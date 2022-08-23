ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Comments / 0

Related
blockworks.co

Polygon Founder Raises $50M For Web3 Fund

The new launch comes as venture capital firms in the space continue to raise money despite crypto winter. Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal has raised $50 million for a new venture fund focused on early-stage Web3 startups. Nailwals’ firm, Symbolic Capital, is backed by a number of undisclosed venture arms of...
BUSINESS
blockworks.co

Singapore Says Crypto Ban For Retail ‘Not Likely to Work’

MAS is weighing up new measures to restrict retail trader access to crypto, though it conceded Sunday banning them outright would not work. The head of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the body overseeing crypto regulations, has conceded banning retail access to cryptoassets is “not likely to work” given its borderless nature and ability to circumvent restrictions placed upon it.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy