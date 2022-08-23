ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

New mother Emma Mitchell in Scotland squad 'how it should be', says coach

New mother Emma Mitchell being part of Scotland's squad with her baby for next month's matches is an important "first step", says coach Pedro Martinez Losa. The defender returns to the Scotland fold for the first time since having a baby in November while Fiona Brown and Rachel McLauchlan are back from injury.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

NRL superstar Tom Trbojevic finds his post-footy career: Sea Eagles tryscoring machine follows in the footsteps of a famous club legend

NRL superstar Tom Trbojevic has already started preparing for life after footy, securing part-time work as an asset finance broker with iFin Capital Group. The Manly Sea Eagles fullback, 25, recently completed a commerce degree majoring in finance - and when he isn't training or playing, he is now working closely with clients for the firm based in Sydney's CBD.
RUGBY
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus work on their passing prior to Roma encounter

On Wednesday, Juventus resumed training as they began their preparations for the big weekend clash against Roma. After their disappointed showing against Sampdoria on Monday, fans and observers alike chastised the Bianconeri for their incoherent style of play and their lack of creativity. So as we can see in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award

England boss Sarina Wiegman was left humbled after being named UEFA women’s coach of the year.Wiegman led the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory on home soil this summer as they registered their first major tournament victory.The Dutchwoman, who replaced Phil Neville in 2021, beat off competition from Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor, who guided her side to the Champions League title, and Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who Wiegman got the better of in the Wembley final last month.🥇 "I'm very honoured and humbled. This award is for everyone involved with the England team…"🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman sends this message after...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby League#Etiquette#Contact Sports#Friendship#Maul

Comments / 0

Community Policy