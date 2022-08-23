Local groups have organized opposition to Samoa’s proposed fish farm, a local segment in Hillary Clinton’s new Apple TV+ show ‘Gutsy,’ tension between tribal members and the ‘Planning Commission, alleged looters were IDed by cops in wake of California’s second-largest wildfire this summer, 1964-born Jeffrey Bezos’ paper the Washington Post looked at Humboldt County’s recent cannabis challenges, locally-set ‘Virgin River’ on Netflix topped ‘Stranger Things’ in a recent Nielson chart, remembering local TV-ad legend Corky Cornwell, Avelo Airlines invested in an additional departure to LA via ACV, 46 coastal acres by King Salmon and Humboldt Hill were given back to the Wiyot Tribe, fishing boat crew members rescued a man, a small Fortuna child was hospitalized after being attacked by a dog, our coastal cliffs were identified in a study as the most crumbly in the state, allegations a hash lab owner in McKinleyville opened fire at cops with a BB gun, an analysis of local barriers to safe abortion access, Eureka High export Jake Hanson has continued to make a case for a starting spot protecting Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers offensive line, a burglar broke into the Fortuna Vets Hall and took cherished military artifacts, local event suggestions, and more.

