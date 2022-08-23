Christian Fiscal Court on Tuesday morning approved first reading of a property tax ordinance that slightly reduces the rate, but increases revenue by four percent. The rate on real property would go from 18.6 to 18.2 cents per $100 of assessed value under the ordinance and still allow the county to take the maximum 4 percent increase in revenue. The new rate would bring in an estimated $7.1 million in receipts.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO