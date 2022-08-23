Read full article on original website
Troup police say suspect shot after mass shooting threat
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, a shot was fired by police in an incident on South Railroad Street, leaving one man injured. Now, more information about what happened has been released. Officials with Troup Police Department say they received a credible report of a suspect with documented mental health...
Man injured in Troup was planning mass shooting, police say
UPDATE- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Troup police said said they received a “credible report” that a man with mental health issues was planning a mass shooting at a local business. Law enforcement tried to call the man around 1:20 p.m., but he did not respond so officers went […]
Exorcisms across the street: Kilgore neighbors worried about new construction
NOTE: This article has been edited to add a comment from Father Gregory Bramlage. KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Some people in Kilgore say they are concerned Wednesday, as they claim a new construction project in their community could be used for exorcisms. The Ministries of New Evangelization is headed by Father Gregory Bramlage. Neighbors believe […]
Tire Fire Upshur County
First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods. "Oh Lord! Help me," Jones says. "This is my and my kids' business, so it's something we do together, so it affects them as much as it affects me."
WebXtra: Shelby County forms new cold case unit
Longview rollover to cause delays in area
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police and fire are on responding to the area of a one-car rollover wreck, according to Longview Police. The crash occurred on S Eastman Road and Estes Parkway, and police ask that caution be used as people travel through the area.
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner
Trading post, barbecue restaurant both burglarized Wednesday in Gladewater
Massive tire fire burns 1 home, injures at least 1 firefighter in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large tire fire has gotten out of control on Private Road 3390 off of Almond Road. It is north of Hwy 80 between Big Sandy and Gilmer. According to Big Sandy police, a Pritchett VFD firefighter was overcome by heat exhaustion and taken to a hospital. According to the Chief of Pritchett VFD, the firefighter was treated and released.
2 YEARS LATER: Family of missing Jacksonville teen continues search, plants tree in his honor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — It's a case that's been a mystery for many East Texans. On Aug. 22, 2020, a Jacksonville teen received a Snapchat from a girl to hang out. He left his home and never returned. Two years later and his family continues to keep his name live...
Illegal Dumping, Racing, And More Led To 34 Gregg Co. Weekend Arrests
Judging from the information that the Gregg County Sheriff's office released throughout the weekend, authorities in Gregg County were out patrolling and making our roads safer this weekend. Longview Police made several arrests involving driving under the influence, driving without a license, and uninsured motorists, and then there were three individuals arrested for something I hadn't seen in a while, racing on a highway.
Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention Center closed for upgrades
CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22
First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods
Nearly 1,700 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent storms left 1,693 without power in the East Texas area on Tuesday as of 8 a.m. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Cass County – 94 Gregg County – 99 […]
Downtown Tyler traffic study to scrutinize intersections, traffic flow
Indoor Texas marijuana operation shut down, numerous drugs seized
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department successfully shut down an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized several controlled substances after responding to a possible medical emergency. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Drive at Pineview in reference to a possible medical emergency in the street, according to officials. Officers said […]
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding
"My main issue is him taking money out of the donation jar. That's money that people are giving us to give to the community," said Sasquatch Trading Post manager Samantha Pospychala.
Tyler high schools team up for ‘Pantry Raid’ food drive for East Texas Food Bank
LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
