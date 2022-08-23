ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man arrested after 9-hour standoff with police in Eagan

EAGAN, Minn. – Police in a Twin Cities community were in a standoff with a man for more than nine hours after he was believed to have "violated a protection order."Eagan police say officers responded to a report of a burglary just after 12 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive. A woman, who lived there but wasn't home at the time, said she had a restraining order against the man.Police say the man "barricaded himself inside," and it wasn't known if he was armed. Nearby residents were urged to shelter in place during the ordeal.The man was taken into custody at 9:30 p.m., and is being held at the Dakota County Jail.
EAGAN, MN
KIMT

Cannon Falls chase leads to arrest of suspected Twin Cities kidnapper

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – A suspect is in custody after a reported abduction in the Twin Cities led to a chase in southern Minnesota. The Cannon Falls Police Department says officers were called to Casey’s General Store on Main Street around 10:48 am Saturday about a female who reported escaping after being kidnapped in the Twin Cities. Police say they located the suspected kidnapper driving a vehicle and began a pursuit.
CANNON FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shakopee, MN
Crime & Safety
Prior Lake, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Prior Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Prior Lake, MN
Accidents
City
Shakopee, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized with severe burns after house explosion in Crystal

CRYSTAL, Minn. -- Police say a man was hospitalized with severe burns after a house exploded in Crystal Sunday afternoon.The explosion occurred just after noon on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North, according to the Crystal Police Department.A severely burned man was found inside the home and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Police said gas and fire officials indicated there is no threat to other homes in the neighborhood.
CRYSTAL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family says Minneapolis police didn't notify them after 61-year-old relative was seriously hurt in crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- The family of a man seriously hurt in a crash early Wednesday morning is looking for answers. They say they weren't notified of the accident that left their loved one fighting for his life at an area hospital.The crash happened just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue, in south Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood. One driver, a 33-year-old man, died at the hospital. The other driver, 61-year-old Jose Herrera Garcia, was hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators say that speeding likely played a factor in the crash. Through a local community leader, Clementina Tovar, Garcia's wife, said that her husband...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#St Francis Hospital#Mdewakanton Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

2 killed in motorcycle crash in Newport

MINNEAPOLIS  -- A man and a woman died Friday evening in a motorcycle crash in the east metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on northbound Highway 61 in Newport, which is across the Mississippi River from South St. Paul.Investigators say the Harley Davidson motorcycle veered off road while exiting onto the Interstate 494 ramp. The driver, 41-year-old Brandon Mitchell Mckeon of Inver Grove Heights, lost control of the bike and it rolled. The crash left Mckeon and his passenger, 41-year-old Kecia Lynn Mckeon, also of Inver Grove Heights, dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet.The ramp to Interstate 494 was closed for hours after the crash, which caused minor backups in the area. The crash is under investigation. It's yet unclear if alcohol was a factor. 
NEWPORT, MN
KARE

One dead after being hit by Amtrak train near Clear Lake

BECKER, Minn. — A man died Friday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the man was standing on the railroad tracks around 9 a.m. when an eastbound train hit him near 97th Street. The train...
BECKER, MN
fox9.com

8-year-old dies after being struck by pick-up, driver arrested

SHAKOPEE MDEWAKANTON SIOUX RESERVATION, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 8-year-old girl was killed and a 47-year-old is behind bars following a crash on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation Monday evening. According to the Prior Lake Police Department, the 47-year-old was driving a pick-up truck when he stuck the 8-year-old who...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Hudson Star-Observer

Man found dead in New Richmond

A subject is in custody following the response by officers from the New Richmond Police Department to a call at a residence in the 600 block of North Second Street at approximately 6:03 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old man on the floor with what...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
ROGERS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, July 18-24

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 18-24. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Aug. 18:. Theft: Police...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman found dead following North St. Paul apartment fire

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A death investigation is underway in North St. Paul following an apartment fire Thursday evening.According to police, emergency crews responded at around 6:30 p.m. to the report of a fire on the 2200 block of South Avenue East. The body of a deceased woman was found inside the apartment. Jean Cofield who lives in a basement unit said it was a long night for everyone evacuated. She said she was finally able to get back into her unit Friday morning."Fire alarms were going off so I went out in the hallway and I had seen the fire...
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher

A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy