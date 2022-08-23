Read full article on original website
Up and Coming Weekly
Couple hope $2 million gift will encourage others to invest in community
Many philanthropists prefer to remain anonymous. Murray Duggins wants to be an example. “I feel that a lot of people that I know will give based on other people’s gifts,” said Duggins. “I hope this starts a trend here in Fayetteville — not that I’m a trendsetter or some cool guy.”
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
Fighting Scots downed by Hoggard, 18-8
LAURINBURG – The Fighting Scots’ football team lost Friday’s away game in Wilmington to the Hoggard Vikings, 18-8. The first quarter featured an early score by Scots wide receiver, Cadyn Graves, on a wildcat run from the one-yard line. The Scots would convert a two-point attempt to make it 8-0 at the 7:02 mark of the first quarter.
Sanford man $100,000 richer after snagging lucky ticket in Pittsboro
A $30 investment in a scratch-off ticket turned into a near-unbelievable return for Juan Jauregui of Sanford.
DOUGLAS: 65 years old and counting
There was only one thing that could stop me, and it did not. With a lot of luck, an incredible heart surgeon and exceptionally good
Ivanhoe man endures plane crashes
Gilden Elvin Fisler was still grieving the loss of his son, Lt. Frank Moore Fisler when, six months later, a military plane crashed near his h
Vending machines with free NARCAN kits installed in Cumberland County Detention Center
All the NARCAN vending machines at the Cumberland County Detention Center will be accessible around the clock.
Robeson woman hits $750K+ jackpot, says ‘dream home’ is next
“When I realized it, I just started hollering,” McCain said. “I was feeling so good I couldn’t even go back to sleep.”
WITN
Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the city. Officers said last Thursday they were called to an animal bite in the 800 block of Franklin Street. The fox was captured and tests came back positive for rabies. Police did...
Up and Coming Weekly
CEO of Fayetteville Public Works Commission stepping down
Elaina Ball is stepping down as CEO and general manager of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission effective Sept. 2, the utility announced Friday, Aug. 26. Ball, who was the PWC’s first female CEO and general manager, will be taking a position in her home state of Texas, the utility said in a release. She joined PWC from El Paso Electric in December 2020.
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
910 numbers running out, new 472 area code to be assigned starting in October
The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced that on October 7, customers in the 910 area code could be assigned a number in the 472 area when they request new service or want an additional line.
Want to stay in Aunt Bee’s real life NC home? It could become a bed & breakfast
The new owner of the Siler City home may turn it into a tourist attraction.
cbs17
Woman in car backs over child in Raleigh driveway, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was hit by a car in a Raleigh driveway Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bayfield Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Western Boulevard near Interstate 440, according to Ralegh police.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fayetteville man who sold drugs out of daycare given 40 year sentence
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY)– Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, of Cumberland County, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for leading a drug trafficking operation out of an in-home daycare and other locations in Fayetteville. A jury returned a verdict on May 10, 2022 finding Everett guilty of six felony drug trafficking and firearms related charges.
Sampson Independent
Oh my ‘Darling,’ clean up time
Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Protein last year, reportedly spilled animal carcasses up and down highways in Clinton’s business district Friday morning. They hauled the agricultural remnants from their Rose Hill plant to the landfill in open dump trucks rather than in sealed containers, said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis. “Some of the trucks are overloaded — they’re stopping at stop lights, and it spills over the top of the beds of the trucks, and then we deal with the clean up and the resources.”
'Chameleon Beard Bandit' sentenced to 15 years for bank robbery in NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A U.S. district judge sentenced 49-year-old Ronnie Hiram Wessinger Jr. to 15 years Friday after robbing two banks in 2017. Police said he robbed the Bank Of America on Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro and the bank on 2 Park Drive in Durham. He was nicknamed...
cbs17
Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
Silver Alert issued for missing man in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert on Friday night for a missing, endangered man. Chivano Dean, 43, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Authorities said Dean was last seen at 5642 Bragg Blvd. A release...
