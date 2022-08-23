Read full article on original website
US oil exports to China and India jump as American crude heads overseas at a record pace
US crude flows have seen an uptick in deliveries to Asia, Bloomberg data shows. Buyers in China, India and South Korea have scooped up more than 20 million barrels this month, per the report. The increase in American crude heading to Asia has dragged down spot premiums for Persian Gulf...
China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now
It may seem counterintuitive, but now is a great time to buy stocks. True, equity markets are down, and economic problems persist. However, history affirms that bull markets always follow downturns, and the current economic challenges won't last forever. That's why it's worth buying stocks while they are still down.
Exclusive-Allianz in talks with banks for China asset management venture -sources
HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Allianz SE (ALVG.DE) is in talks with Chinese banks to set up a majority-owned asset management venture in the world's second-largest economy, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, aiming to tap a $4.3 trillion market for wealth products.
2 "Perfect 10" Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Tick Higher
The signs of supply tightening are pushing oil prices higher. Using TipRanks' Top Smart Score Stocks tool, we have zeroed in on EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), which could gain from higher commodity prices. Both these stocks have earned a "Perfect 10" Smart Score and have decent upside potential.
China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude
China ramped up its purchases of US oil to an 18-month high in July, according to Vortexa. The analytics company said China pivoted away from Russia last month as it restocked its refineries. US oil is trading at a marked discount to Brent crude, causing American exports to surge. China's...
Taiwan calls China’s bluff, says there’s ‘little chance’ of China imposing ‘stricter economic sanctions’
Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance reported China receives 37% of all Taiwanese exports.
China Says US Will 'Swallow The Bitter Fruit' If It Plans To Tie Tariffs To Taiwan Issue
After media reports emerged that China's latest aggression around Taiwan has the Biden administration rethink its plans to scrap the tariffs — Chinese experts called it "ridiculous" and said delaying removing the punitive tariffs would continue to hurt the U.S. economy. The experts told the Chinese Communist Party's flagship...
How Sanctions On China Over Taiwan Could Create A $2.6 Trillion Hole In The Global Economy
A report prepared by China's Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of State Security has indicated that $2.6 trillion may evaporate from the global economy if sanctions are imposed on China over its standoff with Taiwan, reported Nikkei Asia. This has shocked China's cabinet, the State Council. The amount is...
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target
India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
China’s economy is losing momentum. What is happening and why does it matter for Australia?
Clouds are gathering over the economic powerhouse as Covid lockdowns, a distressed property market and population changes take a toll
Don’t believe China’s convenient historical tales. Taiwan belongs to the Taiwanese
The American sinologist Lucian Pye famously said that China is a “civilisation pretending to be a nation-state”. But it is precisely the opposite: China is a modern nation-state that pretends to be an ancient civilisation – when it suits its expansionist ambitions. Nowhere is this clearer than...
JPMorgan says the S&P 500 could return 15% by year’s end — Here are 2 stocks the banking giant likes
Let’s talk about inflation. The big news on that front was the slow-down in the rate at which prices were accelerating, from 9.1% annualized in June to 8.5% in July. While still running hot, it was definitely a move in the right direction, and some market watchers have been openly speculating that it portend further reductions in the rate of price increases going forward.
Top Bitcoin Miners Bleeding Cash, but Analysts Remain Bullish
The three biggest bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining companies racked up over $1 billion in losses in Q2 amid this year's "crypto winter." Despite the heavy losses, analysts expect high upside potential from these companies. According to Bloomberg, in Q2, Core Scientific (CORZ) booked net losses of $862 million, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) lost $366 million, and Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) lost another $192 million.
Why Grab Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB), a ride-sharing and food-delivery company, tumbled today after the company reported mixed results for its second quarter. While the company beat Wall Street's consensus top-line estimate, Grab's loss in the quarter was larger than expected. The company also issued gross merchandise volume (GMV) guidance...
Russian oil exports to Europe hit 4-month high as embargo looms while demand from Asia continues to drop
Shipments of Russian crude to Europe soared last week to their level since April, Bloomberg data shows. Flows hit 3.41 million barrels per day for the tracking period ending August 19. Meanwhile, Asian countries are continuing to dial back Russia-sourced oil. Russian seaborne crude exports to Europe reached their highest...
Why Plug Power Stock Soared 14.7% This Morning
Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shot up 14.7% at the market's opening this morning and were trading 9.2% higher as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. The hydrogen fuel cell specialist just signed a huge supply agreement, answering critics who have been dismissive about the role that green hydrogen can play in the global transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. This deal could also pave the way for bigger things for Plug Power, which is why investors are pumping money into the hydrogen stock today.
4 Top Stocks From the Thriving Pollution Control Industry
Rising awareness regarding pollution-related health problems, as a result of rapid industrialization, will continue to boost the demand for air quality control systems and other emission-abatement products. This bodes well for the Zacks Pollution Control industry. To address climate change issues, governments across the globe are implementing stringent emission standards. This should foster growth of the industry, despite ongoing headwinds from supply chain constraints and raw material cost inflation.
Thursday's ETF Movers: MCHI, FCG
In trading on Thursday, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bilibili (BILI), up about 7.6% and shares of Iqiyi (IQ), up about 6.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
