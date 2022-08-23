Fostering collaboration and deepening connections among students, faculty and staff are top priorities for the upcoming academic year, said OU President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz. “We’ve all been through so much since the onset of the pandemic,” she said. “As we prepare for fall semester, we must reflect on how we can strengthen the bonds of our campus community. To be responsive and supportive of each other, we must listen and work together to build a collaborative, dynamic campus culture.”

