lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) HUMBOLDT OUTDOORS: Ray Olson Takes Us on a Camping Trip to Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park
Self-taught documentarian Ray Olson is back with another edition of his local travel series “Humboldt Outdoors.”. In today’s episode, Olson travels up to the Wolf Creek Education Center in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park for a few days of summer camp fun with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Cal Poly Humboldt.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Ferndale’s Town Clock — The One That Let Guy Fieri Know He Was Late to Stuff — Turns 100
To many of the tourists drawn to its historic, colorful Main Street, Ferndale seems like a town frozen in time. But your Lost Coast Outpost can confirm that time does indeed pass in the Cream City. Oh yes. And for the past 100 years they’ve had a handsome and mostly reliable clock to prove it.
kymkemp.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Reaches 30,775 Acres with 80% containment
Press release from Six Rivers National Forest Service:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 30,775 acres with 80% containment and 1,970 personnel assigned to the incident.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Surprise Weather Again Comes to Firefighters’ Aid; Community Meetings Scheduled in Burnt Ranch, Hoopa
From the command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,904 acres with 80% containment and 1,843 personnel assigned to the incident.
kymkemp.com
Firefighters Save Main Residence in Redway as Two Outbuildings Burn
Just before 7 p.m., a trailer and an outbuilding on Mill Road near Redwoods Rural Health Center in Redway caught fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene and stopped the flames from spreading to the main residence and into vegetation. Lauren Schmitt and Tanya Horlick from our news partner KMUD radio...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:43 p.m.: Stopped] New Wildfire Burning Near Pecwan in Northern Humboldt County
About 3:35 a new wildfire, known as the Johnson Fire, began in the Pecwan area northeast of Orick in Humboldt County. The fire is burning east of Hwy 169 (Martin’s Ferry Road) about mile marker 14 not far from the Klamath River. This is in a rural area and...
kymkemp.com
Smoke Invading Southern Humboldt From Oregon Fire
What one resident described as “crazy thick” smoke is pouring across the western part of southern Humboldt this morning. The good news is the smoke is not from a new wildfire burning in the county. Most of it is from the Rum Creek Fire which started Sunday in Oregon. Some of it is coming from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex which is continue to cover the Hoopa through Salyer area as it has since it started early this month.
kymkemp.com
50 Miles From the Freeway: ‘You’re Gonna Die’
Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist from Honeydew, California. 50 Miles from the Freeway is her syndicated monthly column about rural healthcare. Send questions, comments and news tips via her website, www.lindastansberry.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @LCStansberry. You’re gonna die. Sorry partner. I’m not saying this...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Complex Grows to 29,815 Acres with 80 Percent Containment; Humid Conditions Dampen Fire Intensity
From the command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 29,815 acres with 80% containment and 1,970 personnel assigned to the incident.
kymkemp.com
Convoy Headed Up Perry Meadow West of Redway
This morning, a convoy of government vehicles headed up Perry Meadow Road west of Redway. There are six vehicles. At this point, we have not confirmed if this is a permit inspection, (possibly by the Department of Cannabis Control–the DCC). What was seen: one white unmarked suburban, one white...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Heated Meeting Sparks Accusations of Dishonesty and Discrimination, Opening Rift Between Tribes and Humboldt County Planning Commission
Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio spent much of last week’s meeting expressing frustration and outrage. “It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” he said at one point about halfway through the three-hour meeting. “I mean, this is the craziest thing I’ve watched. I would say this is the most egregious thing that I have seen in 11 years on the planning commission … .”
