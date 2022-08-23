Read full article on original website
Related
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
‘The View’ Forces Ana Navarro to Do the One Thing That Pushes Her out of Her ‘Comfort Zone’
'The View' panelist Ana Navarro says she is forced to confront discussing her private life on the ABC talk show, something that pushes her out of her "comfort zone."
Comments / 0