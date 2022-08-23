Read full article on original website
SkySports
Europa League draw: Man Utd get Real Sociedad, Arsenal to play PSV
Manchester United were handed Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Cyprus' Omonoia in their Europa League group-stage campaign, while Arsenal were drawn alongside PSV Eindhoven. Erik ten Hag's side will face a reunion with Spanish team Sociedad, who they played in the 2020-21 Europa League knockout stages under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,...
UEFA・
SkySports
Premier League
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. The City GroundAttendance: Attendance29,296.
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: Time for Richarlison to replace struggling Heung-Min Son?
Miss: Son is struggling, time to unleash Richarlison?. Heung-Min Son's starting spot at Tottenham must be under serious threat after another shaky performance from the South Korean and another fiery cameo from Richarlison in Tottenham's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Last season's Golden Boot winner is usually at the heart...
celebsbar.com
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
SkySports
Nick Pope exclusive interview: Newcastle goalkeeper discusses his new club, England hopes and Burger King fame
Of all the hundreds of millions of pounds the new owners have invested in Newcastle's squad since taking over, the £10m they spent on Nick Pope may prove to be the shrewdest acquisition of them all. The goalkeeper, who arrived from Burnley over the summer, is slowly getting used...
SkySports
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?
After the excitement of European qualification, there is plenty of intrigue ahead of this weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures. Celtic are the only team with their winning start still intact and they will look to stretch that run to five games at Tannadice on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. After joining...
SkySports
Anthony Martial to be offered longer deal at Manchester United - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Anthony Martial is to be offered a longer deal at Manchester United with boss Erik ten Hag impressed with his form. Antony has effectively gone "on strike" by refusing to play for Ajax as he looks to force through...
SkySports
Alexis Sanchez scores twice for Marseille but PSG held at Monaco - European round-up
New-look Marseille's bright Ligue 1 start continued as Alexis Sanchez's double lifted them within goal difference of leaders PSG, who were held at Monaco. Igor Tudor's new-look Marseille are looking good with Sanchez helping his side to a 3-0 at south-coast rivals Nice. Nice recruited strongly, bringing in established Premier...
SkySports
Bruno Lage exclusive interview: Wolves boss explains tactics following formation change and why his team will get better
When Bruno Lage arrived at Wolves last summer he toyed with the idea of switching to a back four before reverting to the formation that the players knew best. Now it is time to do things his way and that decision is set to define his time at the club.
SkySports
Champions League, Europa League, Conference League fixtures: Schedule, fixtures, kick-off times
Liverpool will meet Rangers twice in eight days in the Champions League as the fixture list for all three European competitions are released. Jurgen Klopp's men will meet Rangers in back-to-back fixtures in the middle of October in Group A. The two sides come face to face at Anfield on...
SkySports
Europa Conference League group stage draw: West Ham to face Anderlecht | Hearts handed Fiorentina test
West Ham have been drawn to face Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League group stages while Scottish Premiership club Hearts will take on Fiorentina of Serie A. The group stage fixtures are due to begin on September 8 and West Ham will be hoping for another deep run in a European competition, having reached the Europa League semi-finals last season.
UEFA・
SkySports
Neal Maupay: Everton sign striker from Brighton on three-year contract
Everton have completed the signing of Neal Maupay from Brighton for an undisclosed fee, with the Frenchman signing a three-year deal at Goodison Park. However, the 26-year-old striker will not be able to make his Everton debut against his former club Brentford on Saturday after missing the Friday midday deadline for registration.
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's perfect, record-equalling demolition of Bournemouth
Jurgen Klopp hailed a "perfect football afternoon" after Liverpool recorded their first win of the season with a record-equalling 9-0 Premier League victory against promoted Bournemouth. The Reds produced the ideal repost to opening draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace and Monday's loss at Manchester United to match their biggest...
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Roberto Firmino's dazzling display, Erling Haaland filling Sergio Aguero void
The first player to have a hand in four first-half goals for Liverpool. The third player to have a hand in five goals in a single Premier League game. On an afternoon where everyone draped in Liverpool red shone, Roberto Firmino was without question the standout performer, stealing the show with two goals and three assists in Saturday's 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth.
SkySports
Blackpool 3-3 Bristol City: Theo Corbeanu snatches late draw for Tangerines
Theo Corbeanu's last-gasp strike earned a share of the spoils as Blackpool claimed a pulsating 3-3 Championship draw against Bristol City at Bloomfield Road. In a topsy-turvy game, Nigel Pearson's side twice came from behind before going in front at 3-2 and, just as they looked to have pinched all three points, the hosts nabbed a sixth and final goal at the death through Corbeanu.
SkySports
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace: Erling Haaland hat-trick inspires ruthless comeback in Premier League thriller
Erling Haaland scored a 19-minute hat-trick to inspire a ruthless Manchester City comeback, coming from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 in the Premier League. The striker netted his first goals at the Etihad since he signed for £51m from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the summer, taking his overall tally to six goals in four league games.
SkySports
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester: Raheem Sterling scores twice and Conor Gallagher sent off as Blues beat Foxes
Raheem Sterling ignited his Chelsea career with a virtuoso second-half performance that inspired the 10-man Blues to victory at home to Leicester. Both teams came into the game on the back of disappointing defeats the previous weekend and Thomas Tuchel, who was forced to watch the game from the stands thanks to his touchline ban, responded by tweaking his formation, if not the personnel within it.
SkySports
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham: Gabriel Magalhaes atones for earlier error as late strike seals victory for Gunners
Gabriel Magalhaes atoned for an earlier error by scoring a late winner as Arsenal came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 and maintain their 100 per cent start to the season, leaving Mikel Arteta to hail their "belief" in overcoming adversity. Gabriel was caught on the ball on the edge...
SkySports
Derby County 2-1 Peterborough: David McGoldrick nets late winner to beat 10-man Posh
Substitute David McGoldrick scored a stoppage-time winner as Derby came from behind to beat 10-man Peterborough 2-1. Josh Knight put Peterborough ahead after Nathan Thompson was sent off but Jason Knight levelled before McGoldrick pounced to maintain Derby's 100 per cent home record. Derby had enough chances to have been...
SkySports
NZ Darts Masters: Gerwyn Price defeats fellow countryman Jonny Clayton to sign off in style Down Under
Gerwyn Price reeled off six consecutive legs to defeat his fellow countryman Jonny Clayton and claim the TAB New Zealand Darts Masters title in Hamilton on Saturday. The world No 1 was denied by Michael van Gerwen in the Queensland Darts Masters final a fortnight ago, but he made amends to win in New Zealand.
