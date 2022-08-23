Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Firefighters Dealt with Two Brush Fires in Douglas County
Douglas County firefighters had a close call this weekend after contending with two fires Saturday night. Around 6 p.m., both Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a five-acre brush fire on Batterman Road in Rock Island. The first fire burned through an orchard...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Purchases Pybus Market Parking Lots
The City of Wenatchee recently acquired some parking lots from Pybus Market. During the Aug. 25th Wenatchee City Council meeting, Executive Services Director Laura Gloria explained how the $1.625 million purchase was split into two parcel sales. South Pybus is selling two of their parcels on 101-125 South Worthen Street,...
kpq.com
Beaver Valley Elementary Celebrates New Soccer Field
The Leavenworth Rotary Club celebrated the new Beaver Valley Elementary soccer field, which was dedicated to late Rotarian Jim Adamson. On August 18, they held a dedication ceremony at Beaver Valley Elementary, located on 19265 Beaver Valley Rd. Leavenworth, Wash. Leavenworth Rotary partnered with Cascade School District, Leavenworth Soccer Club,...
kpq.com
Semi Truck Rollover Delays Traffic on Grant Road
Grant Road had one flagger-controlled lane open as crews worked on cleaning up a semi rollover in East Wenatchee. Around 10 a.m. on August 25, a semi truck carrying a cement shipment from H2 Pre-Cast Inc., and headed towards Western Washington on Grant Road near Pangborn Airport. While the driver...
19-Year-Old Sierra Stoddard Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
She was identified as 19-year-old Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere. Stoddard was traveling in a 2020 Honda CR-V westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses lake. Her SUV was struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram 150, heading the wrong way. The pickup truck driver, identified as 47-year-old Jorge Sanchez...
kpq.com
Friends and Family Create GoFundMe for Sierra R. Stoddard’s Memorial
The family and friends of the late Cashmere High School graduate, Sierra Rose Stoddard, created a GoFundMe to help fund her memorial expenses. On August 25, 19-year-old Sierra Stoddard lost her life when her vehicle was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of I-90.
ncwlife.com
Motorcyclist precipitates fatal accident on Highway 97
CHELAN — Police say a Richland man died after causing a Wednesday morning highway collision near the Lake Chelan Airport. The Washington State Patrol says Steven M. King, 75, was piloting a 2017 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, heading south on Highway 97 About 9:30 a.m. King made a U-turn to head north near milepost 239, and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by George A. Menard of Omak.
kpq.com
Orondo Firefighters Fight Two Home Fires
Fire departments throughout the Wenatchee Valley responded to two structure fires in Orondo on August 26. Around 5 p.m., Orondo firefighters were called out to a structure fire at the Twin W development on the Columbia River. When they arrived, there was already one residence fully engulfed, with fire burning...
kpq.com
Wenatchee High School Has a Late Start Due to A/C Issues
Wenatchee High School will have a late start on August 31, after crews replace the school’s 50-year-old air conditioning system. Students from grades 9-12 will start school at 10:10 a.m. On Tuesday, 9th graders will attend their orientation at their originally scheduled time. The orientation will be held in...
KUOW
As population grows, this Eastern Washington county looks to nuclear power
The elected board in charge of a Central Washington public utility has agreed to keep pursuing small nuclear reactors as an option to meet future energy needs. The Grant County Public Utility District anticipates that continued growth in the Moses Lake, Ephrata, and Quincy areas will require a new power source beyond the two big Columbia River dams it now operates.
kpq.com
Lake Wenatchee Fires Now Over 2,500 Acres
Fire crews continue to battle the White River and Irving Peak fires northwest of Plain. According to the United States Forest Service, increasing winds have pushed both fires to a combined 2,522 acres. The Irving Peak Fire experienced the most growth and is now up to 1,536 acres. Both fires...
kpq.com
Fire Crews Monitoring Plain for Additional Wildfires
Fire crews are monitoring the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest for additional fires caused by this week’s thunderstorm activity. On top of the roughly 2000-acre White River and Irving Peak fires, there were two fires that spawned from Tuesday evening’s thunderstorms. There are currently six rappelers on the quarter-acre Cady...
ncwlife.com
Seven arrested in Grant County in 'Net Nanny' online sting
EPHRATA — Three men from Moses Lake, one from Quincy and one from Omak are suspected of seeking sex with a minor child, after a Washington State Patrol sting operation aimed at online predators. The five were among seven men arrested in Grant County over the course of several...
kpq.com
Cashmere’s Cloudy Water Concerns Residents
Cashmere residents raised alarm bells when they turned on their faucets and discovered that they had cloudy water. City of Cashmere Public Works Director Steve Croci reassures residents that the water is safe to drink, and that the cloudiness is just tiny air bubbles being released from pressurized well pipes.
kpq.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Chelan on SR 97
A fatal motorcycle collision on SR 97 has closed down traffic both ways near Chelan on the morning of August 24. A group of motorcyclists were traveling southbound SR 97 when they missed their turn and took a U-turn off the shoulder of milepost 239. Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel...
kpq.com
All Night Search and Rescue for Lost Bikers Near Lake Wenatchee
Two motorcyclists from out of town spent the night in Lake Wenatchee after getting lost on the night of August 22. Around 8 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Edmonds that two bikers were lost near the Goose Creek area around Lake Wenatchee. Their Search and...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
0 W Woodin Ave Chelan, WA 98816
Chelan Real Estate at 0 W Woodin Ave Chelan, WA 98816. Description: The real estate listing at 0 W Woodin Ave Chelan, WA 98816 with the MLS# 1986776 has been on the Chelan market for 1 days. This property located in the Chelan subdivision is currently listed for $595,000. GeoCoordinates:
kpq.com
Life Sentence for Robber Who Escaped Authorities Multiple Times
The slippery multi-state robber who eluded Chelan County deputies three times back in January was served a life sentence in Idaho. According to iFIBERONE, 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to his long list of charges, which include aggravated assault, robbery, and grand theft, resulting in a 106-year sentence. His sentence...
kpq.com
NCW Tech Makes Pybus Market Their New Home
[video width="576" height="1024" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/1134/files/2022/08/attachment-NCWTech.mp4"][/video]. NCW Tech Alliance shared the news that they moved their office to Pybus Market in one of their TikToks on August 25. The video featured NCW Tech Program Manager Chanet Stevenson and Administrative Assistant Lyda Clark revealing the new office. Their previous location was at the...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Police Department Hosts Active Threat Classes
The Wenatchee Police Department is providing free civilian courses on how to respond to an active threat. Wenatchee Police Officer Erik Magnussen will be providing free training on response strategies that are similar to how law enforcement would respond. Classes should last one hour long. For more information email Officer...
