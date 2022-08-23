Read full article on original website
Fort Bragg working on moving soldiers out of condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
City to vote on the start of drainage repair on Rockford DriveHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
Fayetteville police: Man out on bond removes monitoring device, last known to be in Red Springs
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police said a man with a felony conviction has removed his electronic monitoring device, prompting a search for him. On Sunday night, Bryan McDonald removed his device, according to police. His last known location was around Goose Pond Road in Red Springs. Police do not...
Up and Coming Weekly
Update: Man charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run
A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that sent six people to the hospital on Friday night, Aug. 26, Fayetteville police said. Cyrus E. Hayes, 24, is charged with felony hit and run, possession of an open container and a red light violation, police said in a release Saturday afternoon. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $20,000 secure bond.
Up and Coming Weekly
Couple hope $2 million gift will encourage others to invest in community
Many philanthropists prefer to remain anonymous. Murray Duggins wants to be an example. “I feel that a lot of people that I know will give based on other people’s gifts,” said Duggins. “I hope this starts a trend here in Fayetteville — not that I’m a trendsetter or some cool guy.”
WRAL
Large police presence reported at Crabtree Valley Mall
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was reported at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police were seen at the mall just before 7 p.m. Details about what prompted police to respond to the mall wasn't immediately known.
cbs17
Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police said they’ve received “numerous complaints” regarding an incident on Franklin Street Thursday night between a UNC-Chapel Hill student and two North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. An ALE spokesperson said the arrest involved the use of force. Erin...
cbs17
9 hours after fuel truck flips, NC 96 reopens in Johnston County
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said. The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Up and Coming Weekly
CEO of Fayetteville Public Works Commission stepping down
Elaina Ball is stepping down as CEO and general manager of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission effective Sept. 2, the utility announced Friday, Aug. 26. Ball, who was the PWC’s first female CEO and general manager, will be taking a position in her home state of Texas, the utility said in a release. She joined PWC from El Paso Electric in December 2020.
Ivanhoe man endures plane crashes
Gilden Elvin Fisler was still grieving the loss of his son, Lt. Frank Moore Fisler when, six months later, a military plane crashed near his h
cbs17
Detectives ask for public’s help in unsolved Fayetteville homicide investigation
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As you drive down Gillespie St. in Fayetteville, you may notice a new billboard titled ‘Unsolved Homicide.’. Cumberland County deputies unveiled the new billboard Friday morning to request the public’s help in an unsolved homicide investigation dating back to 2018. November 6, 2018,...
Johnston County school board turns to DA after censured member refuses to resign
The school board wants the Johnston County district attorney to determine if Ronald Johnson’s conduct violated state law and warrants his removal.
msn.com
5 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 1 site fails for 7th time this summer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A site along the Neuse River in Clayton has now failed checks for E. coli seven times this summer, according to a group that typically checks more than 50 sites along North Carolina rivers each week. The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, tests water at popular...
Woman arrested for murder at Duke Raleigh Hospital after two toddlers found dead
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police have confirmed a Cary woman has been charged with murder for her involvement in the deaths of two toddlers. Launice Shanique Battle was arrested at Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday night in connection with the deaths of the children, both girls. One girl was two years old and the other was three, according to arrest warrants.
cbs17
1 found dead in Durham apartment fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Durham Fire Department say one person has died in a fire at an apartment building Sunday morning. At about 8:28 a.m., fire crews received a call about someone being trapped in a fire on Wood Cottage Court. Officials say 28 firefighters and...
Duo ambushed victim as gunshots fired at Cross Creek Mall in NC, police say
One of the suspects approached the 22-year-old victim, while another suspect hid behind parked cars -- and they then both opened fire, police said.
Up and Coming Weekly
Man ambushed by 2 gunmen in shooting outside Cross Creek Mall, police say
Two men were charged with attempted murder after a shooting in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall on Aug. 25, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police said the 22-year-old man was a targeted victim. Police received multiple reports of shots fired about 7 p.m. Thursday at the mall...
Richmond County, Fayetteville investigators intercept postal pot
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County man is accused of trafficking marijuana through mail following a multi-agency investigation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators recovered more than 14 pounds of marijuana and “numerous items used for packaging illegal narcotics” at the home of 39-year-old Eric Christopher Pekuri on Wednesday.
cbs17
Fayetteville medical center looking for next of kin for man dead nearly 1 month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is asking for the public’s help finding the next of kin for a man who has been dead for nearly one month. Robert William Weber, 62, passed away Aug. 2, the medical center said, but it is having trouble finding his relatives.
Police investigate crash involving cars, motorcycle in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Emergency crews on Sunday responded to a crash involving at least two cars and motorcycle. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Allendown Drive off N.C. Highway 55. No serious injuries were reported. WRAL News is reaching out to police to learn more about the...
Up and Coming Weekly
Man gets 40 years for running drug operation from daycare
A Cumberland County man who prosecutors said ran a drug operation from a home daycare and other locations has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, the U.S attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said during a news conference Friday in Fayetteville. Authorities said Reshod Everett, 36,...
