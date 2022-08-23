Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Up and Coming Weekly
CEO of Fayetteville Public Works Commission stepping down
Elaina Ball is stepping down as CEO and general manager of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission effective Sept. 2, the utility announced Friday, Aug. 26. Ball, who was the PWC’s first female CEO and general manager, will be taking a position in her home state of Texas, the utility said in a release. She joined PWC from El Paso Electric in December 2020.
Up and Coming Weekly
Couple hope $2 million gift will encourage others to invest in community
Many philanthropists prefer to remain anonymous. Murray Duggins wants to be an example. “I feel that a lot of people that I know will give based on other people’s gifts,” said Duggins. “I hope this starts a trend here in Fayetteville — not that I’m a trendsetter or some cool guy.”
Johnston County school board turns to DA after censured member refuses to resign
The school board wants the Johnston County district attorney to determine if Ronald Johnson’s conduct violated state law and warrants his removal.
Up and Coming Weekly
Man gets 40 years for running drug operation from daycare
A Cumberland County man who prosecutors said ran a drug operation from a home daycare and other locations has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, the U.S attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said during a news conference Friday in Fayetteville. Authorities said Reshod Everett, 36,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
$5,900 water bill blindsides Harnett County woman who owns vacant property
"No water, not one drop of Harnett County water could I have used from this property."
Richmond County, Fayetteville investigators intercept postal pot
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County man is accused of trafficking marijuana through mail following a multi-agency investigation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators recovered more than 14 pounds of marijuana and “numerous items used for packaging illegal narcotics” at the home of 39-year-old Eric Christopher Pekuri on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fayetteville man who sold drugs out of daycare given 40 year sentence
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY)– Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, of Cumberland County, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for leading a drug trafficking operation out of an in-home daycare and other locations in Fayetteville. A jury returned a verdict on May 10, 2022 finding Everett guilty of six felony drug trafficking and firearms related charges.
msn.com
5 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 1 site fails for 7th time this summer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A site along the Neuse River in Clayton has now failed checks for E. coli seven times this summer, according to a group that typically checks more than 50 sites along North Carolina rivers each week. The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, tests water at popular...
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sampson Independent
Oh my ‘Darling,’ clean up time
Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Protein last year, reportedly spilled animal carcasses up and down highways in Clinton’s business district Friday morning. They hauled the agricultural remnants from their Rose Hill plant to the landfill in open dump trucks rather than in sealed containers, said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis. “Some of the trucks are overloaded — they’re stopping at stop lights, and it spills over the top of the beds of the trucks, and then we deal with the clean up and the resources.”
Vending machines with free NARCAN kits installed in Cumberland County Detention Center
All the NARCAN vending machines at the Cumberland County Detention Center will be accessible around the clock.
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
Ivanhoe man endures plane crashes
Gilden Elvin Fisler was still grieving the loss of his son, Lt. Frank Moore Fisler when, six months later, a military plane crashed near his h
cbs17
Felon out on bond now on the run after he removed electronic monitor, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon who was out on bond for various charges — including robbery with a deadly weapon — took off his electronic monitor and is on the run, Fayetteville police said Sunday night. Bryan Mcdonald, 33, took off his electronic monitoring device around...
910 numbers running out, new 472 area code to be assigned starting in October
The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced that on October 7, customers in the 910 area code could be assigned a number in the 472 area when they request new service or want an additional line.
cbs17
Detectives ask for public’s help in unsolved Fayetteville homicide investigation
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As you drive down Gillespie St. in Fayetteville, you may notice a new billboard titled ‘Unsolved Homicide.’. Cumberland County deputies unveiled the new billboard Friday morning to request the public’s help in an unsolved homicide investigation dating back to 2018. November 6, 2018,...
cbs17
Johnston County welcomes first-of-its-kind food hall
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — What was once a cigar outlet is now a first-of-its-kind food hall in Selma. The Old North State Food Hall may be the country’s first roadside food hall. “To me, its the evolution of a food court but instead of McDonald’s and Subways, it’s...
Comments / 2