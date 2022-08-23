ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cookie Sold in Buffalo Looks Exactly Like Bison French Bison Dip

There are a ton of foods that signify you're in Buffalo. Obviously, chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza are the big ones, but brands of food as well. Sahlen's hot dogs, Weber's mustard, Perry's ice cream, Crystal Beach loganberry and Bison French Onion Dip. There's also the various famous sponge candy brands, such as Platter's, Antoinette's, Niagara and Fowler's.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure

Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Cleveland, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mercy Flight founder Douglas Baker laid to rest in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mercy Flight founder and CEO Douglas H. Baker was laid to rest in Buffalo on Monday. The 79-year-old started his career as an ambulance attendant for the City of Buffalo at 13 years old. He went on to pioneer the state’s first EMS helicopter service, saving thousands of lives since its founding in 1981. He died on Aug. 19, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowing#Titans#Canisius Athletics#Men S Soccer Social#Cleveland State#Kickoff#Espn#Cornell
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo nurse making strides in MS research

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York nurse is making strides in multiple sclerosis research thanks to an award. Lana Pasek has more than 30 years of nursing experience, and in that time she met patients with MS who complained of fatigue everywhere in their bodies, including the brain.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Police Need Your Help Solving the Murders of These 10 WNY Women [Photos]

These 10 women were murdered in Buffalo and Western New York. Police are trying to solve these cold cases to give closure to the women's families. If you have any information that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could receive up to a $7,500 reward. Please contact Crime Stoppers WNY by calling 716-867-6161 or you can submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips.” Some of these cases are a few years old. If you have any info that might help lead police to a suspect, please don't be afraid to come forward. These teenagers and women deserve justice.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

“PAW Patrol Live!” Coming to Buffalo

I have to be honest, I’m really out of the loop when it comes to kids shows these days. I’m a good 20 years removed from when I used to watch cartoons and kid-like shows and I don’t yet have any kids of my own, so my lack of knowledge is shaky.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

St. Francis High School principal suspended pending investigation

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The principal of St. Francis High School in Hamburg has been suspended from his post, according to an email the school sent to parents Tuesday. He’s under investigation for an accusation of “non-physical inappropriate behavior.”. Principal of the Catholic school Br. Michael Duffy...
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Shea’s announces reorganization of management roles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Shea’s Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees announced a reorganization of roles within management on Thursday. President Michael Murphy has accepted a new role that will expand his work with the board “in furtherance of Shea’s’ short- and long-term visions.” Director of Operations Robert Brunschmid will expand his work to […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

The Russell J Salvatore Courtyard

Adding to the zestful nature of Hertel Avenue, the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo recently held a ribbon cutting for the new Russell J. Salvatore Courtyard. The focal point of the new courtyard is a magnificent fountain that was imported from Sicily.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy