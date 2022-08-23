ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Europa League draw: Man Utd get Real Sociedad, Arsenal to play PSV

Manchester United were handed Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Cyprus' Omonoia in their Europa League group-stage campaign, while Arsenal were drawn alongside PSV Eindhoven. Erik ten Hag's side will face a reunion with Spanish team Sociedad, who they played in the 2020-21 Europa League knockout stages under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,...
UEFA
SkySports

Premier League

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. The City GroundAttendance: Attendance29,296.
PREMIER LEAGUE
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SkySports

Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

After the excitement of European qualification, there is plenty of intrigue ahead of this weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures. Celtic are the only team with their winning start still intact and they will look to stretch that run to five games at Tannadice on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. After joining...
SOCCER
SkySports

Neal Maupay: Everton sign striker from Brighton on three-year contract

Everton have completed the signing of Neal Maupay from Brighton for an undisclosed fee, with the Frenchman signing a three-year deal at Goodison Park. However, the 26-year-old striker will not be able to make his Everton debut against his former club Brentford on Saturday after missing the Friday midday deadline for registration.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League hits and misses: Roberto Firmino's dazzling display, Erling Haaland filling Sergio Aguero void

The first player to have a hand in four first-half goals for Liverpool. The third player to have a hand in five goals in a single Premier League game. On an afternoon where everyone draped in Liverpool red shone, Roberto Firmino was without question the standout performer, stealing the show with two goals and three assists in Saturday's 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Blackpool 3-3 Bristol City: Theo Corbeanu snatches late draw for Tangerines

Theo Corbeanu's last-gasp strike earned a share of the spoils as Blackpool claimed a pulsating 3-3 Championship draw against Bristol City at Bloomfield Road. In a topsy-turvy game, Nigel Pearson's side twice came from behind before going in front at 3-2 and, just as they looked to have pinched all three points, the hosts nabbed a sixth and final goal at the death through Corbeanu.
SOCCER
SkySports

Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace: Erling Haaland hat-trick inspires ruthless comeback in Premier League thriller

Erling Haaland scored a 19-minute hat-trick to inspire a ruthless Manchester City comeback, coming from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 in the Premier League. The striker netted his first goals at the Etihad since he signed for £51m from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the summer, taking his overall tally to six goals in four league games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester: Raheem Sterling scores twice and Conor Gallagher sent off as Blues beat Foxes

Raheem Sterling ignited his Chelsea career with a virtuoso second-half performance that inspired the 10-man Blues to victory at home to Leicester. Both teams came into the game on the back of disappointing defeats the previous weekend and Thomas Tuchel, who was forced to watch the game from the stands thanks to his touchline ban, responded by tweaking his formation, if not the personnel within it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Derby County 2-1 Peterborough: David McGoldrick nets late winner to beat 10-man Posh

Substitute David McGoldrick scored a stoppage-time winner as Derby came from behind to beat 10-man Peterborough 2-1. Josh Knight put Peterborough ahead after Nathan Thompson was sent off but Jason Knight levelled before McGoldrick pounced to maintain Derby's 100 per cent home record. Derby had enough chances to have been...
SOCCER

