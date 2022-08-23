ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

CEO of Fayetteville Public Works Commission stepping down

Elaina Ball is stepping down as CEO and general manager of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission effective Sept. 2, the utility announced Friday, Aug. 26. Ball, who was the PWC’s first female CEO and general manager, will be taking a position in her home state of Texas, the utility said in a release. She joined PWC from El Paso Electric in December 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Man gets 40 years for running drug operation from daycare

A Cumberland County man who prosecutors said ran a drug operation from a home daycare and other locations has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, the U.S attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said during a news conference Friday in Fayetteville. Authorities said Reshod Everett, 36,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fayetteville man who sold drugs out of daycare given 40 year sentence

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY)– Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, of Cumberland County, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for leading a drug trafficking operation out of an in-home daycare and other locations in Fayetteville. A jury returned a verdict on May 10, 2022 finding Everett guilty of six felony drug trafficking and firearms related charges.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
Sampson Independent

Oh my ‘Darling,’ clean up time

Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Protein last year, reportedly spilled animal carcasses up and down highways in Clinton’s business district Friday morning. They hauled the agricultural remnants from their Rose Hill plant to the landfill in open dump trucks rather than in sealed containers, said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis. “Some of the trucks are overloaded — they’re stopping at stop lights, and it spills over the top of the beds of the trucks, and then we deal with the clean up and the resources.”
CLINTON, NC
cbs17

Johnston County welcomes first-of-its-kind food hall

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — What was once a cigar outlet is now a first-of-its-kind food hall in Selma. The Old North State Food Hall may be the country’s first roadside food hall. “To me, its the evolution of a food court but instead of McDonald’s and Subways, it’s...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

