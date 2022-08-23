Read full article on original website
Two utility companies to build, own transmission line in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two utility companies are set to build an electrical transmission line in southeast North Dakota. The 345-kilovolt transmission line would be co-owned by Otter Tail Power and Bismarck-based Montana-Dakota Utilities. “This project, along with the other phase one LRTP projects, will help ensure a reliable, resilient, and...
North Dakota looking at changes to state agency leasing process
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Office of Management and Budget is considering looking at changes to state agencies' leasing and construction management policies. The move comes after a one-point-eight million dollar building construction overrun incurred by the previous attorney general. The interim Government Administration Committee heard testimony Wednesday on how...
Governor Burgum touts economic impact at groundbreaking for new soybean processing plant near Casselton
(Casselton, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum was among the elected officials and community leaders who turned out near Casselton Wednesday for groundbreaking for the new soybean processing plant. "North Dakota Soybean Processors are pursuing a state-of-the-art crushing plant in one of the most productive areas in the world and it's...
Tuttle making Independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State
(Bismarck, ND) -- Past statewide candidate Charles Tuttle is making an independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State. Tuttle said Wednesday that he had submitted just over the one-thousand signatures needed to make the November ballot. If the signatures are certified, Tuttle will face Republican Michael Howe and Democrat...
Burgum, State Leaders announce flat tax proposal
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are getting some good news from state officials on a normally sore subject, taxes. Governor Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman Representative Craig Headland and fellow legislators Wednesday announced a landmark tax relief plan that would replace the state’s individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax, saving North Dakota taxpayers an estimated $250 million annually and eliminating the individual income tax burden altogether for nearly 60 percent of the state’s taxpayers.
AMBER Alert issued for North Dakota resident
(Mandaree, ND) -- An Amber Alert is being issued for three-year-old Amirae Driver, who is believed to have been abducted from Mandaree. Amirae is three feet tall, weighs approximately 40 lbs, and has brown hair with brown eyes. Amirae may be in the custody of 45-year-old Myron Cody Johnson, who is described as a Native American male who is 5'11", weighs 172 lbs, and has short black hair with brown eyes.
Bank of North Dakota: Federal student loan relief will not benefit state loan recipients
(Bismarck, ND) -- An official within the Bank of North Dakota is clarifying some confusion regarding who will be able to receive federal student loan relief. Kelvin Hullet is a Chief Business Development Officer with the Bank of North Dakota. He says those who have taken student loans through the state owned bank will likely be unable to benefit from President Biden's plan to relieve $10,000 of federal student debt to individual borrowers.
North Dakota ranks in top ten for states with highest student loan debt
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota ranks near the top of the list when it comes to states in which college students owe the most money. Personal Finance website WalletHub has released it's 2022 most student debt-ridden states, and North Dakota comes in at number ten. The study was based across...
North Dakota program working to help families prepare for school year
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Department of Human Services' Behavioral Health Division is working with parents and caregivers to prepare for the school year. 'Parents Lead' offers support as children transition back to school. Professionals work directly with children, parents and families to provide information about recognizing the signs and symptoms of a behavioral health concern.
8-25-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2
02:16 - Representative Craig Headland - North Dakota House of Representatives (District 29) 15:36 - Brian Kroshus - Tax Commissioner of North Dakota. 42:49 - Bill Chaves - University of North Dakota Athletic Director. What's on your mind?. We want to know!. Call and tell us at 1-800-228-0550. Subscribe on...
8-25-22 The Chris Berg Show
17:20 - Senator John Hoeven joins the show. 33:01- Shawn Wenko, Executive Director for the City of Williston Economic Development joins the show. 46:33 - Andrew Jason Director at Grand Farm joins the show. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need...