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: John R. Buell, 1949-2022
John R. Buell, 73, of Eureka, passed away on July 18, 2022. He was born to parents John and Louise Buell, on July 11, 1949 in Ohio. He moved with his family to Los Angeles when he was nine years old. As John grew up, he attended LaHabra High School, graduating in 1967. He married his high school sweetheart, Gretchen Scholl in 1969 and they moved to Humboldt County in 1970. Together they had their two children, Heather and Shawn, who were raised in Eureka. Although John and Gretchen divorced after 20 years of marriage, they remained very close friends, sharing holidays with their families and enjoying time with their grandchildren.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 257 | Fish farm fight | Hillary Clinton | ‘Discriminant’ meeting | WaPo on Hum-weed | Virgin River | More
Local groups have organized opposition to Samoa’s proposed fish farm, a local segment in Hillary Clinton’s new Apple TV+ show ‘Gutsy,’ tension between tribal members and the ‘Planning Commission, alleged looters were IDed by cops in wake of California’s second-largest wildfire this summer, 1964-born Jeffrey Bezos’ paper the Washington Post looked at Humboldt County’s recent cannabis challenges, locally-set ‘Virgin River’ on Netflix topped ‘Stranger Things’ in a recent Nielson chart, remembering local TV-ad legend Corky Cornwell, Avelo Airlines invested in an additional departure to LA via ACV, 46 coastal acres by King Salmon and Humboldt Hill were given back to the Wiyot Tribe, fishing boat crew members rescued a man, a small Fortuna child was hospitalized after being attacked by a dog, our coastal cliffs were identified in a study as the most crumbly in the state, allegations a hash lab owner in McKinleyville opened fire at cops with a BB gun, an analysis of local barriers to safe abortion access, Eureka High export Jake Hanson has continued to make a case for a starting spot protecting Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers offensive line, a burglar broke into the Fortuna Vets Hall and took cherished military artifacts, local event suggestions, and more.
kymkemp.com
Distrust Grows as State Officials Conduct No-Notice, Armed Inspections of Legal Cannabis Farms in Southern Humboldt
In the course of a couple days, the tenuous relationship built between state officials and legal cannabis operators in Humboldt County has become strained. Personnel from the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC), California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) have been performing no-notice inspections in Southern Humboldt County as early as last week.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Crazy-Ass Pursuit Through Eureka in the Middle of the Night Started Off as Confrontation in the Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot, Department Says; Four Cop Cars Dinged, 55-Year-Old Man Arrested
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Aug. 26, 2022, at about 2:14 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a suspicious vehicle investigation on a vehicle that had parked in the HCSO Eureka Main Station paved lot, blocking a patrol vehicle from exiting. Deputies contacted the...
Wiyot Tribe Celebrates the Return of Coastal Land
Wiyot Tribal Chair, Ted Hernandez cutting the ribbon at the August 19, 2022 land return ceremony.Photo: Jenn Eckerle. In a ceremony held last Friday in Humboldt, the Wiyot and its partners, including the Ocean Protection Countil and Cal Poly Humboldt, celebrated the purchase of one of the last pieces of undeveloped coastal wetland and upland near the bay. The 46 acres, known as Mouralherwaqh or wolf’s house, will be preserved for the cultural significance to the Wiyot Tribe and the environmental importance to the area.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
kymkemp.com
Tree Down Across the Avenue Blocking Both Lanes
Caltrans has closed the Avenue of the Giants a few miles north of Phillipsville between Maple Hills Road and Hodges Road after a tree fell this morning. Lines are down in the area but it is unclear whether they are power or other utility lines. However, PG&E does not show any outages in the area.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Rick Hefley, 1965-2022
Rick was born in San Jose, lived much of his young life in Colorado, later moving back to California. He lived in Anaheim, then Crescent City. Since 1995, Rick called Fortuna home. He was taken suddenly from us after a brief illness. Rick was a kindhearted, hardworking, man. He loved...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Midtown Eureka Residence Allegedly Found to Harbor Fentanyl Sales and Illicit Weaponry, Drug Task Force Says
On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant in the 2100 block of C St. in Eureka for suspected fentanyl sales. During the service of the search warrant agents detained the resident, William “Billy” Nickols (32 years old). Agents conducted...
