Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
dbusiness.com
Kristine Donahue Named President of Beaumont Hospitals in Taylor, Trenton, and Wayne
Registered nurse Kristine Donahue has been promoted to president of the Beaumont Hospitals in Taylor, Trenton, and Wayne. “Kristine has a proven track record of collaborating with clinical care teams and she has extensive experience with these three campuses. Her dedication to the Taylor, Trenton and Wayne region shines through in every conversation I have had with her,” says Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, president of Beaumont Health.
oakland.edu
Leadership Day highlights contributions of staff; explores recommendations to develop campus culture
Fostering collaboration and deepening connections among students, faculty and staff are top priorities for the upcoming academic year, said OU President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz. “We’ve all been through so much since the onset of the pandemic,” she said. “As we prepare for fall semester, we must reflect on how we can strengthen the bonds of our campus community. To be responsive and supportive of each other, we must listen and work together to build a collaborative, dynamic campus culture.”
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
10 things every University of Michigan freshman should do when they arrive on campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - With thousands of first-year students currently arriving on the University of Michigan campus, there are some tried and true activities to experience. Whether you’re a veteran to the area and have dined at every restaurant on Main Street, or you’re arriving from out of state and are unfamiliar with all the city and campus has to offer, some iconic buildings, natural beauty and student hangouts are simply too good to miss.
fox2detroit.com
After kidney failure battle, Southfield teacher receives donated organs from 2-year-old
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Last summer, Jean Washington was battling kidney failure. Her condition was so dire that the mother of three and teacher at MacArthur K8 University in Southfield needed dialysis. "I missed more school this year than I've missed in my entire career," she said. This year,...
Dearborn high schools to have free pads for students this school year
A new initiative will bring free menstrual products to all Dearborn high schools this school year. The Dearborn Department of Public Health announced that they have a partnership with The Pad Project.
Jamie Samuelsen Strike Out Colon Cancer event raising money, awareness in Troy
In two days, the first Jamie Samuelsen Strike Out Colon Cancer event is happening in Troy. It features a softball game and baseball tournament raising money and awareness for colon cancer in...
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
The First Commercial Airport in Michigan Was in Roseville
The first commercial airport in Michigan was located in Macomb County. Nowadays, it doesn't seem like you have to go very far to find some sort of airfield in Michigan. From the bigger airports like Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport to your smaller airfields just down the road, they are everywhere. That wasn't always the case though.
encoremichigan.com
Barbara Busby: The “mother” and co-founder of the Detroit Rep dies, leaves incredible legacy
DETROIT, MI–When Marcel Proust said, “Never meet the people you admire, you’ll be disappointed,” it’s clear that he’d never met Barbara Busby. The fiercely passionate and unspeakably gifted actor, director, fiscal officer and co-founder of the Detroit Repertory Theatre passed away quietly on Tuesday evening August 16, 2022. The legacy she built when– as a theatre student at Wayne State University–together with Bruce Millan, Ruth and Mack Palmer, and T.O and Dee Andrus–she and her friends decided to combine their love of theatre with their quest for social justice and create the Detroit Repertory Theatre That mission remains the at the core of the Rep.
ClickOnDetroit.com
More former research beagles head to Ann Arbor on humane society ‘Love Train’
ANN ARBOR – More beagles are about to get another chance for a happy life in Tree Town. The dogs were pulled from a research and breeding facility in Virginia and are headed to Ann Arbor on the Humane Society of Huron Valley’s Love Train. The program’s trained...
The Oakland Press
Troy-based attorney elected chair of the State Bar of Michigan’s Real Property Law Section
Thomas A. Kabel, Butzel attorney and shareholder, has been elected chair of the State Bar of Michigan’s Real Property Law Section, which provides information on real property law issues, according to a press release. Kabel is a former chair of the Section’s CLE Committee. Based in Butzel’s Troy...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get COVID-19 vaccine, free home tests, masks at this pop-up clinic in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Peace Neighborhood Center will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Vaccines will be available for community members age 6 months and older. At-home rapid test kits and KN95 masks will also be available for free while supplies last. Masks will...
Arab American News
“It was the right thing to do”: Dearborn mother encourages conversation about organ and tissue donation
DEARBORN – Karim Khassouan lived a short, quiet life, and his spirit will carry on in the lives he saved through the organs he donated. Khassouan was born with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a condition in which blood vessels become tangled, according to his mother, Nameer Alkurdi. It is normally treatable but, in Karim’s case, the tangled vessels were located near his brain stem. The condition left Karim non-verbal, but he was very expressive and loving, his mother said.
Washington Examiner
In "systemically racist" America, lots of whites vote for blacks
It was just a mini-headline nationally on primary night this month, but one with some national implications and historic resonance. The city of Detroit, 78% of whose residents are black, according to the 2020 Census, will not be represented by any black members in the 118th Congress taking office next January.
recordpatriot.com
'It's A Wonderful Life' actress from Michigan dies
Her role was small, but the movie she was in was huge. Virginia Patton Moss, who played Ruth Dakin Bailey in the classic film "It's A Wonderful Life," died last week, Aug. 18 at the age of 97, according to multiple reports. Moss' character comes as a surprise in the...
wcmu.org
Southeast Michigan declared high risk for COVID transmission
Detroit health officials say residents face a high risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties, fall into the high-risk category for community spread of COVID. The CDC advises residents in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
St. Clair County mother gives back in honor of daughter who drowned in Lake Michigan
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It started out as a beautiful day at the beach but moments later it became a nightmare. Kory Ernster and Emily MacDonald died in Lake Michigan on August 8 when they were swimming in South Haven. Ernster was 22 and from Novi, MacDonald was 19...
Gov. Whitmer, Dixon accept FOX 17's invitation to participate in election debate
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and GOP candidate Tudor Dixon have accepted an invitation from FOX 17 to participate in a televised debate ahead of the general election in November.
Developer unveils plan for 631-bed high-rise near University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — Another apartment high-rise catering to University of Michigan students may be coming to Ann Arbor. Plans are in the works for an 11-story building at 721 S. Forest Ave., a block and a half south of South University Avenue, a near-campus corridor dominated by student high-rises.
