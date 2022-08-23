Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Additional “superloads” to slowly travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville over next couple weeks
After the first “superload” successfully winded its way from Eddyville to Hopkinsville at a slow pace Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists can expect additional loads to take the same route along I-24 and US 68 about every other day over the next two weeks. The loads...
wkdzradio.com
Comer Supports Gilliam In Christian County Judge Executive Race
First District Congressman James Comer is supporting the Republican candidate for Christian County Judge Executive. Comer stopped in Hopkinsville Wednesday night at a fundraiser for Jerry Gilliam. Comer adds he works Gilliam regularly. Gilliam is the Republican candidate for Judge Executive in Christian County. He currently serves as Magistrate for...
Grand Champion Ham sells for $5 million; LGBTQ activists protest outside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Grand Champion Country Ham sold for a record-breaking $5 million. The highest bid was split between Kelly Craft and Central Bank. The prize-winning ham came from B and B Broadbent Farms in Kuttawa, Kentucky. According to a spokesperson from the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation,...
MANPOWER is hiring!!!
MANPOWER is hiring!!!
Looking for a job? Manpower is hiring for a variety of positions at multiple factories! Visit them today….apply and start your new job this week!. With new job opportunities each week, Manpower is guaranteed to find the right job just for you!. Visit Manpower at 2817 Ft Campbell Blvd...
Phillip Ray Kelly
Phillip Ray Kelly
(Age 72, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday August 27th at 11am at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarksville, TN. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville mayoral candidates speak with Association of Realtors
The Hopkinsville-Christian County and Todd County Association of Realtors heard from the two candidates running for Mayor of Hopkinsville at their Thursday meeting. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions about housing, rental agreements, evictions and more. On the topic of homelessness in Hopkinsville, West says she would first form a coalition that would accurately count the number of people struggling with homelessness, and from there find ways to address the problem.
k105.com
Contractor hired to straighten Beehive Curve files for bankruptcy, cites up to $100 million in debt
The contractor hired by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to straighten Beehive Curve has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. With mounting lawsuits and burdened by debt up to $100 million, owed to suppliers in multiple states, Charles DeWeese Construction Inc. filed for bankruptcy on July 1. The company has more than...
Wilford Lancaster
Wilford Lancaster
(Age 93, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday August 27th at 12noon at Hughart Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Hughart Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Helen Marie Hawkins
Helen Marie Hawkins
(Age 57, of Hopkinsville) Memorial service will be at a later date. Dogwood Funeral & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
clarksvillenow.com
Parking garage across from F&M Bank Arena projected to be complete in fall 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Construction of a parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena is getting closer to starting. During a Thursday morning meeting of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council Executive Committee, members heard an update on the overall process and projected timeline. The 724-space garage...
W. C. "Bugs" Turner
W. C. “Bugs” Turner
(Age 78, of Hopkinsville) No service will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
14news.com
Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
14news.com
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the second time this week, a teacher has been arrested in Hopkins County. Brandon Poole, 39, was booked Wednesday in the Hopkins County Jail, charged with Distributing Obscene Matter to Minors. Poole is listed as a Language Arts/English teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High...
lite987whop.com
Christian Fiscal Court approves tax rate decrease, revenues up from growth and reassessments
Christian Fiscal Court on Tuesday morning approved first reading of a property tax ordinance that slightly reduces the rate, but increases revenue by four percent. The rate on real property would go from 18.6 to 18.2 cents per $100 of assessed value under the ordinance and still allow the county to take the maximum 4 percent increase in revenue. The new rate would bring in an estimated $7.1 million in receipts.
lite987whop.com
‘Superload’ to cause delays on I-24, US 68 East this morning
Motorists on I-24 east and US 68 eastbound between Cadiz and Hopkinsville could encounter some delays this morning as a “superload” makes its way through. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a specialized hauler plans to move a super load along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties starting at the Eddyville riverport at about 7 a.m.
Bonnie Gail Hughey
Bonnie Gail Hughey
(Age 71, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life service will be Saturday August 27th at 11am at Bethel United Methodist Church in Clarksville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Wednesday South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Charlene Northington was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. She was taken by...
WBKO
AT&T boosts 5G network speeds for Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - AT&T announced Tuesday the cellular company has expanded its 5G network in Warren County. “We’ve added a new cell tower along East Henry Goad Road in Bowling Green to enhance the area’s coverage and capacity,” according to a release. “We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected.”
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Severely Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car that was turning onto Kentucky 1682. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance...
