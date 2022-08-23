ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

wkdzradio.com

Comer Supports Gilliam In Christian County Judge Executive Race

First District Congressman James Comer is supporting the Republican candidate for Christian County Judge Executive. Comer stopped in Hopkinsville Wednesday night at a fundraiser for Jerry Gilliam. Comer adds he works Gilliam regularly. Gilliam is the Republican candidate for Judge Executive in Christian County. He currently serves as Magistrate for...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

MANPOWER is hiring!!!

Looking for a job? Manpower is hiring for a variety of positions at multiple factories! Visit them today….apply and start your new job this week!. With new job opportunities each week, Manpower is guaranteed to find the right job just for you!. Visit Manpower at 2817 Ft Campbell Blvd...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Phillip Ray Kelly

(Age 72, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday August 27th at 11am at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarksville, TN. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com

Hopkinsville mayoral candidates speak with Association of Realtors

The Hopkinsville-Christian County and Todd County Association of Realtors heard from the two candidates running for Mayor of Hopkinsville at their Thursday meeting. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions about housing, rental agreements, evictions and more. On the topic of homelessness in Hopkinsville, West says she would first form a coalition that would accurately count the number of people struggling with homelessness, and from there find ways to address the problem.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Wilford Lancaster

(Age 93, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday August 27th at 12noon at Hughart Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Hughart Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com

Helen Marie Hawkins

(Age 57, of Hopkinsville) Memorial service will be at a later date. Dogwood Funeral & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Parking garage across from F&M Bank Arena projected to be complete in fall 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Construction of a parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena is getting closer to starting. During a Thursday morning meeting of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council Executive Committee, members heard an update on the overall process and projected timeline. The 724-space garage...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
lite987whop.com

W. C. “Bugs” Turner

(Age 78, of Hopkinsville) No service will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week

HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the second time this week, a teacher has been arrested in Hopkins County. Brandon Poole, 39, was booked Wednesday in the Hopkins County Jail, charged with Distributing Obscene Matter to Minors. Poole is listed as a Language Arts/English teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Christian Fiscal Court approves tax rate decrease, revenues up from growth and reassessments

Christian Fiscal Court on Tuesday morning approved first reading of a property tax ordinance that slightly reduces the rate, but increases revenue by four percent. The rate on real property would go from 18.6 to 18.2 cents per $100 of assessed value under the ordinance and still allow the county to take the maximum 4 percent increase in revenue. The new rate would bring in an estimated $7.1 million in receipts.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

‘Superload’ to cause delays on I-24, US 68 East this morning

Motorists on I-24 east and US 68 eastbound between Cadiz and Hopkinsville could encounter some delays this morning as a “superload” makes its way through. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a specialized hauler plans to move a super load along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties starting at the Eddyville riverport at about 7 a.m.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Bonnie Gail Hughey

(Age 71, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life service will be Saturday August 27th at 11am at Bethel United Methodist Church in Clarksville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Wednesday South Virginia Street Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Charlene Northington was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. She was taken by...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

AT&T boosts 5G network speeds for Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - AT&T announced Tuesday the cellular company has expanded its 5G network in Warren County. “We’ve added a new cell tower along East Henry Goad Road in Bowling Green to enhance the area’s coverage and capacity,” according to a release. “We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected.”
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Motorcyclist Severely Injured In Madisonville Road Crash

A wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car that was turning onto Kentucky 1682. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

