The Michigan Wolverines are using an unusual tactic to make a final decision on who their starting quarterback will be for the 2022 season. Michigan has spent the offseason deciding between senior Cade McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy, and evidently still is not making a final decision. In a statement, coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that the first two games of the season will essentially serve as auditions, with Cade McNamara starting against Colorado State in Week 1 and J.J. McCarthy getting the nod in Week 2 against Hawaii. According to Harbaugh, a starter and backup will be decided prior to Week 3 against Connecticut.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO