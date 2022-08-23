Read full article on original website
Footage of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Recording Terrifying ‘Iowa’ Screams Emerges
Slipknot lead vocalist Corey Taylor is such an accomplished singer that it's often easy to forget he can also shred his throat with terrifying metal screams. And we mean shred. That's what's so entertaining about newly shared vintage footage that shows Taylor laying down scream tracks for Slipknot's Iowa, the...
Max + Iggor Cavalera Book Fall Tour Playing Songs From Two Classic Sepultura Albums
Brothers Max and Iggor Cavalera have booked a fall leg of their Return Beneath Arise tour, which features the musicians playing select songs from two classic Sepultura albums, Beneath the Remains and Arise. The trek starts at the end of September in Pomona, Calif. and then wraps up in late...
Bad Omens Book Late 2022 Tour With Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer + Thousand Below
In support of their new album The Death of Peace of Mind, Bad Omens will embark on a headlining tour in the U.S. and Canada this fall. It's quite the package too, with Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer and Thousand Below all tapped for support. Dubbed A Tour of the Concrete...
See Cakes Made for Each Act on the ‘Stadium Tour’
A Minneapolis bakery showed the love to the acts on the "Stadium Tour" when it rolled through town Sunday night (Aug. 14) by making cakes for all the bands on the tour. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett all got their own personalized treats in the form of Cassette Cakes.
Anthrax’s Scott Ian Does His Best Kerry King Impression, Sports Huge Chains
In a video the Anthrax guitarist shared last week, Scott Ian hung some large, menacing chains from his waist in a goofy impression of Slayer guitar icon Kerry King. King is known for wearing the same type of imposing metal links onstage with Slayer before they called it a day in 2019. And the chains he hung from one side of his waist were real metal. (Though they appeared to some to resemble a comically large wallet chain.)
Irate Festival Apparently Canceled After Dozens of Bands Pull Out
Irate Festival, which was set to take place in Louisville, Ky. at the end the month, has apparently been canceled after dozens of bands pulled out of the event over the last few days. The venue that the festival was set to take place at has confirmed the cancellation, though there hasn't been an official announcement from the event itself.
Country Star Morgan Wallen Covered Linkin Park Classic for First Time in Over Three Years
Country superstar Morgan Wallen sure knows how to entertain a crowd, as demonstrated by last night’s (Aug. 13) headlining show at the three-day Tidalwave Music Festival in Atlantic City, N.J. Although his set included plenty of expected fan favorites – such as a few from 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which he’s currently supporting – he also surprised everyone by incorporating Linkin Park’s beloved “In the End” into a larger medley.
Anthrax Tapped Familiar Face to ‘Understudy’ for Their Summer Tour
Post-COVID lockdown touring has provided its fair share of challenges for acts attempting to return to the road, but Anthrax now apparently now have an "understudy" should illness, injury or an unexpected absence strike. And for many Anthrax fans, that face is a familiar one - guitarist Paul Crook. Crook...
Sleep’s ‘Dopesmoker’ Vinyl Reissue Contains Real Marijuana Leaves
Sleep have taken stoner metal to a whole new level with the vinyl reissue of their album Dopesmoker, which contains real marijuana leaves pressed into the LP. It'll be available through Jack White's Third Man Records, but may be pretty challenging to get a copy of. According to the listing,...
Five Finger Death Punch + Megadeth Bring Stacked Setlists to Tour Kickoff
On Friday (Aug. 19), Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth kicked off their national tour at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, with support from Fire From The Gods and The Hu. Five Finger Death Punch were celebrating the release of their new album AfterLife. Their 10-song set...
Katatonia Reveal First North American Tour in 5 Years With The Ocean Collective + Cellar Darling
The time has finally come. Katatonia are making the trek to North America, set to play their first shows stateside in five years. After taking a hiatus in 2018 and then reuniting to record City Burials for a 2020 release, Katatonia are ready to rock the U.S. and Canada once more.
