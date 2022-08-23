Read full article on original website
An Untitled Love review – a delicious slice of African American life
The music of 90s neo-soul star D’Angelo is sparse but luscious, full of falsetto-crooned adoration and lazily infectious groove. Those songs form the soundtrack of US choreographer Kyle Abraham’s An Untitled Love, a piece that’s like eavesdropping on a house party, full of convivial warmth, glowing light, oozing music and the tactility of friends and nascent relationships. On stage, a sofa, rug and plant – a domestic setup where people gather and part, confess, conspire, laugh and flirt. A slice of African American life that’s both specific and universal.
Jaimie Branch, jazz composer and trumpeter, dies aged 39
Jaimie Branch, the jazz composer and trumpeter, has died aged 39. International Anthem, the progressive Chicago label that released her music, confirmed that she died on 22 August at her home in Brooklyn, New York. No cause of death was shared. “Jaimie was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and...
Watch Pink Floyd calmly carry themselves through this spiky interview with a snooty classical music critic
“Why has it got to be so loud?"
Fast Company
This is the difference between cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation
The phrase “cultural appropriation” appears in many forms and many contexts. And the debates surrounding it have swelled periodically, especially in the last 20 years. But what does it really mean, and when does it become truly problematic?. The type of cultural appropriation we need to be vigilant...
Stereogum
Creed Taylor, Influential Jazz Producer And Impulse! Founder, Dead At 93
Creed Taylor, the massively influential jazz producer and label head, has died. Impulse! Records, one of the record labels founded by Taylor, announced his death on their social media accounts Tuesday, writing, “For over 60 years, Creed Taylor expanded the horizons of jazz, from signing John Coltrane to Impulse! Records to introducing Bossa Nova music to the world via his work with Charlie Byrd, Stan Getz, and Astrud Gilberto. He was a genius when it came to finding new and special music that would stay with listeners forever, and his signature was his personal stamp of approval. He will be missed greatly, and our sympathy goes out to his family.” Taylor, second from left in the above photo, was 93.
Bobby McFerrin made an audience into an instrument to show the power of the pentatonic scale
And he did it without saying a word.
Extremely Rare Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Movie Art Sold At Auction
An extremely rare Chitty Chitty Bang Bang child’s pedal car and artwork associated with the beloved children’s movie were sold at auction. An illustration depicting a mechanical dog-grooming machine, titled The Potts Cruft-de-Luxe Dog Tidy and designed by the late artist Rowland Emmet, sold for 3,500 British pounds ($4,207), thus exceeding it pre-sale estimate of 2,500 to 3,000 British pounds ($3,000 to $3,600).
NME
Laufey – ‘Everything I Know About Love’ review: an ode to the magic of life’s little moments
Laufey’s music often romanticises life’s little moments. Building whimsical orchestral arrangements around these fleeting snapshots – the glow of a candle, the butter on your toast, the shape of a tall tree against the sky – she weaves this spellbinding soundscape with the tradition of 20th century jazz to create a fabric of modern, everyday life.
In ‘On Sacred Ground,’ the sound of white guilt drowns out the drama of Standing Rock
I’ve often wondered what a fictional feature film set at Standing Rock, at the height of the 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline resistance, might look like. What about, for instance, an unlikely-allies narrative about two Indigenous people who dislike each other but are forced to work together to fight the pipeline? What about a coming-of-age story about a reconnecting Native trying to find their identity through protest? Or a rom-com where two Indigenous people fall in love surrounded by state violence and chaos?
Prom 48: Australian World Orchestra/Zubin Mehta review – a remarkable and rare return
Zubin Mehta is one of the outstanding conductors of our time, yet over the last two decades he has become an increasingly rare visitor to London. He last appeared at the Proms in 2011, and his return was warmly received. With it came the Proms debut of a rather special orchestra; founded 12 years ago, the Australian World Orchestra brings together expatriate Australian musicians from all over the globe to work alongside their home-based colleagues. The lineup for its current tour includes players from across the northern hemisphere, from San Francisco to Hong Kong, who meld into a remarkably flexible ensemble.
Creed Taylor, legendary producer who guided and expanded jazz, dead at 93
From 1953 through the '90s the record producer Creed Taylor, who died Tuesday at the age of 93, brought a regal touch to jazz, showcasing its players like aristocrats. Employed at the Verve label in the '60s, Taylor backed pianist Bill Evans with a symphony orchestra; he took bossa nova, a music created by the Rio de Janeiro elite, and gave it to the world. He packaged his artists' work in stylishly illustrated gatefold jackets that bespoke class. His death was confirmed in a statement from Verve Records.
Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In America
There is a hardcore punk band that most of you probably have not heard of that are an important part of the history of anarchism in the United States. This particular band came from the mean streets of New York City - the largest metropolis in the United States and was notable for being part of the first wave of a new form of music called crust punk. It was known as Nausea and this particular group had a lot to say with their music about the turbulent times they were living in while influencing a new style of punk mentality...
