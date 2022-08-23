Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant moneyJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
NFL World Calling for Major Punishment for Aaron Donald
The case of Myles Garrett’s six-game suspension in 2019 was referenced in response to the defensive tackle’s action on Thursday.
Giants claim former Vikings defender
On Tuesday, the Vikings cut down to 80 players to abide by the NFL’s roster limits. The Giants took advantage of that by claiming one of the players that the Vikings waived on Tuesday Harrison Hand. The former Vikings fifth-round pick out of Temple didn’t look likely to make...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Former Eagles Starting Linebacker
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed outside linebacker, Genard Avery, yesterday to help with the teams' depth at the position.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver
The former LSU track star won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020.
CBS Sports
Colts' Kwity Paye: Clean MRI on knee
An MRI on Paye's knee looked "pretty clean," head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis. Paye suffered a knee injury in practice Wednesday, but it looks like he avoided a serious injury. Reich said Paye would be ready for Week 1, but watch his status.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday
Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle
Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullenMatt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
CBS Sports
Reds' Michael Papierski: Demoted to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Papierski to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Though he had served as the Reds' primary backstop since Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) rejoined Aramis Garcia (finger) on the injured list July 23, Papierski had lost out on playing time to Austin Romine over the past week. The Reds will now give Papierski a chance to regain some confidence at the plate by sending him to Louisville, after he had produced a lowly .140/.222/.211 slash line since the All-Star break. Chuckie Robinson was called up from Triple-A and could split time behind the dish with Romine moving forward.
CBS Sports
Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot
The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
CBS Sports
Packers' Jordan Love: Plays into second half
Love completed 16 of 26 passes for 148 yards and an interception in Thursday's preseason game against Kansas City. He also gained five yards on his only carry. The 23-year-old got the start at quarterback for the Packers and played into the second half, and while Love's numbers weren't great he did did engineer two scoring drives, leading to all 10 of Green Bay's points on the night. The 2020 first-round pick will back up Aaron Rodgers once again this season, a role which afforded him only one start and 62 total pass attempts last year.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Allows 10 baserunners
Suarez allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez held the Reds scoreless through the first five innings, scattering three hits and a walk. In the sixth he allowed three hits and three walks and was removed with two outs after three runs had scored. The four walks tied a season high for the lefty and it was the first time since June 17 that he walked more than two batters in a game. Since returning from a back injury in mid-July, the 26-year-old has a 1.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB while allowing one homer in 41 innings across seven starts. His next start will likely be early next week in Arizona.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Injures arm in preseason finale
Bushman suffered an arm injury during Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. Bushman suffered his right arm injury in the third quarter of Thursday's preseason finale after scoring two touchdowns earlier in the game. Last season, the tight end bounced around the league playing on multiple teams. This season the tight end hopes to earn a reserve role behind Travis Kelce once he's fully healthy.
Jaguars Notebook: Thoughts as Jaguars Prepare For Atlanta, Trade for Cole Van Lanen and More
How will the Jaguars adjust to this week's practice schedule? Who is taking the left guard reps? What does the trade for Cole Van Lanen mean?
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Heads to bench
Donovan is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Donovan went 3-for-12 with a walk and two RBI while starting each of the past three games at different positions, but he'll put a six-game hitting streak on hold while he retreats to the bench for the series finale. Though he no longer has a hold on a full-time role at any position, Donovan's ability to play all over the infield and outfield should allow to continue to see semi-regular work, especially while he's wielding a hot bat.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Should play some Saturday
Fournette and other healthy starters are expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. QB Tom Brady and other top starters played three drives in the final preseason game last year under former coach Bruce Arians. While Fournette likely will start and get a few touches, Rachaad White and Ke'Shawn Vaughn are better bets to see large workloads by the end of Saturday night. Those two and Giovani Bernard (ankle) are competing for backup roles behind Fournette, who seems to have gotten back into playing shape after his offseason weight gain made headlines.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Late life in KC?
Jones may have "late life" in Kansas City, as he had a good practice Tuesday after teammate Derrick Gore (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Those who drafted Jones earlier this summer were hoping he'd challenge Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting job, or at least...
CBS Sports
Cubs' Zach McKinstry: Homers, drives in three Wednesday
McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals. McKinstry did some damage from the bottom of the order, hitting just his second home run of the season in the seventh inning against St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas. McKinstry started at third base in this one, which is where he's been seeing more time recently with Patrick Wisdom playing over at first. The playing time is nice, but McKinstry is still batting just .175 with a .548 OPS, so he'll have to do more at the plate to establish fantasy value.
CBS Sports
SEC expert picks 2022: Most overrated and underrated teams, projected order of finish, bold predictions
Defending national champion Georgia and College Football Playoff title game opponent Alabama enter the 2022 season as the consensus top teams in the SEC. No surprise there. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are powerhouses both on and off the field, but that's where the similarities stop with another college football campaign approaching.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Cubs' Luke Farrell: Contract selected Wednesday
Farrell had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa and will start for the Cubs against the Cardinals on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Farrell joined Chicago on a minor-league deal in April and has a 5.03 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 49:28 K:BB across 59 innings at Triple-A this year. It's likely to be a spot start for the 31-year-old, who has a 4.93 ERA over 63 appearances in the big leagues.
CBS Sports
Astros' Chas McCormick: Suffers dislocated finger
McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a...
