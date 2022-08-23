Read full article on original website
Driver, two passengers injured after early morning crash in Shakopee
A driver and two passengers were hospitalized after their car left the road and rolled over in Shakopee early Saturday morning, with authorities citing alcohol as a factor in the crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Buick Regal was traveling on the the ramp from County Road 101...
Man, infant and toddler killed in Anoka County head-on crash
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says an adult male, a toddler and an infant have died following a vehicle crash near the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast and Butternut Street Northwest in Ham Lake Sunday. Law enforcement responded to the crash around 3:04 p.m....
Man arrested after 9-hour standoff with police in Eagan
EAGAN, Minn. – Police in a Twin Cities community were in a standoff with a man for more than nine hours after he was believed to have "violated a protection order."Eagan police say officers responded to a report of a burglary just after 12 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive. A woman, who lived there but wasn't home at the time, said she had a restraining order against the man.Police say the man "barricaded himself inside," and it wasn't known if he was armed. Nearby residents were urged to shelter in place during the ordeal.The man was taken into custody at 9:30 p.m., and is being held at the Dakota County Jail.
KIMT
Cannon Falls chase leads to arrest of suspected Twin Cities kidnapper
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – A suspect is in custody after a reported abduction in the Twin Cities led to a chase in southern Minnesota. The Cannon Falls Police Department says officers were called to Casey’s General Store on Main Street around 10:48 am Saturday about a female who reported escaping after being kidnapped in the Twin Cities. Police say they located the suspected kidnapper driving a vehicle and began a pursuit.
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
Man hospitalized with severe burns after house explosion in Crystal
CRYSTAL, Minn. -- Police say a man was hospitalized with severe burns after a house exploded in Crystal Sunday afternoon.The explosion occurred just after noon on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North, according to the Crystal Police Department.A severely burned man was found inside the home and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Police said gas and fire officials indicated there is no threat to other homes in the neighborhood.
Family says Minneapolis police didn't notify them after 61-year-old relative was seriously hurt in crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- The family of a man seriously hurt in a crash early Wednesday morning is looking for answers. They say they weren't notified of the accident that left their loved one fighting for his life at an area hospital.The crash happened just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue, in south Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood. One driver, a 33-year-old man, died at the hospital. The other driver, 61-year-old Jose Herrera Garcia, was hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators say that speeding likely played a factor in the crash. Through a local community leader, Clementina Tovar, Garcia's wife, said that her husband...
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Newport
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman died Friday evening in a motorcycle crash in the east metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on northbound Highway 61 in Newport, which is across the Mississippi River from South St. Paul.Investigators say the Harley Davidson motorcycle veered off road while exiting onto the Interstate 494 ramp. The driver, 41-year-old Brandon Mitchell Mckeon of Inver Grove Heights, lost control of the bike and it rolled. The crash left Mckeon and his passenger, 41-year-old Kecia Lynn Mckeon, also of Inver Grove Heights, dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet.The ramp to Interstate 494 was closed for hours after the crash, which caused minor backups in the area. The crash is under investigation. It's yet unclear if alcohol was a factor.
KARE
One dead after being hit by Amtrak train near Clear Lake
BECKER, Minn. — A man died Friday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the man was standing on the railroad tracks around 9 a.m. when an eastbound train hit him near 97th Street. The train...
fox9.com
8-year-old dies after being struck by pick-up, driver arrested
SHAKOPEE MDEWAKANTON SIOUX RESERVATION, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 8-year-old girl was killed and a 47-year-old is behind bars following a crash on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation Monday evening. According to the Prior Lake Police Department, the 47-year-old was driving a pick-up truck when he stuck the 8-year-old who...
Suspect arrested after woman found dead in burning North St. Paul apartment
Authorities on Friday arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of murdering a woman found dead Thursday inside a burning North St. Paul apartment. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a suspect in the killing was arrested around 4 a.m. after authorities found the man sleeping under the Highway 36 overpass on the Gateway State Trail in Washington County.
Alleged Twin Cities abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow
A suspect in an alleged Twin Cities abduction is in custody after leading authorities on two police chases Saturday. The incident began when a woman called 911 from the Casey's General Store on the south side of Cannon Falls, saying she had just escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities, according to Cannon Falls Police Department.
Hudson Star-Observer
Man found dead in New Richmond
A subject is in custody following the response by officers from the New Richmond Police Department to a call at a residence in the 600 block of North Second Street at approximately 6:03 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old man on the floor with what...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, July 18-24
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 18-24. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Aug. 18:. Theft: Police...
Woman found dead following North St. Paul apartment fire
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A death investigation is underway in North St. Paul following an apartment fire Thursday evening.According to police, emergency crews responded at around 6:30 p.m. to the report of a fire on the 2200 block of South Avenue East. The body of a deceased woman was found inside the apartment. Jean Cofield who lives in a basement unit said it was a long night for everyone evacuated. She said she was finally able to get back into her unit Friday morning."Fire alarms were going off so I went out in the hallway and I had seen the fire...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher
A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
6-year-old girl shot in south Minneapolis while riding bikes with her family
MINNEAPOLIS — A 6-year-old girl was struck by gunfire as she rode her bike with her family Monday evening in south Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), the girl suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transferred to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Officers from the Minneapolis Park...
