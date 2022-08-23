Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Related
Former All-Pro Wes Welker slams NFL after being denied disability benefits
Former All-Pro and current Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker isn't happy with the NFL. Undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Welker sustained his fair share of injuries over a 12-year NFL career. Along with the usual sprains and strains that come with being a professional football player, Welker also...
Panthers QB Sam Darnold carted off after suffering gruesome ankle injury
Sam Darnold's season may be in jeopardy less than a week after losing the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback battle to Baker Mayfield. During the Panthers' preseason matchup on Friday night against the Buffalo Bills, Darnold appeared to suffer a severe left ankle injury. Bills rookie defensive tackle C.J. Brewer hit...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: Not having to carry the team was appealing
After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson felt it was time to move on. The Seahawks agreed and traded him to the Denver Broncos earlier this year. There were several teams vying for Wilson’s services, but it was Denver he ultimately approved as his next destination. And when asked about that decision at the Broncos’ kickoff luncheon on Friday, Wilson provided a seemingly controversial answer.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Mason Rudolph reportedly attracting some trade interest 'around the league'
While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph sounded like somebody who knew his days with the organization were numbered now that he's been leapfrogged on the depth chart by rookie Kenny Pickett. "(A trade) may be so, but I can’t control it. I don’t try...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Reveals A New Starting QB Update
It will be difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger. He kept on playing through injuries and brought two Super Bowls to the franchise. But the show must go on even if he has retired after 18 seasons. That said, the Steelers have three options to choose from.
Yardbarker
Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo deserved better from the San Francisco 49ers
By all accounts, the only thing for sure about the working relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the final weekend of August is that it's about to come to an end. The 49ers have 2021 rookie Trey Lance atop their depth chart at the...
Panthers HC Matt Rhule on possible Cam Newton return: 'Cam would have to weigh in on that'
Two weeks out from the start of the 2022 regular season, the Carolina Panthers need a quarterback after backup Sam Darnold went down with an injury during Friday's preseason tilt against the Buffalo Bills. If the Panthers pursue a veteran QB to fill Darnold's spot, they may turn to a...
Anonymous NFL agent on Deshaun Watson controversy: 'Disgusting. Complete, 100 percent franchise malpractice'
The results of The Athletic's fourth annual NFL agent survey were released on Monday morning. The survey, which "provided a forum for 26 certified agents to vent about numerous league-wide issues" was conducted anonymously between July 18 and Aug. 7. One of the questions for the agents was "What do...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9 surprise NFL cuts we could see before Tuesday’s cutdown deadline
The NFL preseason has come to a conclusion, which means teams are working the numbers, figuring out which players will
Yardbarker
Bills preparing to move on from P Matt Araiza?
The Buffalo Bills have faced criticism for their handling of the situation surrounding punter Matt Araiza, and a new report suggests the team may be getting ready to part ways with the rookie. Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a minor while at San Diego...
Yardbarker
Kenny Pickett Is Making NFL Rookie History
It looks like the decision to select Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is paying off for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After becoming the only quarterback selected in round one, the Steelers gave him a four-year, $14 million contract. But his performance during preseason shows that...
Yardbarker
How many of the 33 Vikings not playing Saturday are roster locks?
While most of those names are probably safe, there are others that might not make the cut. Chazz Surratt, Jonathan Bullard, Dan Chisnea and Janarius Robinson could be held out due to injury. The remaining players are where things get interesting. Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion will battle for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Former Green Bay Packers WR Equanimous St. Brown: 'Aaron Rodgers made mistakes, too’
Equanimeous St. Brown was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He was one of three wide receivers taken in that years’ draft. J’Mon Moore was taken in the fourth round; Marquez Valdes-Scantling was taken in the fifth. During his four years in Green Bay Equanimeous St. Brown never found his place as a full time starter.
Yardbarker
David Bakhtiari, Robert Tonyan reveal hilarious prank Brett Favre played on Aaron Rodgers
It is a tradition in professional sports for veteran players to have some fun at the expense of rookies. On a recent podcast episode of "Bussin’ with the Boys ," David Bakhtiari and Robert Tonyan were planning some pranks to pull on the rookies. For inspiration, they looked back to Brett Favre and a classic prank he did on then-rookie quarterback Aaron Rodgers:
Yardbarker
NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list
Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
Yardbarker
Michigan giving each contending QB a start to begin the CFB 2022 season
The Michigan Wolverines are using an unusual tactic to make a final decision on who their starting quarterback will be for the 2022 season. Michigan has spent the offseason deciding between senior Cade McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy, and evidently still is not making a final decision. In a statement, coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that the first two games of the season will essentially serve as auditions, with Cade McNamara starting against Colorado State in Week 1 and J.J. McCarthy getting the nod in Week 2 against Hawaii. According to Harbaugh, a starter and backup will be decided prior to Week 3 against Connecticut.
Yardbarker
New York Jets main takeaways from the final preseason game
The 2022 preseason for the New York Jets is now in the rearview mirror. They wrapped up exhibition play this afternoon with a 31-27 last-minute victory led by the star of this preseason, Chris Streveler. This preseason game was the best the Jets had this summer. After tough first half’s...
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan Comments On The Status Of Trey Lance
For the San Francisco 49ers, the preseason is over, and it’s now time for them to prepare for the start of the regular season. They will begin the schedule on Sept. 11 versus the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, and as many have anticipated for months, Trey Lance will be starting for them at the quarterback spot.
Yardbarker
Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Wears Air Jordans During Game
The Dallas Cowboys capped off their preseason schedule in style on Friday night. Not only did the Cowboys narrowly defeat the Seattle Seahawks 27-26, but they looked good doing it. Thanks to the Cowboys' social media team, we got some great photos of the players walking into AT&T Stadium. What...
Yardbarker
Giants HC Brian Daboll has brutal quote about Kenny Golladay
There may be some reason to doubt Kenny Golladay’s future with the New York Giants based on a new quote from head coach Brian Daboll. Golladay surprisingly played in the Giants’ third and final preseason game Sunday, though most other starters did not. Golladay’s appearance among the backups was already intriguing, and the wide receiver did himself no favors with what appeared to be low-effort play at one point.
Comments / 0