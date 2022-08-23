ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Secret Boyfriend and Alleged Family Abuse: 8 Revelations from Britney’s New Message to Fans

For the first time since gaining her freedom, Britney Spears spoke at length about the nearly 14-year conservatorship that left her “completely traumatized,” revealing new details in an audio recording the singer uploaded to YouTube. In the dramatic 22-minute clip, which was posted as an “unlisted” link Sunday night, Spears pulls no punches, blaming her family for exploiting and abandoning her until she finally gathered the strength to fight back. “They literally killed me. They threw me away. That’s what I felt like. My family threw me away,” she says in the raw and devastating voice memo. “I get...
Savannah Guthrie Skips ‘Today Show’ Again After Feud Rumors, Oversleeping Incident

The Today show has been missing one key half of its morning duo, leaving fans to ask each morning, where is Savannah Guthrie? The host, who typically leads the NBC morning show alongside Hoda Kotb, has been notably absent in the past week. Guthrie’s Today show break comes amidst rumors of an on-set feud between herself and Kotb, with gossip swirling about that the two co-hosts can’t stand one another. After Guthrie slept in and arrived late to the Today show earlier this month, rumors only intensified about tensions on the show, with some speculating Guthrie pulled the stunt as a power move. But if you ask...
Exclusive: Meghan Trainor Shares the Sweet Reason She Has No 'Rules’ When Playing With Son Riley

If the Play-Doh colors don’t get all mixed together and the crayons stay sharp (and unbroken) and the kids’ hands remain clean after playtime, then one question remains — did anyone have any fun? Kids are hard-wired to get messy and do things their own way, something that Meghan Trainor is definitely embracing with her son Riley, 1, whom she shares with husband Daryl Sabara. The “Bad for Me” singer tells SheKnows that she has “no rules” during playtime. While Trainor may be more of a keep-every-LEGO-set-together type of person, as a mom, she encourages more of a throw-away-the-instructions vibe instead....
