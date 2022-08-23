ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noisecreep

See Cakes Made for Each Act on the ‘Stadium Tour’

A Minneapolis bakery showed the love to the acts on the "Stadium Tour" when it rolled through town Sunday night (Aug. 14) by making cakes for all the bands on the tour. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett all got their own personalized treats in the form of Cassette Cakes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Noisecreep

Anthrax’s Scott Ian Does His Best Kerry King Impression, Sports Huge Chains

In a video the Anthrax guitarist shared last week, Scott Ian hung some large, menacing chains from his waist in a goofy impression of Slayer guitar icon Kerry King. King is known for wearing the same type of imposing metal links onstage with Slayer before they called it a day in 2019. And the chains he hung from one side of his waist were real metal. (Though they appeared to some to resemble a comically large wallet chain.)
OSHKOSH, WI
Noisecreep

Irate Festival Apparently Canceled After Dozens of Bands Pull Out

Irate Festival, which was set to take place in Louisville, Ky. at the end the month, has apparently been canceled after dozens of bands pulled out of the event over the last few days. The venue that the festival was set to take place at has confirmed the cancellation, though there hasn't been an official announcement from the event itself.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Noisecreep

Country Star Morgan Wallen Covered Linkin Park Classic for First Time in Over Three Years

Country superstar Morgan Wallen sure knows how to entertain a crowd, as demonstrated by last night’s (Aug. 13) headlining show at the three-day Tidalwave Music Festival in Atlantic City, N.J. Although his set included plenty of expected fan favorites – such as a few from 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which he’s currently supporting – he also surprised everyone by incorporating Linkin Park’s beloved “In the End” into a larger medley.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
