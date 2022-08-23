ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
NASDAQ

The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

It may seem counterintuitive, but now is a great time to buy stocks. True, equity markets are down, and economic problems persist. However, history affirms that bull markets always follow downturns, and the current economic challenges won't last forever. That's why it's worth buying stocks while they are still down.
NASDAQ

2 "Perfect 10" Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Tick Higher

The signs of supply tightening are pushing oil prices higher. Using TipRanks' Top Smart Score Stocks tool, we have zeroed in on EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), which could gain from higher commodity prices. Both these stocks have earned a "Perfect 10" Smart Score and have decent upside potential.
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
NASDAQ

JPMorgan says the S&P 500 could return 15% by year’s end — Here are 2 stocks the banking giant likes

Let’s talk about inflation. The big news on that front was the slow-down in the rate at which prices were accelerating, from 9.1% annualized in June to 8.5% in July. While still running hot, it was definitely a move in the right direction, and some market watchers have been openly speculating that it portend further reductions in the rate of price increases going forward.
NASDAQ

Top Bitcoin Miners Bleeding Cash, but Analysts Remain Bullish

The three biggest bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining companies racked up over $1 billion in losses in Q2 amid this year's "crypto winter." Despite the heavy losses, analysts expect high upside potential from these companies. According to Bloomberg, in Q2, Core Scientific (CORZ) booked net losses of $862 million, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) lost $366 million, and Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) lost another $192 million.
NASDAQ

Why Grab Stock Is Falling Today

Shares of Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB), a ride-sharing and food-delivery company, tumbled today after the company reported mixed results for its second quarter. While the company beat Wall Street's consensus top-line estimate, Grab's loss in the quarter was larger than expected. The company also issued gross merchandise volume (GMV) guidance...
NASDAQ

Why Plug Power Stock Soared 14.7% This Morning

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shot up 14.7% at the market's opening this morning and were trading 9.2% higher as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. The hydrogen fuel cell specialist just signed a huge supply agreement, answering critics who have been dismissive about the role that green hydrogen can play in the global transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. This deal could also pave the way for bigger things for Plug Power, which is why investors are pumping money into the hydrogen stock today.
NASDAQ

4 Top Stocks From the Thriving Pollution Control Industry

Rising awareness regarding pollution-related health problems, as a result of rapid industrialization, will continue to boost the demand for air quality control systems and other emission-abatement products. This bodes well for the Zacks Pollution Control industry. To address climate change issues, governments across the globe are implementing stringent emission standards. This should foster growth of the industry, despite ongoing headwinds from supply chain constraints and raw material cost inflation.
NASDAQ

Thursday's ETF Movers: MCHI, FCG

In trading on Thursday, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bilibili (BILI), up about 7.6% and shares of Iqiyi (IQ), up about 6.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
