Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: Not having to carry the team was appealing

After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson felt it was time to move on. The Seahawks agreed and traded him to the Denver Broncos earlier this year. There were several teams vying for Wilson’s services, but it was Denver he ultimately approved as his next destination. And when asked about that decision at the Broncos’ kickoff luncheon on Friday, Wilson provided a seemingly controversial answer.
Steelers HC Reveals A New Starting QB Update

It will be difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger. He kept on playing through injuries and brought two Super Bowls to the franchise. But the show must go on even if he has retired after 18 seasons. That said, the Steelers have three options to choose from.
Bills preparing to move on from P Matt Araiza?

The Buffalo Bills have faced criticism for their handling of the situation surrounding punter Matt Araiza, and a new report suggests the team may be getting ready to part ways with the rookie. Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a minor while at San Diego...
Kenny Pickett Is Making NFL Rookie History

It looks like the decision to select Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is paying off for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After becoming the only quarterback selected in round one, the Steelers gave him a four-year, $14 million contract. But his performance during preseason shows that...
How many of the 33 Vikings not playing Saturday are roster locks?

While most of those names are probably safe, there are others that might not make the cut. Chazz Surratt, Jonathan Bullard, Dan Chisnea and Janarius Robinson could be held out due to injury. The remaining players are where things get interesting. Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion will battle for the...
David Bakhtiari, Robert Tonyan reveal hilarious prank Brett Favre played on Aaron Rodgers

It is a tradition in professional sports for veteran players to have some fun at the expense of rookies. On a recent podcast episode of "Bussin’ with the Boys ," David Bakhtiari and Robert Tonyan were planning some pranks to pull on the rookies. For inspiration, they looked back to Brett Favre and a classic prank he did on then-rookie quarterback Aaron Rodgers:
NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list

Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
Michigan giving each contending QB a start to begin the CFB 2022 season

The Michigan Wolverines are using an unusual tactic to make a final decision on who their starting quarterback will be for the 2022 season. Michigan has spent the offseason deciding between senior Cade McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy, and evidently still is not making a final decision. In a statement, coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that the first two games of the season will essentially serve as auditions, with Cade McNamara starting against Colorado State in Week 1 and J.J. McCarthy getting the nod in Week 2 against Hawaii. According to Harbaugh, a starter and backup will be decided prior to Week 3 against Connecticut.
New York Jets main takeaways from the final preseason game

The 2022 preseason for the New York Jets is now in the rearview mirror. They wrapped up exhibition play this afternoon with a 31-27 last-minute victory led by the star of this preseason, Chris Streveler. This preseason game was the best the Jets had this summer. After tough first half’s...
Kyle Shanahan Comments On The Status Of Trey Lance

For the San Francisco 49ers, the preseason is over, and it’s now time for them to prepare for the start of the regular season. They will begin the schedule on Sept. 11 versus the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, and as many have anticipated for months, Trey Lance will be starting for them at the quarterback spot.
Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Wears Air Jordans During Game

The Dallas Cowboys capped off their preseason schedule in style on Friday night. Not only did the Cowboys narrowly defeat the Seattle Seahawks 27-26, but they looked good doing it. Thanks to the Cowboys' social media team, we got some great photos of the players walking into AT&T Stadium. What...
Giants HC Brian Daboll has brutal quote about Kenny Golladay

There may be some reason to doubt Kenny Golladay’s future with the New York Giants based on a new quote from head coach Brian Daboll. Golladay surprisingly played in the Giants’ third and final preseason game Sunday, though most other starters did not. Golladay’s appearance among the backups was already intriguing, and the wide receiver did himself no favors with what appeared to be low-effort play at one point.
