NME
Ozzy Osbourne gave up taking acid after talking to horse for an hour
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he gave up taking acid in the ’70s after a trip left him chatting to a horse. The rock legend was speaking in a new interview about the making of his former band Black Sabbath‘s fourth album, ‘Vol. 4’, which was in the groups’s chaotic heyday.
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Top 3 Guitarists of All Time
Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
Sharon Osbourne Reveals Black Sabbath Member She Thought Wasn’t a Good Fit
For 11 years, Ozzy Osbourne served as the frontman and vocalist for the legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath. In 1979, however, the iconic singer’s substance abuse issues became too much for the band to handle and he was replaced by Rainbow vocalist Ronnie James Dio. Though Dio was,...
6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists
Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Queen to Led Zeppelin
Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Some dude on the internet has erased Eddie Van Halen's keyboard parts from Jump and it's winning him no friends
For some unfathomable reason, someone has wiped the keyboard parts from Van Halen mega-hit Jump, and it sounds f**king weird, frankly
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
Kirk Hammett Explains Why New Metallica Albums Take So Long – ‘I’ve Grown to Accept That’
Metallica released four albums in the '80s despite not starting until 1983, but things don't move as quickly for the band these days. In fact, after 1997's Reload the band has been averaging about six years between each new album. So why have things slowed down? Guitarist Kirk Hammett spoke on the subject during a recent interview with Goldmine magazine.
Elle
Kim Kardashian Just Sported ‘Liquid Hair’ With A 2000s Side Fringe
Kim Kardashian is living her best life right now. The reality star, mum-of-four and beauty entrepreneur has been pretty active on social media lately, whether it’s posting fun singalong videos in the car with daughter North West or rocking thigh-high boots in the gym. As you do. Now, Kim has dropped an entire carousel serving an absolute look.
Ozzy Osbourne Revealed He Prayed Not to Wake Up Before His Surgery: Here’s Why
When it comes to both life and health lately, it has not been easy for the beloved rock music singer Ozzy Osbourne at all. While people were recently treated to a sighting of the Prince of Darkness in concert, he almost didn’t make it. See, Ozzy has been in a lot of pain due to his physical issues. Recently, he reportedly had some major back surgery to help him feel better. But there were some moments where Osbourne just didn’t want to wake up at all.
Dave Mustaine Reveals Which New Megadeth Song Is Their Fastest Ever
If you feel the need, the need for speed, Megadeth have always had you covered. But at nearly 40 years into their career, Dave Mustaine reveals what he thinks might be the fastest song that Megadeth have ever recorded. That descriptor goes to the recently released track "Night Stalkers." In...
Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games
She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
That Time Foo Fighters Covered Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ With 10-Year-Old on Guitar
If you were to pick any two bands that got a kid to pick up an instrument and learn to play, it's probably Foo Fighters and Metallica. That's just one of the reasons that this video from a Foo Fighters' show where a 10-year-old covers "Enter Sandman" on guitar is so worth it.
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Throwback Horse Pic After Sharing His Acid Story
During the 1970s, a heavy metal band called Black Sabbath quickly rose to international stardom due to their style, song lyrics, and performances. At the front of the band was singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne. His persona on stage led to the singer receiving the nickname Prince of Darkness. Surprisingly, given the lifestyle of rockers during the 70s, Osbourne found himself without a band as Black Sabbath fired him due to his alcohol and drug use while on the road. That didn’t appear to slow him down as he went on to release 12 solo albums. With his accolades and exploits well known to all, Osbourne recently explained a time he conversed with a horse for over an hour.
Sammy Hagar Says He Wrote a Song With Eddie Van Halen in a Dream
Sammy Hagar says he wrote a new song called "Thank You" using a guitar lick that Eddie Van Halen showed him in a recent dream. "I shouldn’t be hyping it now," Hagar tells UCR. "Nobody knows this but Michael Anthony, Jason [Bonham] and Vic [Johnson]. About two months ago, I had this dream and Eddie came. We were in a room like this, [with] a bunch of people around. It was just like he’d been gone. It was not like he was passed, but he had just been out of my life and we hadn’t seen each other for a while. He’s going, 'Man, let’s write some music!' I said, 'Yeah, fuck it, man. Here, let’s go!'"
Queen Elizabeth Is Being Called On to Recognize Black Sabbath’s ‘Services To Music’
All hail Black Sabbath! That's what members of the British Parliament are saying as calls heat up for Queen Elizabeth to officially recognize the heavy metal godfathers for their "services to music." On August 12, Khalid Mahmood, Labour Member of Parliament since 2001 for Birmingham Perry Barr, shared a letter...
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Brann Dailor Picks the Best Songs to Get Someone Into Mastodon
Mastodon dabble back and forth between hard rock and metal, so they can easily appeal to quite a large audience. But which of their songs is the best to introduce someone to their sound? Drummer Brann Dailor gave his opinion on that during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.
