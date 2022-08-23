ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NC

WBTW News13

Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Update: Man charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run

A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that sent six people to the hospital on Friday night, Aug. 26, Fayetteville police said. Cyrus E. Hayes, 24, is charged with felony hit and run, possession of an open container and a red light violation, police said in a release Saturday afternoon. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $20,000 secure bond.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Large police presence reported at Crabtree Valley Mall

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was reported at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police were seen at the mall just before 7 p.m. Details about what prompted police to respond to the mall wasn't immediately known.
RALEIGH, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

CEO of Fayetteville Public Works Commission stepping down

Elaina Ball is stepping down as CEO and general manager of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission effective Sept. 2, the utility announced Friday, Aug. 26. Ball, who was the PWC’s first female CEO and general manager, will be taking a position in her home state of Texas, the utility said in a release. She joined PWC from El Paso Electric in December 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 found dead in Durham apartment fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Durham Fire Department say one person has died in a fire at an apartment building Sunday morning. At about 8:28 a.m., fire crews received a call about someone being trapped in a fire on Wood Cottage Court. Officials say 28 firefighters and...
DURHAM, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Man gets 40 years for running drug operation from daycare

A Cumberland County man who prosecutors said ran a drug operation from a home daycare and other locations has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, the U.S attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said during a news conference Friday in Fayetteville. Authorities said Reshod Everett, 36,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

