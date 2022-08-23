ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral

Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
LOGAN, UT
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022

With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
NFL
The Spun

Bo Pelini Is Trending Following Nebraska's Brutal Loss Saturday

Back in November of 2014, Nebraska fired head coach Bo Pelini. Since then, the program has been unable to sustain any success. Mike Riley had a promising season in 2016, leading the Cornhuskers to a 9-4 record. He then followed that up with a four-win season. Scott Frost was hired...
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jaguars Released Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran quarterback Jake Luton on Friday. In corresponding moves, the team also picked up kicker Jake Verity and waived linebacker Grant Morgan. The release of Luton leaves E.J. Perry as the only active quarterback for tomorrow's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN NFL insider...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC

The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Auburn's Quarterback Decision

The Auburn Tigers reportedly have a starting quarterback. According to ESPN's Chris Low, Auburn will trot out T.J. Finley for Saturday's season-opener against Mercer. Low said Finley has "impressed" head coach Bryan Harsin during the preseason. Finley completed 70 of 128 passes last season for 827 yards, six touchdowns, and...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks

ESPN's College GameDay finished Saturday's show by unveiling its predictions for this season's College Football Playoff. Desmond Howard shocked the world with his predictions. He has Baylor, Michigan, Pitt and Texas A&M making the CFP. Even though Lee Corso is known for dominating the spotlight on College GameDay, he went...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Final Crimson Tide Depth Chart prediction

The Alabama Football fall camp has brought surprises and injuries, along with some unanswered questions. Nick Saban’s first depth chart reveal will provide some answers. Until then, mull over this final Depth Chart prediction for the 2022 season. Most of what follows is a two-deep look at the Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

ESPN makes bold prediction on Alabama vs. Texas A&M

All eyes are going to be on Tuscaloosa Oct. 8 when Alabama takes on Texas A&M. It’ll mark the first time Nick Saban faces off against Jimbo Fisher since their very public spat earlier in the offseason, and the hype is already building. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach doesn’t think it’ll...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss

Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
LINCOLN, NE
