumers to DeFi, co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal told CoinDesk. "For crypto to succeed (in India) consumers will have to migrate to Web3 and DeFi setup and at the moment, it's...
Comments / 0