If the Play-Doh colors don’t get all mixed together and the crayons stay sharp (and unbroken) and the kids’ hands remain clean after playtime, then one question remains — did anyone have any fun? Kids are hard-wired to get messy and do things their own way, something that Meghan Trainor is definitely embracing with her son Riley, 1, whom she shares with husband Daryl Sabara. The “Bad for Me” singer tells SheKnows that she has “no rules” during playtime. While Trainor may be more of a keep-every-LEGO-set-together type of person, as a mom, she encourages more of a throw-away-the-instructions vibe instead....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO