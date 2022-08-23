ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Fighting Scots downed by Hoggard, 18-8

LAURINBURG – The Fighting Scots’ football team lost Friday’s away game in Wilmington to the Hoggard Vikings, 18-8. The first quarter featured an early score by Scots wide receiver, Cadyn Graves, on a wildcat run from the one-yard line. The Scots would convert a two-point attempt to make it 8-0 at the 7:02 mark of the first quarter.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the city. Officers said last Thursday they were called to an animal bite in the 800 block of Franklin Street. The fox was captured and tests came back positive for rabies. Police did...
GOLDSBORO, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

CEO of Fayetteville Public Works Commission stepping down

Elaina Ball is stepping down as CEO and general manager of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission effective Sept. 2, the utility announced Friday, Aug. 26. Ball, who was the PWC’s first female CEO and general manager, will be taking a position in her home state of Texas, the utility said in a release. She joined PWC from El Paso Electric in December 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Woman in car backs over child in Raleigh driveway, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was hit by a car in a Raleigh driveway Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bayfield Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Western Boulevard near Interstate 440, according to Ralegh police.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fayetteville man who sold drugs out of daycare given 40 year sentence

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY)– Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, of Cumberland County, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for leading a drug trafficking operation out of an in-home daycare and other locations in Fayetteville. A jury returned a verdict on May 10, 2022 finding Everett guilty of six felony drug trafficking and firearms related charges.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Sampson Independent

Oh my ‘Darling,’ clean up time

Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Protein last year, reportedly spilled animal carcasses up and down highways in Clinton’s business district Friday morning. They hauled the agricultural remnants from their Rose Hill plant to the landfill in open dump trucks rather than in sealed containers, said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis. “Some of the trucks are overloaded — they’re stopping at stop lights, and it spills over the top of the beds of the trucks, and then we deal with the clean up and the resources.”
CLINTON, NC
cbs17

Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Silver Alert issued for missing man in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert on Friday night for a missing, endangered man. Chivano Dean, 43, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Authorities said Dean was last seen at 5642 Bragg Blvd. A release...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

