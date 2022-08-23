Judging from the information that the Gregg County Sheriff's office released throughout the weekend, authorities in Gregg County were out patrolling and making our roads safer this weekend. Longview Police made several arrests involving driving under the influence, driving without a license, and uninsured motorists, and then there were three individuals arrested for something I hadn't seen in a while, racing on a highway.

GREGG COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO