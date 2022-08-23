Read full article on original website
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Bills Legend Bruce Smith To Host Golf Tournament In Honor Of Buffalo Police Officer
Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame pass rusher Bruce Smith will host an inaugural Celebrity Golf Tournament and Gala on Monday, Aug. 29 to kick off a fundraising effort for 10 scholarships in honor of Buffalo Police Lt. Aaron Salter. Lt. Salter was one of 10 people killed on May 14,...
The 'scandal of the century': Remembering the trial of Nancy Bowen and Lila Jimerson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo History Museum is currently showcasing the work of an artist from Oregon, which is a homecoming of sorts. Marie Watt is also a member of the Seneca Nation. Her exhibit is meant to shed a new light on history. The story of a murder case that put societal beliefs are prejudice on trial.
Cookie Sold in Buffalo Looks Exactly Like Bison French Bison Dip
There are a ton of foods that signify you're in Buffalo. Obviously, chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza are the big ones, but brands of food as well. Sahlen's hot dogs, Weber's mustard, Perry's ice cream, Crystal Beach loganberry and Bison French Onion Dip. There's also the various famous sponge candy brands, such as Platter's, Antoinette's, Niagara and Fowler's.
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
Another Reporter Is Leaving TV Station In Buffalo, New York
Another familiar face on your television will soon be gone. On the heels that Wake Up reporter Gabby Mediak is leaving WIVB this week, another reporter also announced that they will be leaving the station. Kayla Green announced on her Twitter page that this Friday will be her last day...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mercy Flight founder Douglas Baker laid to rest in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mercy Flight founder and CEO Douglas H. Baker was laid to rest in Buffalo on Monday. The 79-year-old started his career as an ambulance attendant for the City of Buffalo at 13 years old. He went on to pioneer the state’s first EMS helicopter service, saving thousands of lives since its founding in 1981. He died on Aug. 19, 2022.
The Secret Ingredient Used In Original Buffalo Wings Is…
Have you ever wondered why the wings are so much better in Buffalo?. You are about to find out the secret ingredient to the original Buffalo wings, but even if you did not know before, you probably could have guessed. When you eat wings, what is the one thing you...
Buffalo nurse making strides in MS research
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York nurse is making strides in multiple sclerosis research thanks to an award. Lana Pasek has more than 30 years of nursing experience, and in that time she met patients with MS who complained of fatigue everywhere in their bodies, including the brain.
Former Bill Cole Beasley puts Orchard Park house on the market
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has put his Orchard Park house up for sale for $1.5 million, 45% more than what he paid for the residence in May 2019. The house at 3421 Angle Road went on the market Aug. 19, listed with...
Police Need Your Help Solving the Murders of These 10 WNY Women [Photos]
These 10 women were murdered in Buffalo and Western New York. Police are trying to solve these cold cases to give closure to the women's families. If you have any information that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could receive up to a $7,500 reward. Please contact Crime Stoppers WNY by calling 716-867-6161 or you can submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips.” Some of these cases are a few years old. If you have any info that might help lead police to a suspect, please don't be afraid to come forward. These teenagers and women deserve justice.
“PAW Patrol Live!” Coming to Buffalo
I have to be honest, I’m really out of the loop when it comes to kids shows these days. I’m a good 20 years removed from when I used to watch cartoons and kid-like shows and I don’t yet have any kids of my own, so my lack of knowledge is shaky.
Buffalo man arrested in Springville with baggies of fentanyl/heroin mix
A search of Walker revealed he had bags containing a fentanyl/heroin mix, ecstasy, five Suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia on him, an ECSO news release says.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
WIVB
St. Francis High School principal suspended pending investigation
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The principal of St. Francis High School in Hamburg has been suspended from his post, according to an email the school sent to parents Tuesday. He’s under investigation for an accusation of “non-physical inappropriate behavior.”. Principal of the Catholic school Br. Michael Duffy...
Shea’s announces reorganization of management roles
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Shea’s Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees announced a reorganization of roles within management on Thursday. President Michael Murphy has accepted a new role that will expand his work with the board “in furtherance of Shea’s’ short- and long-term visions.” Director of Operations Robert Brunschmid will expand his work to […]
Woman Charged with Murder of Another in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been charged for the shooting murder of a...
buffalorising.com
The Russell J Salvatore Courtyard
Adding to the zestful nature of Hertel Avenue, the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo recently held a ribbon cutting for the new Russell J. Salvatore Courtyard. The focal point of the new courtyard is a magnificent fountain that was imported from Sicily.
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Wegmans In Amherst, New York
One lucky Western New Yorker has a couple of extra thousand dollars in their pocket after they won the New York Take 5 drawing on Saturday night. The winning ticket is worth $37,369 and was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst. The ticket holder now has...
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
