Rochester, MI

dbusiness.com

Kristine Donahue Named President of Beaumont Hospitals in Taylor, Trenton, and Wayne

Registered nurse Kristine Donahue has been promoted to president of the Beaumont Hospitals in Taylor, Trenton, and Wayne. “Kristine has a proven track record of collaborating with clinical care teams and she has extensive experience with these three campuses. Her dedication to the Taylor, Trenton and Wayne region shines through in every conversation I have had with her,” says Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, president of Beaumont Health.
WAYNE, MI
oakland.edu

Leadership Day highlights contributions of staff; explores recommendations to develop campus culture

Fostering collaboration and deepening connections among students, faculty and staff are top priorities for the upcoming academic year, said OU President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz. “We’ve all been through so much since the onset of the pandemic,” she said. “As we prepare for fall semester, we must reflect on how we can strengthen the bonds of our campus community. To be responsive and supportive of each other, we must listen and work together to build a collaborative, dynamic campus culture.”
ROCHESTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

10 things every University of Michigan freshman should do when they arrive on campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - With thousands of first-year students currently arriving on the University of Michigan campus, there are some tried and true activities to experience. Whether you’re a veteran to the area and have dined at every restaurant on Main Street, or you’re arriving from out of state and are unfamiliar with all the city and campus has to offer, some iconic buildings, natural beauty and student hangouts are simply too good to miss.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

The First Commercial Airport in Michigan Was in Roseville

The first commercial airport in Michigan was located in Macomb County. Nowadays, it doesn't seem like you have to go very far to find some sort of airfield in Michigan. From the bigger airports like Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport to your smaller airfields just down the road, they are everywhere. That wasn't always the case though.
ROSEVILLE, MI
encoremichigan.com

Barbara Busby: The “mother” and co-founder of the Detroit Rep dies, leaves incredible legacy

DETROIT, MI–When Marcel Proust said, “Never meet the people you admire, you’ll be disappointed,” it’s clear that he’d never met Barbara Busby. The fiercely passionate and unspeakably gifted actor, director, fiscal officer and co-founder of the Detroit Repertory Theatre passed away quietly on Tuesday evening August 16, 2022. The legacy she built when– as a theatre student at Wayne State University–together with Bruce Millan, Ruth and Mack Palmer, and T.O and Dee Andrus–she and her friends decided to combine their love of theatre with their quest for social justice and create the Detroit Repertory Theatre That mission remains the at the core of the Rep.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

“It was the right thing to do”: Dearborn mother encourages conversation about organ and tissue donation

DEARBORN – Karim Khassouan lived a short, quiet life, and his spirit will carry on in the lives he saved through the organs he donated. Khassouan was born with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a condition in which blood vessels become tangled, according to his mother, Nameer Alkurdi. It is normally treatable but, in Karim’s case, the tangled vessels were located near his brain stem. The condition left Karim non-verbal, but he was very expressive and loving, his mother said.
DEARBORN, MI
Washington Examiner

In "systemically racist" America, lots of whites vote for blacks

It was just a mini-headline nationally on primary night this month, but one with some national implications and historic resonance. The city of Detroit, 78% of whose residents are black, according to the 2020 Census, will not be represented by any black members in the 118th Congress taking office next January.
DETROIT, MI
recordpatriot.com

'It's A Wonderful Life' actress from Michigan dies

Her role was small, but the movie she was in was huge. Virginia Patton Moss, who played Ruth Dakin Bailey in the classic film "It's A Wonderful Life," died last week, Aug. 18 at the age of 97, according to multiple reports. Moss' character comes as a surprise in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcmu.org

Southeast Michigan declared high risk for COVID transmission

Detroit health officials say residents face a high risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties, fall into the high-risk category for community spread of COVID. The CDC advises residents in...
MICHIGAN STATE

